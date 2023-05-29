Advanced search
    ALENE   FR0011915339

ENERTIME

(ALENE)
2023-05-29
1.270 EUR   +9.48%
11:50aEnertime : Enertime participates in a new horizon europe project to supply an orc producing 1 mw of co2-free electricity for hydrogen production in a refinery in greece
AT
2022Enertime : "Future mid-size actor in the transition to a CO2- free energy" by Jean Pierre Miguet analyst for 01equity
PU
2022Enertime SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Enertime : ENERTIME PARTICIPATES IN A NEW HORIZON EUROPE PROJECT TO SUPPLY AN ORC PRODUCING 1 MW OF CO2-FREE ELECTRICITY FOR HYDROGEN PRODUCTION IN A REFINERY IN GREECE

05/29/2023
ENERTIME (FR0011915339 – ALENE), announces its participation in the EPHYRA project, which will officially start on 1st June 2023.

The project has been funded under the European Union's Horizon Europe framework (Grant Agreement number 101112220) and will receive a grant of approximately €17.76 million over 5 years.

EPHYRA will demonstrate the integration of a first-of-its-kind renewable hydrogen production facility at industrial scale by employing an improved electrolysis technology, at a scale of 30 MW. The large-scale electrolysis will be integrated with industrial operations within Motor Oil Hellas (MOH) Corinth Refinery, one of the top refineries in Europe and the largest privately-owned industrial complex in Greece. The industrially integrated renewable hydrogen production will be developed around a circular economy, an industrial symbiotic approach. The project is coordinated by MOH.

Within the project, ENERTIME will provide an innovative ORC system recovering low temperature waste heat to supply 1 MW carbon-free electricity to an electrolysis system and will receive a grant of €2 million for this system.

Gilles David, Chairman and CEO of ENERTIME, declares: « The selection of our consortium by the European Union and the aid funding awarded to the Consortium will allow us to develop an innovative solution for energy efficiency and the generation of CO2-free electricity for hydrogen production in refineries. Energy efficiency and the associated reduction of CO2 emission in the Oil & Gas industry is a huge and almost untapped market that is a strategic axis of development for Enertime. Our collaboration with Motor Oil Hellas that was started in 2019 is now entering into a new fruitful phase. »

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 101112220 Europe research and innovation program under GA n. 101112220.

ABOUT ENERTIME SA

Headquartered in Courbevoie in the Great Paris Region in France, Enertime (ALENE) designs, develops, and implements thermodynamic machines and turbomachines for industrial energy efficiency and decentralized renewable energy production. Enertime supports its customers and industrial partners in the implementation of complex industrial solutions to produce CO2-free thermal or electrical energy.

Enertime's ORC machines convert heat into electricity, and its Heat Pumps produce high temperature heat with lower temperature heat and electricity. Its gas expansion turbines recover the lost energy in gas distribution networks to produce electricity and cooling. The Company has 60 employees including 30 engineers.

Enertime is listed on the Euronext Growth market. ISIN: FR0011915339 - Mnémo: ALENE.

More informations on https://www.enertime.com

CONTACTS

ENERTIME

Gilles DAVID – CEO - gilles.david@enertime.com 

Sophie DUGUE- Office Manager - sophie.dugue@enertime.com

Follow ENERTIME on Twitter


Financials
Sales 2022 2,00 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
Net income 2022 -3,10 M -3,32 M -3,32 M
Net Debt 2022 1,40 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,60 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 88,7%
Managers and Directors
Gilles David Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claudia Gauduin Chief Financial Officer
Stephane Vouyovitch Director-Operations
Sophie Dugue Director-Human Resources & Administration
Isabelle Lange Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERTIME-12.12%10
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.1.99%23 864
SIEMENS ENERGY AG37.47%20 485
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-24.45%14 816
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-26.92%5 875
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-22.65%4 357
