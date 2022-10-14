Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Eneva S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEV3   BRENEVACNOR8

ENEVA S.A.

(ENEV3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-14 pm EDT
13.50 BRL   +0.75%
10/14Eneva S A : Corporate Presentation - October/2022
PU
10/14Eneva S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting- 10/04/2022
PU
10/03Eneva S A : Fato Relevante
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eneva S A : Corporate Presentation - October/2022

10/14/2022 | 09:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Presentation

October 2022

Eneva at-a-Glance

An Integrated energy company delivering diversified solutions to Brazil

1

RR

2 3 3 7

1 Azulão Complex

2 Parnaíba Complex

(NaturalGas,CondensateandOil)

(NaturalGas)

Power Generation

Power Generation

141MW

950MW

1.4GW

0.5GW

Operating

InstalledCapacity

Operating

InstalledCapacity

Installed Capacity

tobeConstructed

Installed Capacity

UnderConstruction

AMAZONAS

AMMA

CE

E&P

14.8 bcm

5.4 bcm

GasReserves(2P)

Gascontingentresources

E&P

29.5 bcm

2.1 bcm

GasReserves(2P)

Gascontingent

SOLIMÕES

PARNAÍBA

6

4

BA

5

MS

PARANÁ

Total Portfolio

5.3 GW

5.9 GW

Power Generation Capacity(1)

Pipeline(2)

Notes: (1) Includes Parnaiba V and VI TPPs, Azulão I TPP and Futura 1 photovoltaic plant, currently under construction, 1.6GW TPP Sergipe I and 0.3GW TPP CGTF (Termofortaleza); (2) Considers Futura 2 and 3 solar plants, 3.2GW of Celse and 0.4GW of Termofortaleza.

4.7MMbbl

(2C)

4.0MMbbl

Condensate

Condensatecontingentresources

reserves (2P)

(2C)

7.0 MM bbl

Oilcontingentresources(2C)

3 Itaqui-Pecém II

(Coal)

0.7GW Tobephased-outuntil OperatingInstalled Capacity 2040

4 Futura Solar

5 Paraná

Complex

Basin

(Solar)

(OnshoreBasin)

0.7GW

Installed Capacity

11,544 km²

UnderConstruction

2.3GW Exploratoryconcessionarea Pipeline

Público

resources(2C)

Gas Trading

600,000 m3/day

liquefaction capacity to be built in

the Complex

Long-term LNG supply contracts

secured

6 Celse

7 CGTF

(LNG)(Gas-Fired)

R$10bn

R$431mm

TransactionEV

TransactionEV

1.6GW

327 MW

Operating

Installed Capacity

Installed Capacity

3.2GW

0.4GW

Pipeline

Pipeline

3

Eneva has a track record of growth and consistent over-delivery…

Where We Came From...

And How We Nailed It

(2017)

(2021)

Market Cap.

R$4.4bn

R$17.9bn

+309%

December2017

December2021

Installed Capacity

2.2GW

3.7GW(1)

+76%

Gas and Condensate

18.8bcm

44.3bcm(2)

+136%

Reserves (2P)

4.7 MM bbl Liquids

Gas, Oil and Condensate

7.5 bcm Gas

Resources (2C)

11.9 MM bbl Liquids

Adj. EBITDA & Margin(3)

R$1.4bn(4)

R$2.2bn

+52%

39.3%

42.2%

Cost of Debt

IPCA + 9.0%

IPCA + 3.8%

(518bps)

ROE

1.5%

17.3%

+15.8 p.p.

Capex Invested

R$5.3bn

(2017-2021)

EPS

R$ 0.46

R$ 0.92

+100%

ENEV3 - ADTV

R$ 3.7mm/day

R$ 82.0mm/day

+2,143%

Notes: (1) Includes the Parnaiba V and VI TPPs, Azulão I TPP and Futura 1 photovoltaic plant, currently under construction.; (2) Gaffney Cline & Associates Resports as of 12/31/2021 to Parnaíba basin and Reports as of

04/30/2022 to Amazonas basin; (3) Calculated in accordance with CVM Instruction 527/12 and its accompanying Explanatory Note. (4) Considers pro forma result with PECÉM II at 100%4

Público

Successful capital allocation over the past 5 years…

Unlevered Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of Projects

(in real terms)

Celse

Investment (5)

Complexo R$ 6.1 bi Azulão

(950MW)

LeveredIRR

25%

20%

2035b-NTNto

15%

Spread

10%

5%

Parnaíba V

Capex(1)

R$ 1.5 bi

Parnaíba 6

Azulão

Capex(1)

Jaguatirica

R$ 0.6 bi

Capex(1)

R$ 2.2 bi

Futura(3)

Capex(1,2)

R$ 2.9 bi

LeveredIRR

Capex(1)

R$ 5.8 bi

Termofortaleza(3)

Investment (6)

R$ 0.5 bi

Small Scale

LNG

Capex(1)

R$ 1.0 bi

0%

Dec-17

NTN-b 2035(4)

Dec-18

Dec-19

Aug-21

Aug-22

Notes: (1) Estimated Capex; (2) Capex of Photovoltaic Plant Futura 1; (3) Includes Futura 1 and Trading; e (4) Brazilian Treasury Bond; (5) ) Acquisition value, levered Project; (6) Acquisition Value, unlevered Project

5

Público

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eneva SA published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 01:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENEVA S.A.
10/14Eneva S A : Corporate Presentation - October/2022
PU
10/14Eneva S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting- 10/04/2022
PU
10/03Eneva S A : Fato Relevante
PU
10/03Eneva S.A. (BOVESPA:ENEV3 completed the acquisition of CELSEPAR Cent..
CI
09/22Eneva S A : 3th Issue - Call Notice - 2nd call
PU
09/22Eneva S A : 3th Issue - Management Proposal - 2nd call
PU
09/12Eneva S A : 3rd Series of 2nd Issue - Management Proposal - 2st call
PU
09/12Eneva S A : 3rd Series of 2nd Issue - Call Notice - 2st call
PU
09/05Eneva S.A.(BOVESPA:ENEV3) added to Brazil Valor BM&FBOVESPA Index
CI
08/30Eneva S A : Consolidated summarized voting map
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 792 M 1 092 M 1 092 M
Net income 2022 1 030 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2022 13 439 M 2 533 M 2 533 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 0,95%
Capitalization 21 347 M 4 024 M 4 024 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,01x
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart ENEVA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eneva S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEVA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 13,50 BRL
Average target price 17,64 BRL
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Zinner Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Campos Habibe Chief Financial Officer & Director-IR
Jerson Kelman Chairman
Lino Cançado Chief Operations Officer
Thiago Freitas Director-Legal, Governance & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEVA S.A.-4.03%4 024
TENAGA NASIONAL-14.03%9 816
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-40.95%4 370
UNIPRO-43.76%1 487
JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO., LTD. HEBEI9.23%1 385
SECOND GENERATING COMPANY OF THE ELECTRIC POWER WHOLESALE MARKET-7.67%1 040