    NETI   MHY2294C1075

ENETI INC.

(NETI)
Eneti : Presentation

05/13/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
Eneti Inc. Offshore Wind Update Call May 13, 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Eneti Inc.'s ("Eneti's") current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in Eneti's records and other data available from third parties. Although Eneti believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond Eneti's control, Eneti cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, projections or future financial performance.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with Eneti, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the WTIV markets, changes in Eneti's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the fuel efficiency of our vessels, the market for Eneti's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental and environmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities including those that may limit the commercial useful lives of wind turbine installation vessels, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, changes in demand for wind turbine installation vessels, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports Eneti files with, or furnishes to, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, and the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE. Eneti undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of Eneti's future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), adjusted net income and related per share amounts, as well as

adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT and TCE Revenue are non-GAAP performance measures that the Company believes provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning Eneti's industry and the market in which it operates and expects to operate, including its general expectations about its industry, market position, market opportunity and market size, is based on data from various sources including internal data and estimates as well as third party sources widely available to the public such as independent industry publications, government publications, reports by market research firms or other published independent sources. Internal data and estimates are based upon this information as well as information obtained from trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which Eneti operates and management's understanding of industry conditions. This information, data and estimates involve a number of assumptions and limitations, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed above. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information, data and estimates. While Eneti believes the market and industry information included in this presentation to be generally reliable, it has not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.

2

Investment Highlights

Offshore Wind Expected to Play

Large Role in US Energy

Transition

Supply Demand Imbalance Expected to Increase WTIV Rates

Rapidly Growing Market with

Strong Outlook

NYSE Listed & Significant

Insider Ownership

Financial Position/ Q1-21

Results

  • US is emerging as one of the most attractive markets for offshore wind with nearly 25 GW of capacity to be added from 2020-2029
  • The Company is in advanced discussions with several American shipbuilders for the construction of one WTIV
  • These vessels would be constructed, financed, and operated by American citizens in compliance with the Jones Act
  • Larger turbines have increased the output and reduced the cost of offshore wind
  • Existing fleet was not designed to install larger turbines, further away from shore and in deeper waters
  • Day rates are expected to rise as demand outpaces supply starting in 2024/25
  • Offshore wind farms have an increasingly important role in the "green energy" transition
  • Global installed offshore wind capacity is expected to increase at a CAGR of 18% through 2026
  • Currently the only dedicated WTIV owner/operator listed on the NYSE under the ticker "NETI"
  • Senior management own 35% of the Company's outstanding shares
  • The Company will release it's first quarter 2021 results on May 18, 2021 and host a conference call that day at 9:00 AM EST

3

ENETI: Positioned for Rapid Growth in Global Offshore Wind Energy

  • Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) - announced the transition away from dry-bulk on August 3rd, 2020 and is now the only offshore wind vessel owner/operator listed on the NYSE
  • Following extensive customer engagement, the Company has entered into a binding agreement for the construction
    Wind Turbine Installation Vessel ("WTIV") for $330m at
    Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in South Korea
  • The newbuilding WTIV has an expected delivery date of
    Q3-2024 and is likely to be employed in Northern Europe or Asia
  • In addition, the Company holds an option to construct an additional Vessel at the same price, net of currency adjustments.
  • The Company is in advanced discussions with US shipbuilders for the construction of a Jones Act WTIV - this will position the company in one of the highest growth markets in the world

4

Building the Maritime Supply Chain to Combat Climate Change

WTIVs transport and install offshore wind turbines onto pre-prepared foundations

Larger WTIVs enable more efficient installation

    • Greater carrying capacity- more turbines can be transported at once
    • Greater lifting capacity- a larger crane with more 'hook height'
  • Attributes that our customers care about:

Variable load - what is the maximum weight that can be 'jacked up'?

Deck space - how many towers, nacelles, and blades can fit onboard?

Water depth - in what water depth can the vessel install a turbine?

Crane hook height - how high can the crane reach?

Crane capacity - how much weight can the crane lift?

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eneti Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 16:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
