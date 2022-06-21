Log in
    NETI   MHY2294C1075

ENETI INC.

(NETI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-21 pm EDT
6.820 USD   +1.49%
Eneti : Presentation June 2022
PU
08:41aDNB Markets Starts Eneti at Buy With $11 Price Target
MT
06/13Eneti Says Scorpio Holdings Boosts Company Stake to 21%
MT
Eneti : Presentation June 2022

06/21/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
Eneti Inc.

Company Presentation

June 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Eneti Inc.'s ("Eneti's") current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in Eneti's records and other data available from third parties. Although Eneti believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond Eneti's control, Eneti cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, projections or future financial performance.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with Eneti, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the WTIV markets, changes in Eneti's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the fuel efficiency of our vessels, the market for Eneti's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental and environmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities including those that may limit the commercial useful lives of wind turbine installation vessels, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, changes in demand for wind turbine installation vessels, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports Eneti files with, or furnishes to, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, and the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE. Eneti undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of Eneti's future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), adjusted net income and related per share amounts, as well as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT and TCE Revenue are non-GAAP performance measures that the Company believes provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning Eneti's industry and the market in which it operates and expects to operate, including its general expectations about its industry, market position, market opportunity and market size, is based on data from various sources including internal data and estimates as well as third party sources widely available to the public such as independent industry publications, government publications, reports by market research firms or other published independent sources. Internal data and estimates are based upon this information as well as information obtained from trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which Eneti operates and management's understanding of industry conditions. This information, data and estimates involve a number of assumptions and limitations, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed above. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information, data and estimates. While Eneti believes the market and industry information included in this presentation to be generally reliable, it has not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.

2

Contents

  1. About Eneti
  2. Introduction to Offshore Wind
  3. Market Update
  4. Financial Highlights Appendix

3

1. About Eneti

Eneti at a Glance

About

  • Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) is a leading owner/operator of offshore wind vessels and the only 0ffshore wind installation vessel owner listed on the NYSE
  • The Company owns a fleet of five wind turbine installation vessels
    ("WTIVs") and has two next generation WTIVs currently under construction
  • In May 2021, the Company ordered its first NG 16000x,
    a next generation WTIV, at DMSE in South Korea for $330m
    • In December 2021, the Company exercised its option to construct its second high specification WTIV at DSME for ~$325m
  • In August 2021, the Company announced its acquisition of Seajacks to become the leading owner and operator of WTIV's
    • Seajacks operates as a stand-alone company within Eneti, and the existing Seajacks management team remains in place

Eneti WTIV Fleet & Newbuilds

Delivered

Newbuilds Under Construction

7

2

3

2

5

3

1

1

2

1

1

NG 2500X

NG 5500C

NG 14000X

NG 16000X

Total

Selected Customers

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eneti Inc. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 20:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
