Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Eneva S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEV3   BRENEVACNOR8

ENEVA S.A.

(ENEV3)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/25 04:07:47 pm EDT
15.25 BRL   +0.99%
05:52pENEVA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Fractions Auction
PU
03/22ENEVA S A : Date of the New Eneva Shares' Fractions Auction
PU
03/22ENEVA S A : Fato Relevante
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eneva S A : Notice to Shareholders - Fractions Auction

03/25/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENEVA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ No. 04.423.567/0001-21

NIRE 33.3.0028402-8

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

New Eneva Shares' Fractions Auction

ENEVA S.A. ("Eneva" or the "Companhia") (B3: ENEV3), in continuity with the notice to shareholders disclosed on 03.22.22, informs its shareholders and the market, in connection with the business combination ("Transaction") between Eneva and Focus Energia Energia Holding Participações S.A. ("Focus") and upon the

effective merger of Focus, as per documents, details and steps of the Transaction already and widely disclosed to the shareholders and to the market, that an auction was held yesterday at B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") for the sale of 3,541 commom, nominative, book-entry shares with no par value issued by Eneva resulting from the agglutination of the fractions of shares assigned to the former

Focus' shareholders within the scope of the Transaction ("Auction").

After the Auction, a total gross result of BRL 53,463.36 was ascertained, corresponding to the amount of BRL 15.091699403 per share object of the Auction.

We emphasize that the amount ascertained will be discounted of taxes and brokerage fees, resulting in the amount of BRL 52,830.41, corresponding to BRL 14.919630048009 per share. This amount will be credited proportionally to the holders of fractions of shares until March 31, 2022, as follows:

a) for shareholders with updated registration data, the amounts will be deposited according to the bank domicile provided by the shareholder to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., the institution responsible for the bookkeeping of the Company's shares;

  • b) for shareholders whose registration data is not updated, the amounts will only be credited after the regularization of their registration and within the deadlines determined by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.; and

  • c) for shareholders with shares deposited with institutions providing custody services, the amounts will be credited directly to B3's central depository, which will be responsible for transferring them to the respective holders

of fractions, in accordance with procedures adopted by the respective custody agentes.

For further clarifications, please contact Eneva's Investor Relations Office.

Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2022.

Marcelo Habibe

Chief Financial and Investor Relations

Officer

Disclaimer

Eneva SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 21:50:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENEVA S.A.
05:52pENEVA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Fractions Auction
PU
03/22ENEVA S A : Date of the New Eneva Shares' Fractions Auction
PU
03/22ENEVA S A : Fato Relevante
PU
03/22TRANSCRIPT : Eneva S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 22, 2022
CI
03/21Eneva S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December..
CI
03/21ENEVA S A : Letter to shareholders
PU
03/21ENEVA S A : Extract of the Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting - 03/21/2022
PU
03/11Eneva S.A. completed the acquisition of Focus Energia Holding Participações S.A.
CI
03/04ENEVA S A : Increase of Capital Stock due to Stock Option or Subscription of Shares Plan o..
PU
03/02Exclusive-Chinese, Brazilian, UAE suitors eye Castlelake renewable unit Ibitu, sources ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 837 M 1 016 M 1 016 M
Net income 2021 925 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2021 6 187 M 1 300 M 1 300 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 19 109 M 4 015 M 4 015 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
EV / Sales 2022 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 124
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart ENEVA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eneva S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEVA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,10 BRL
Average target price 16,30 BRL
Spread / Average Target 7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Zinner Chief Executive Officer
Jerson Kelman Chairman
Guilherme Bottura Independent Director
Marcelo Pereira Lopes de Medeiros Independent Director
Renato Antônio Secondo Mazzola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEVA S.A.6.71%3 946
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-0.21%12 667
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-16.34%7 262
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-23.24%5 581
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.14.63%1 653
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED4.69%1 428