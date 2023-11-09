(Alliance News) - Enervit Spa reported Thursday that it closed the first nine months with revenues up to EUR66.0 million from EUR58.4 million in the same period last year.

In particular, Italy, accounting for 79.6 percent of total revenues, grew by 12 percent compared to the first nine months of 2022. Overseas, accounting for 10.9 percent of total revenues, recorded a slight decrease of 3.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

The Direct channel, driven by e-commerce sales, accounting for 6.3 percent of total revenues, registered a growth of 67 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Finally, the Third Party Processing channel, with a weight on total revenues of 3.3 percent, registered a growth of 28 percent.

Enervit's stock is down 2.0% at EUR2.92 per share.

