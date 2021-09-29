Eneva S A : Extract of the Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting - 09/21/2021
09/29/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
ENEVA S.A.
CNPJ nº 04.423.567/0001- 21
NIRE 33.3.0028402-8
Publicly Held Company
EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
HELD ON SEPTEMBER 21st, 2021
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On September 21st, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at the registered office of Eneva SA ("Company"), located at Praia de Botafogo, nº 501, block I, 4th and 6th floor, Botafogo, Zip Code 22250-040, in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro.
CALL AND ATTENDANCE: The call of the Board of Directors' meeting was carried out pursuant to article 14, §1 of the Company's bylaws and was attended by all its members, pursuant to article 14, §3 of the bylaws, namely: Jerson Kelman, Henri Philippe Reichstul, Renato Antônio Secondo Mazzola, Marcelo Pereira Lopes de Medeiros, Guilherme Bottura, Felipe Gottlieb e Elena Landau.
BOARD: After the verification of the attendance and availability of the members of the Board of Directors, the Chairmanship was assumed by Mr. Jerson Kelman, who appointed Thiago Freitas to act as Secretary. Before discussing the matters in the agenda, the President of the Board questioned the members in attendance on any conflicts of interest regarding the matters to be discussed, to which all responded there were none.
RESOLUTIONS: After the matters included in the Agenda were presented and discussed, the members of the Board of Directors of the Company unanimously resolved to approve the review of Eneva's Remuneration Policy, as changed by virtue of the changes to the Company's remuneration strategies, as detailed in the materials available in the Company's governance portal.
This instrument is a statement of Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting of Eneva S.A., held on September 21st, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. -