Eneva S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting- 06/24/2022

1,583,339,183 (one billion, five hundred eighty-three million, three hundred thirty- nine thousand, one hundred eighty-three) registered, book-entry common shares with no par value.

5.2.1.To note that the capital increase and the issue of Shares hereby approved are made with the exclusion of the Shareholders' preemptive right in the subscription of the Shares, in accordance with the provisions of article 172, item I, of the Brazilian Corporation Law and of and item "IV", sole paragraph of article 6 of the Company's Bylaws, and with the granting of priority rights to the Company's shareholders for the subscription of up to the totality of the Shares placed through the Restricted Offer, as approved at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on June 15, 2022.

Approve, unanimously, the subscription of 300,000,000 (three hundred million) new common, nominative, registered and book-entry shares, without par value, now issued by the Company, which will be paid up in cash, in Brazilian currency, and correspond to all the Shares issued in the context of the Restricted Offer. In view of the verification of the subscription of all the Shares that are the object of the Restricted Offer, ratify the new capital stock of the Company, which is now R$ 13,244,992,243.40 (thirteen billion, two hundred and forty four million, nine hundred and ninety two thousand, two hundred and forty three reais and forty cents) divided into 1,583,339,183 (one billion, five hundred and eighty-three million, three hundred and thirty-nine thousand, one hundred and eighty-three) common shares, all nominative, registered and with no par value.

Approve, unanimously, the ratification that the new Shares now issued by the Company will grant their holders the same rights, advantages, and restrictions inherent to the common shares issued by the Company, including the right to attend the Company's general meetings and exercise in them all the prerogatives granted to the shares issued by the Company, under the terms set forth in the Company's Bylaws and the applicable legislation, as of the effective payment date of the Shares.