ENETI INC.

ENETI : Pareto Securities' Energy Conference Presentation
Jefferies Initiates Eneti at Buy Rating With $11 Price Target
Eneti Inc. Announces the Repurchase of Common Stock
ENETI : Pareto Securities' Energy Conference Presentation

09/14/2022 | 02:10am EDT
Eneti Inc. Company Presentation

Pareto Securities' 29th Annual Energy Conference

September 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Eneti Inc.'s ("Eneti's") current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in Eneti's records and other data available from third parties. Although Eneti believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond Eneti's control, Eneti cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, projections or future financial performance.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with Eneti, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the WTIV markets, changes in Eneti's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the fuel efficiency of our vessels, the market for Eneti's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental and environmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities including those that may limit the commercial useful lives of wind turbine installation vessels, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, changes in demand for wind turbine installation vessels, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports Eneti files with, or furnishes to, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, and the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE. Eneti undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of Eneti's future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), adjusted net income and related per share amounts, as well as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT and TCE Revenue are non-GAAP performance measures that the Company believes provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning Eneti's industry and the market in which it operates and expects to operate, including its general expectations about its industry, market position, market opportunity and market size, is based on data from various sources including internal data and estimates as well as third party sources widely available to the public such as independent industry publications, government publications, reports by market research firms or other published independent sources. Internal data and estimates are based upon this information as well as information obtained from trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which Eneti operates and management's understanding of industry conditions. This information, data and estimates involve a number of assumptions and limitations, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed above. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information, data and estimates. While Eneti believes the market and industry information included in this presentation to be generally reliable, it has not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.

2

Tremendous Growth Potential for Offshore Wind in the Near-term…

Cumulative Global Offshore Wind Capacity

Annual Offshore Wind Capacity Additions

(GW)

(GW)

Europe

North America

South America

Australasia

China

Rest of Asia

200

30

150

25

20

100

15

10

50

5

0

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

Offshore Wind Electricity Generation

Globalised LCOE ($/MWh)

(TWh)

Stated Policies Scenario

2014

2022

600

250

500

200

400

150

300

100

200

100

50

0

0

Coal

CCGT

Offshore Wind

2010

2018

2025

2030

Source: 4C Offshore April 2022, IEA WOE 2019 & 2020; BNEF

3

…and in the Long-term

Global Offshore Wind Installed Capacity (GW)

1400

1200

1000

800

600

400

200

0

2020

2030

2040

2050

Source: McKinsey Global Energy Perspective 2021

4

WTIV's are the Bottleneck in the Offshore Wind Industry

Turbine installation only accounts for ~2% of the

Supply/Demand for 12MW+ Projects & Capable Vessels (1)

offshore wind farm capex, yet is critical to first

30

12MW+ WTIV Demand

12MW+ Foundation Demand

12MW+ WTIV Supply

power

25

As the demand for WTIV's increases in new markets

20

such as Asia and North America, supply will become

15

increasingly tight

10

As turbines increase in size, the number of capable

5

installation vessels declines

0

Small but Critical Cost in a High Growth Industry (2)

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

Average Offshore Wind Turbine Size (2)

(MW)

18%

WTG Supply

16

14

WTG Installation

13

13

Other Offshore Construction Vessels

12

11

3%

39%

10

Foundations

3%

Export Cables

7

5%

8

7

7

6

6

Offshore Substation

5%

Onshore Substation

4

4

5

4

Array Cables

3

10%

Other

15%

-

2%

2010-14 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

2022 2023 2024 2025

2026 2027

  1. 4C Offshore April 2022 Chart includes Dominion Jones Act newbuild and excludes Chinese projects, floating projects and projects <15m water depth. Also, Japanese projects starting turbine installation in 2023 and later excluded. It is assumed that once the new Japanese builds are online, the Japanese market will be a self-served close market.

2)

4C Offshore April 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eneti Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
