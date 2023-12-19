Enertime: seduced by Stolect's 'LDES' technology

Enertime announces that it has signed a contract with Stolect to supply two 1 MW turbomachinery trains for daily electricity storage using high-temperature heat storage, for installation at an SNCF site in Rennes.



This project, on which Enertime and Stolect have been working for the past two years, is the first industrial application of the thermal conversion electricity storage technology developed by Stolect.



' The technology developed by Stolect convinced us from the very first discussions two years ago", explains Gilles David, Managing Director of Enertime.



He adds that this 'LDES' (Long Duration Electricity Storage) technology 'enables electricity to be stored massively over tens of hours at reduced cost, simply by increasing heat storage capacity', and refers to 'a key technology for decarbonizing energy mixes'.



