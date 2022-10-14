Eneva S A : Corporate Presentation - October/2022

An Integrated energy company delivering diversified solutions to Brazil
1
RR
2 3 3 7
1 Azulão Complex
2 Parnaíba Complex
(NaturalGas,CondensateandOil)
(NaturalGas)
Power Generation
Power Generation
141MW
950MW
1.4GW
0.5GW
Operating
InstalledCapacity
Operating
InstalledCapacity
Installed Capacity
tobeConstructed
Installed Capacity
UnderConstruction
AMAZONAS
AMMA
CE
E&P
14.8 bcm
5.4 bcm
GasReserves(2P)
Gascontingentresources
E&P
29.5 bcm
2.1 bcm
GasReserves(2P)
Gascontingent
SOLIMÕES
PARNAÍBA
6
4
BA
5
MS
PARANÁ
Total Portfolio
5.3 GW
5.9 GW
Power Generation Capacity(1)
Pipeline(2)
Notes: (1) Includes Parnaiba V and VI TPPs, Azulão I TPP and Futura 1 photovoltaic plant, currently under construction, 1.6GW TPP Sergipe I and 0.3GW TPP CGTF (Termofortaleza); (2) Considers Futura 2 and 3 solar plants, 3.2GW of Celse and 0.4GW of Termofortaleza.
Eneva has a track record of growth and consistent over-delivery…
Where We Came From...
And How We Nailed It
(2017)
(2021)
Market Cap.
R$4.4bn
R$17.9bn
+309%
December2017
December2021
Installed Capacity
2.2GW
3.7GW(1)
+76%
Gas and Condensate
18.8bcm
44.3bcm(2)
+136%
Reserves (2P)
4.7 MM bbl Liquids
Gas, Oil and Condensate
7.5 bcm Gas
Resources (2C)
11.9 MM bbl Liquids
Adj. EBITDA & Margin(3)
R$1.4bn(4)
R$2.2bn
+52%
39.3%
42.2%
Cost of Debt
IPCA + 9.0%
IPCA + 3.8%
(518bps)
ROE
1.5%
17.3%
+15.8 p.p.
Capex Invested
R$5.3bn
(2017-2021)
EPS
R$ 0.46
R$ 0.92
+100%
ENEV3 - ADTV
R$ 3.7mm/day
R$ 82.0mm/day
+2,143%
Notes: (1) Includes the Parnaiba V and VI TPPs, Azulão I TPP and Futura 1 photovoltaic plant, currently under construction.; (2) Gaffney Cline & Associates Resports as of 12/31/2021 to Parnaíba basin and Reports as of
04/30/2022 to Amazonas basin; (3) Calculated in accordance with CVM Instruction 527/12 and its accompanying Explanatory Note. (4) Considers pro forma result with PECÉM II at 100%4
Successful capital allocation over the past 5 years…
Unlevered Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of Projects
(in real terms)
Celse
Investment (5)
Complexo R$ 6.1 bi Azulão
(950MW)
LeveredIRR
25%
20%
2035b-NTNto
15%
Spread
10%
5%
Parnaíba V
Capex(1)
R$ 1.5 bi
Parnaíba 6
Azulão
Capex(1)
Jaguatirica
R$ 0.6 bi
Capex(1)
R$ 2.2 bi
Futura(3)
Capex(1,2)
R$ 2.9 bi
LeveredIRR
Capex(1)
R$ 5.8 bi
Termofortaleza(3)
Investment (6)
R$ 0.5 bi
Small Scale
LNG
Capex(1)
R$ 1.0 bi
0%
Dec-17
NTN-b 2035(4)
Dec-18
Dec-19
Aug-21
Aug-22
Notes: (1) Estimated Capex; (2) Capex of Photovoltaic Plant Futura 1; (3) Includes Futura 1 and Trading; e (4) Brazilian Treasury Bond; (5) ) Acquisition value, levered Project; (6) Acquisition Value, unlevered Project
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.