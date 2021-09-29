Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Eneva S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEV3   BRENEVACNOR8

ENEVA S.A.

(ENEV3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 09/28
16.34 BRL   -2.33%
05:32pENEVA S A : Extract of the Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting - 09/21/2021
PU
07/28ENEVA S A : Modeling Guide
PU
06/14Groups deliver proposals for EDP Brazil's hydroelectric plants -source
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eneva S A : Extract of the Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting - 09/21/2021

09/29/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENEVA S.A.

CNPJ nº 04.423.567/0001- 21

NIRE 33.3.0028402-8

Publicly Held Company

EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 21st, 2021

  1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On September 21st, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at the registered office of Eneva SA ("Company"), located at Praia de Botafogo, nº 501, block I, 4th and 6th floor, Botafogo, Zip Code 22250-040, in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro.
  2. CALL AND ATTENDANCE: The call of the Board of Directors' meeting was carried out pursuant to article 14, §1 of the Company's bylaws and was attended by all its members, pursuant to article 14, §3 of the bylaws, namely: Jerson Kelman, Henri Philippe Reichstul, Renato Antônio Secondo Mazzola, Marcelo Pereira Lopes de Medeiros, Guilherme Bottura, Felipe Gottlieb e Elena Landau.
  3. BOARD: After the verification of the attendance and availability of the members of the Board of Directors, the Chairmanship was assumed by Mr. Jerson Kelman, who appointed Thiago Freitas to act as Secretary. Before discussing the matters in the agenda, the President of the Board questioned the members in attendance on any conflicts of interest regarding the matters to be discussed, to which all responded there were none.
  4. RESOLUTIONS: After the matters included in the Agenda were presented and discussed, the members of the Board of Directors of the Company unanimously resolved to approve the review of Eneva's Remuneration Policy, as changed by virtue of the changes to the Company's remuneration strategies, as detailed in the materials available in the Company's governance portal.
  • This instrument is a statement of Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting of Eneva S.A., held on September 21st, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. -

Rio de Janeiro, September 21st, 2021.

_____________________________

Thiago Freitas

Secretary

1

Disclaimer

Eneva SA published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 21:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENEVA S.A.
05:32pENEVA S A : Extract of the Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting - 09/21/2021
PU
07/28ENEVA S A : Modeling Guide
PU
06/14Groups deliver proposals for EDP Brazil's hydroelectric plants -source
RE
05/24ENEVA S A : Corporate Presentation - May 2021
PU
05/20ENEVA S A : Increase of Capital Stock due to Stock Option or Subscription of Shares Plan o..
PU
05/20EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD : 00 p.m.
PU
05/13ENEVA S A : 1Q21 Conference Call Presentation
PU
05/12Eneva S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
05/10ENEVA S A : Analitic Voting Map
PU
05/06EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD : 00 p.m.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 727 M 869 M 869 M
Net income 2021 963 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2021 5 120 M 941 M 941 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 20 678 M 3 827 M 3 800 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,46x
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 084
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart ENEVA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eneva S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEVA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,34 BRL
Average target price 16,93 BRL
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Zinner Chief Executive Officer
Jerson Kelman Chairman
Guilherme Bottura Independent Director
Marcelo Pereira Lopes de Medeiros Independent Director
Renato Antônio Secondo Mazzola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEVA S.A.5.25%3 806
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-6.43%13 508
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD41.78%9 138
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.9.92%8 842
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED145.18%5 556
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO-3.01%2 341