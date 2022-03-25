Eneva S A : Notice to Shareholders - Fractions Auction

ENEVA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ No. 04.423.567/0001-21

NIRE 33.3.0028402-8

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

New Eneva Shares' Fractions Auction

ENEVA S.A. ("Eneva" or the "Companhia") (B3: ENEV3), in continuity with the notice to shareholders disclosed on 03.22.22, informs its shareholders and the market, in connection with the business combination ("Transaction") between Eneva and Focus Energia Energia Holding Participações S.A. ("Focus") and upon the

effective merger of Focus, as per documents, details and steps of the Transaction already and widely disclosed to the shareholders and to the market, that an auction was held yesterday at B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") for the sale of 3,541 commom, nominative, book-entry shares with no par value issued by Eneva resulting from the agglutination of the fractions of shares assigned to the former

Focus' shareholders within the scope of the Transaction ("Auction").

After the Auction, a total gross result of BRL 53,463.36 was ascertained, corresponding to the amount of BRL 15.091699403 per share object of the Auction.

We emphasize that the amount ascertained will be discounted of taxes and brokerage fees, resulting in the amount of BRL 52,830.41, corresponding to BRL 14.919630048009 per share. This amount will be credited proportionally to the holders of fractions of shares until March 31, 2022, as follows:

a) for shareholders with updated registration data, the amounts will be deposited according to the bank domicile provided by the shareholder to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., the institution responsible for the bookkeeping of the Company's shares;

b) for shareholders whose registration data is not updated, the amounts will only be credited after the regularization of their registration and within the deadlines determined by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.; and

c) for shareholders with shares deposited with institutions providing custody services, the amounts will be credited directly to B3's central depository, which will be responsible for transferring them to the respective holders

of fractions, in accordance with procedures adopted by the respective custody agentes.

For further clarifications, please contact Eneva's Investor Relations Office.

Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2022.

Marcelo Habibe

Chief Financial and Investor Relations

Officer