SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva is interested in a potential partnership with state-run oil firm Petrobras on its Bahia Terra cluster in northeastern Brazil, the firm's chief financial Marcelo Habibe said on Tuesday.

Eneva had together with Petroreconcavo made a joint offer for the cluster last year, but a deal between the parties was never inked.

