Eneva S A : Notice to Shareholders - Change of Disclosure Channel

ENEVA S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
National Corporate Taxpayers Register (CNPJ) No 04.423.567/0001-21
State Registration Number (NIRE) 33.3.0028402-8
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Channels of Disclosure
ENEVA S.A. ("Eneva" or the "Company") (B3:ENEV3), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general , in compliance with the guidance of the CVM´s annual Official Notice (Ofício Circular/Anual-2022-CVM/SEP), which as a result of amendment to the art. 289 of Law No 6,404/76, the Company´s mandatory publications will be discontinued in the Official Gazette of the State of Rio de Janeiro and will be exclusively published in the "Monitor Mercantil" newspaper. This information will be duly updated in the Company's Registration Form, available on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") and on the IR website of Eneva.
Rio de Janeiro, April 14th, 2022.
Marcelo Habibe
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
