Eneva S A : Presentation - Celse Acquisition

CELSE Acquisition
June, 2022
1
With the acquisition of Celse, Eneva advances in the implementation of its first gas hub, already integrated into the country's pipeline network
Amazonas
Solimões
Parnaíba
Sergipe gas hub
Paraná
Transaction
Onshore basin
Summary
SEAL offshore basin
Operational LNG terminal
50%50%
CELSEPAR
100%
EV (*)
R$ 10.2 bi
Net Debt(*)
R$ 4.1 bi
Equity (*)
R$ 6.1 bi
As of: 12/31/2022
Asset Overview
Scope of Transaction
Porto de Sergipe I TPP
Operating Plant 1.6GW
LNG Offtake
500 kV
25 year Contract
transmission
line (33km)
3.2GW Greenfield
Project
21 MM m³/d Gas Pipeline
Nanook FSRU 25 year leasing
~R$4.0 bi
~R$1.9 bi
~R$1.4 bi
Gross Revenues
Annual Fixed Revenues
EBITDA (2021)
(2021)
(base date: nov2021)
Notes: 1 - In accordance with IFRS 16, the impact of the right of use of the FSRU is recorded in the financial result and, therefore, does not impact EBITDA.
TPP located on the coast of Sergipe, at approximately 8 km from its regasification terminal and next to the Natural Gas Processing Unit planned to receive gas from SEAL Basin
Strategic location
Connection Bay:
Jardim Substation (CHESF) in Nossa Senhora do Socorro, SE
Caption
Porto de Sergipe I
TPP
Planned Natural Gas
Processing Unit 20
MMm³/d
Nanook FSRU
Gas Pipeline (8km)
Transmission line (33km)
Jardim Substation
5
