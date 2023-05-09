Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Enervit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENV   IT0004356751

ENERVIT S.P.A.

(ENV)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  05:49:07 2023-05-09 am EDT
3.140 EUR    0.00%
06:48aEnervit, quarterly revenues grow; cda assigns proxies to CEOs
AN
04/18Squares bullish; banks act as locomotive
AN
04/18Milan rises as Europeans; MPS tops the Mib
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enervit, quarterly revenues grow; cda assigns proxies to CEOs

05/09/2023 | 06:48am EDT
(Alliance News) - Enervit Spa reported Tuesday that first quarter revenues increased to EUR20.2 million or 7.9 percent from EUR18.7 million in the same period last year.

As the company explained, this growth was the result of different trends in the four business areas. In particular, Italy, with a percentage of total revenues of 81 percent, shows a growth of 10 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022. Overseas, with a weight on total revenues of 11 percent, showed a decrease of 24 percent compared to the same period in 2022, due to a time lag in Spain sales while the rest of overseas sales grew by about 12 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The Third Party Processing channel, with a weight on total revenues of 2.3 percent, declined by 17 percent. Excellent performance of the Direct channel, driven by e-commerce sales, which, with a weight on total revenues of 5.9%, recorded 183% growth over the same period in 2022.

In addition, the board resolved to grant proxies and powers, appointing Alberto Sorbini, who also serves as chairman of Enervit, and Giuseppe Sorbini as the company's managing directors.

The board also appointed the remuneration committee in the persons of directors Ciro Piero Cornelli, who will be its chairman, Maurizio Cereda and Roberta Di Vieto, as members, and the committee for transactions with related parties in the persons of directors Chiara Dorigotti, who will be its chairman, Ciro Piero Cornelli and Yuri Zugolaro, as members.

The board also appointed Giuseppe Schiuma as a member of the single-member supervisory body.

Enervit's stock is trading at EUR3.14 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 65,0 M 71,7 M 71,7 M
Net income 2021 3,60 M 3,96 M 3,96 M
Net Debt 2021 2,32 M 2,55 M 2,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 55,9 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,1%
Chart ENERVIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Enervit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alberto Sorbini Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Sorbini Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maurizio Cereda Independent Director
Ciro Piero Giuseppe Cornelli Independent Director
Chiara Dorigotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERVIT S.P.A.-3.68%62
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-11.15%7 405
BYHEALTH CO.,LTD2.50%5 752
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.42.36%4 974
BALCHEM CORPORATION5.20%4 128
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY1.55%3 843
