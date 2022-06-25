Eneva S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting- 06/24/2022
ENEVA S.A.
CNPJ/ME nº 04.423.567/0001-21
NIRE 33.3.0028402-8
Publicly Listed Company
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING
COMPLETED ON JUNE 24, 2022
DATE, TIME AND PLACE: Held at 7:00 p.m. on June 24, 2022, at the headquarters of Eneva S.A. ("Company"), located at Praia de Botafogo, 501, bloco I, 4th e 6th Floors, Botafogo, CEP 22250-040, in the city and state of Rio de Janeiro.
CALL AND ATTENDANCE: Call notice was waived, pursuant to the Company's Bylaws, due to the attendance, pursuant to article 14, paragraph 3 of the Company's Bylaws, of all the members of the Board of Directors, as follows: Jerson Kelman, Henri Philippe Reichstul, Renato Antônio Secondo Mazzola, Marcelo Pereira Lopes de Medeiros, Guilherme Bottura, Felipe Gottlieb and Elena Landau.
BOARD: After verifying the presence and availability of the members of the Board of Directors, Mr. Jerson Kelman took the chair of the Board and designated Mr. Thiago Freitas to act as Secretary. Before starting the discussion of the matters on the agenda, the Chairman of the Meeting asked the members present about any possible conflict of interest in relation to the matters to be deliberated, and all manifested themselves negatively.
AGENDA: To resolve on: (i) the setting and justification of the issue price of common shares, nominative, book-entry and without par value, issued by the Company, all free and clear of any liens or encumbrances ("Shares"), within the scope of the public offering of primary distribution of Shares held in the Federative Republic of Brazil ("Brazil"), in the non-organizedover-the-counter market, with restricted placement efforts under the terms of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Instruction n.476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 476"), and other applicable rules, which offering execution is being coordinated and intermediated by Banco BTG Pactual S.A, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banco Múltiplo S.A., Banco Itaú BBA S.A., Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Citigroup Global Markets Brasil, Corretora de Câmbio, Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A., Banco J.P. Morgan S.A, UBS Brasil Corretora de Câmbio, Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A.
and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (together, the "Brazilian Placement Agents"), and with efforts to place the Shares abroad by BTG US Capital LLC, BofA Securities, Inc, Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., Bradesco Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, UBS Securities, LLC and Santander Investment Securities, Inc. (together, the "International Placement Agents") (i) in the United States of America ("United States"), exclusively to persons reasonably considered qualified institutional buyers, residents and domiciled in the United States, as defined in Rule 144A, issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in transactions exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") and the regulations issued under the Securities Act; and
in countries other than the United States and Brazil, to investors that are deemed not to be residents or domiciled in the United States or not incorporated under the laws of that country (non-U.S. persons), pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act, and subject to the applicable law in the country of domicile of each investor (investors described in (a) and (b) above, together, "Foreign Investors") and, in either case, who invest in Brazil in accordance with the investment mechanisms regulated by National Monetary Council Resolution No. 4,373, of September 29, 2014, and CVM Resolution No. 13, of November 18, 2020, as amended, or by Law No. 4.131, of September 3, 1962, as amended, without the need, for such purpose, of applying for and obtaining registration for distribution and placement of the Shares with a capital market regulatory agency or body of another country, including before the SEC, as approved at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on June 15, 2022 ("Restricted Offering"); (ii) the increase of the Company's capital stock, within the limit of authorized capital, pursuant to the caput of article 6 of the Company's Bylaws, through the issuance of Shares within the scope of the Restricted Offering, with the exclusion of the preemptive rights of the Company's current shareholders ("Shareholders") in the subscription of the Shares, pursuant to article 172, item I, of Law no. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), and of item "IV", sole paragraph of article 6 of the Company's Bylaws, with the granting of the right of first refusal to the Company's Shareholders for the subscription of up to all the Shares placed through the Restricted Offer ("Capital Increase"); (iii) the approval of the subscription of the Shares within the scope of the Restricted Offer and the ratification of the Capital Increase (iv) the ratification of the rights, advantages and restrictions of the Shares issued in the scope of the Restricted Offering; and (v) the ratification of the acts that the Company's officers have already carried out, solely and exclusively, with the purpose of carrying out the Restricted Offering and the Capital Increase, and the authorization for the Company's officers to carry out all acts and adopt all measures necessary to carry out, formalize and perfect the previous resolutions.
5. DELIBERATIONS: After the presentation and discussions about the subjects on the agenda, the members of the Board of Directors present at the meeting deliberated as follows:
To approve, unanimously, the setting of the issue price of R$ 14.00 (fourteenreais) per each Share object of the Restricted Offering ("Price per Share").
The Price per Share was set after the conclusion of the investment intention collection procedure with professional investors, as defined in article 11 of CVM Resolution No. 30, of May 11, 2021 ("CVM Resolution 30"), resident and domiciled or headquartered in Brazil ("Local Institutional Investors" and, together with Foreign Investors, "Professional Investors"), carried out in Brazil, by the Coordinators of the Restricted Offering, and abroad, with the Foreign Investors, by the International Placement Agents ("Bookbuilding Procedure").
The choice of the criterion for determining the price per Share is justified to the extent that the price of the Shares to be subscribed was assessed according to the Bookbuilding Procedure, which reflects:(a) the quotation of the common shares issued by the Company at B3; and (b) the indications of interest based on the quality and quantity of the demand (by volume and price) for the Shares, collected from Professional Investors. Therefore, the issuance of the Restricted Offer Shares based on this pricing criteria will not promote unjustified dilution of the Company's Shareholders, pursuant to article 170, paragraph 1, item III, of the Brazilian Corporation Law.
Approve, by unanimous vote, the Capital Increase in the amount of R$ 4,200,000,000.00 (four billion and two hundred millionreais) through the issuance of 300,000,000 (three hundred million) new Shares object of the Restricted Offering, all registered, in book-entry form and with no par value, each with an issue price of R$ 14.00 (fourteen reais), increasing the Company's capital stock from R$ 9,044,992,243.40 (nine billion, forty-four million, nine hundred and ninety-two thousand, two hundred and forty-threereais and forty centavos), divided into 1,283,339,183 (one billion, two hundred eighty-three million, three hundred thirty- nine thousand, one hundred eighty-three) common shares, to R$ 13,244,992,243.40 (thirteen billion, two hundred and forty four million, nine hundred and ninety two thousand, two hundred and forty three reais and forty cents) divided into
1,583,339,183 (one billion, five hundred eighty-three million, three hundred thirty- nine thousand, one hundred eighty-three) registered, book-entry common shares with no par value.
5.2.1.To note that the capital increase and the issue of Shares hereby approved are made with the exclusion of the Shareholders' preemptive right in the subscription of the Shares, in accordance with the provisions of article 172, item I, of the Brazilian Corporation Law and of and item "IV", sole paragraph of article 6 of the Company's Bylaws, and with the granting of priority rights to the Company's shareholders for the subscription of up to the totality of the Shares placed through the Restricted Offer, as approved at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on June 15, 2022.
Approve, unanimously, the subscription of 300,000,000 (three hundred million) new common, nominative, registered and book-entry shares, without par value, now issued by the Company, which will be paid up in cash, in Brazilian currency, and correspond to all the Shares issued in the context of the Restricted Offer. In view of the verification of the subscription of all the Shares that are the object of the Restricted Offer, ratify the new capital stock of the Company, which is now R$ 13,244,992,243.40 (thirteen billion, two hundred and forty four million, nine hundred and ninety two thousand, two hundred and forty three reais and forty cents) divided into 1,583,339,183 (one billion, five hundred and eighty-three million, three hundred and thirty-nine thousand, one hundred and eighty-three) common shares, all nominative, registered and with no par value.
Approve, unanimously, the ratification that the new Shares now issued by the Company will grant their holders the same rights, advantages, and restrictions inherent to the common shares issued by the Company, including the right to attend the Company's general meetings and exercise in them all the prerogatives granted to the shares issued by the Company, under the terms set forth in the Company's Bylaws and the applicable legislation, as of the effective payment date of the Shares.
Approve the ratification, by unanimous vote, of the acts that the Company's officers have already carried out, solely and exclusively, with the purpose of carrying out the Restricted Offering and the Capital Increase, as well as the authorization for the Company's officers to carry out all acts and adopt all measures necessary for the implementation, formalization and improvement of the resolutions taken herein, including representing the Company before the CVM, the B3 and the Brazilian
Financial and Capital Market Entities Association - ANBIMA, as necessary, being authorized, for such purpose, to perform or cause to be performed any acts and/or negotiate, approve and sign any contracts, communications, notifications, certificates, documents or instruments deemed necessary or appropriate.
6. CLOSURE AND REVIEW: There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes were read and approved by the Board members.