    ENEV3   BRENEVACNOR8

ENEVA S.A.

(ENEV3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/14 04:07:00 pm EDT
15.56 BRL   +1.10%
05:40pENEVA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Change of Disclosure Channel
PU
04/13ENEVA S A : Corporate Presentation - April 2022
PU
03/30Eneva S.A. agreed to acquire 49% shares in Amapari Energia S.a. from Centrais Eletricas do Norte do Brasil S.A. for BRL 17.11 million.
CI
Eneva S A : Notice to Shareholders - Change of Disclosure Channel

04/14/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
ENEVA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

National Corporate Taxpayers Register (CNPJ) No 04.423.567/0001-21

State Registration Number (NIRE) 33.3.0028402-8

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Channels of Disclosure

ENEVA S.A. ("Eneva" or the "Company") (B3:ENEV3), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general , in compliance with the guidance of the CVM´s annual Official Notice (Ofício Circular/Anual-2022-CVM/SEP), which as a result of amendment to the art. 289 of Law No 6,404/76, the Company´s mandatory publications will be discontinued in the Official Gazette of the State of Rio de Janeiro and will be exclusively published in the "Monitor Mercantil" newspaper. This information will be duly updated in the Company's Registration Form, available on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") and on the IR website of Eneva.

Rio de Janeiro, April 14th, 2022.

Marcelo Habibe

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Eneva SA published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 21:38:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 203 M 1 318 M 1 318 M
Net income 2022 1 205 M 256 M 256 M
Net Debt 2022 5 414 M 1 150 M 1 150 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 19 395 M 4 120 M 4 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 127
Free-Float 77,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,39 BRL
Average target price 16,30 BRL
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Zinner Chief Executive Officer
Jerson Kelman Chairman
Guilherme Bottura Independent Director
Marcelo Pereira Lopes de Medeiros Independent Director
Renato Antônio Secondo Mazzola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEVA S.A.9.40%4 133
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-4.07%12 165
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-15.59%7 304
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-25.14%5 431
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.6.34%1 533
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED-5.19%1 257