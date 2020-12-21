EnerSys : reg; and Hawker® Provide Premium Battery and Charger Solutions to KION North America Dealer Network Through Partnering Agreement

EnerSys® and Hawker® Provide Premium Battery and Charger Solutions to KION North America Dealer Network Through Partnering Agreement

READING, Pennsylvania, December 9, 2020 - EnerSys® (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, and KION North America, a world leading manufacturer of industrial trucks, have announced that EnerSys® battery and charger solutions for material handling applications will be available through the KION aftersales accessory program, beginning December 1, 2020.

The KION aftersales program serves the company's dealer network, comprised of 81 dealerships with 223 locations, and provides a direct source for high-quality parts and accessories for its line of Linde and Baoli industrial vehicles for material handling operations. KION North America performs extensive product testing and strict selection of its suppliers to guarantee reliable equipment for overall increased operational productivity.

'We are pleased to collaborate with KION North America and offer its dealer network our wide range of premium power sources, including Hawker-branded batteries and chargers and the virtually maintenance-free NexSys® PURE Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) battery, said Chad Uplinger, Vice President of Sales Motive Power Americas, EnerSys. 'Both EnerSys and Hawker products are a perfect complement to the quality vehicles KION North America makes available to the industry.'

'By collaborating with EnerSys, KION is further strengthening its dealer network by providing a wide portfolio of energy options in combination with its best-in-class offering of electric forklift and warehouse trucks,' said Daniel Schlegel, Vice President of Customer Service, KION North America.

ABOUT ENERSYS® EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles requiring stored energy solutions. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the recent NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

ABOUT KION NORTH AMERICA CORPORATION Headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina, KION North America Corporation is a member of the KION Group, one of the worlds leading manufacturers of industrial trucks. Their brand of companies, Linde and Baoli, service the specific industrial truck requirements of the U.S., Canadian and Mexican markets with a broad and complimentary product portfolio. KION North America produces material handling equipment known for its innovative technologies, reduced energy consumption and low operating costs. KION North America also works closely with its sister company, Dematic, a global leader in automated material handling that provides a broad range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions. More information can be found at www.kion-na.com.

