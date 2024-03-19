(Alliance News) - Enertronica Santerno Spa announced Tuesday that two contracts have been signed for the supply of power stations equipped with all the necessary components for connection to the national grid for two photovoltaic imoiants located in southern Italy.

The contracts, signed with a national Independent Power producer, are worth EUR1 million.

Enertronica Santerno on Tuesday closed flat at EUR0.84 per share.

