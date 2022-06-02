Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Eneva S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEV3   BRENEVACNOR8

ENEVA S.A.

(ENEV3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  06/01 04:06:00 pm EDT
15.32 BRL   -1.67%
08:22aENEVA S A : Presentation - Celse Acquisition
PU
06/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Finishing Near Intraday Highs
MT
06/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advancing with Wednesday Gains for Crude Oil
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eneva S A : Presentation - Celse Acquisition

06/02/2022 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CELSE Acquisition

June, 2022

1

With the acquisition of Celse, Eneva advances in the implementation of its first gas hub, already integrated into the country's pipeline network

Amazonas

Solimões

Parnaíba

Sergipe gas hub

Paraná

Paraná

Transaction

Onshore basin

Summary

SEAL offshore basin

Operational LNG terminal

50%50%

CELSEPAR

100%

EV (*)

R$ 10.2 bi

Net Debt(*)

R$ 4.1 bi

Equity (*)

R$ 6.1 bi

As of: 12/31/2022

Asset Overview

Asset Overview

  • Gas-fueledthermoelectric plant in operation with 1,593 MW capacity located in the state of Sergipe, in operation since Mar-2020
  • Combined cycle with 3 GE 7.HA gas turbines and 1 steam turbine
  • Fully contracted in the Regulated Market until Dec-44
  • 25-yearLNG supply agreement with Ocean LNG
  • 25-yearO&M contract with GE
  • FSRU with regasification capacity of 21MMm³/d chartered for the PPA period. 15MM m³/d of idle capacity can be used to monetize the growth pipeline.

Scope of Transaction

Porto de Sergipe I TPP

Operating Plant 1.6GW

LNG Offtake

500 kV

25 year Contract

transmission

line (33km)

3.2GW Greenfield

Project

21 MM m³/d Gas Pipeline

Nanook FSRU 25 year leasing

~R$4.0 bi

~R$1.9 bi

~R$1.4 bi

Gross Revenues

Annual Fixed Revenues

EBITDA (2021)

(2021)

(base date: nov2021)

Notes: 1 - In accordance with IFRS 16, the impact of the right of use of the FSRU is recorded in the financial result and, therefore, does not impact EBITDA.

TPP located on the coast of Sergipe, at approximately 8 km from its regasification terminal and next to the Natural Gas Processing Unit planned to receive gas from SEAL Basin

Strategic location

Connection Bay:

Jardim Substation (CHESF) in Nossa Senhora do Socorro, SE

Caption

Porto de Sergipe I

TPP

Planned Natural Gas

Processing Unit 20

MMm³/d

Nanook FSRU

Gas Pipeline (8km)

Transmission line (33km)

Jardim Substation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eneva SA published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 12:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENEVA S.A.
08:22aENEVA S A : Presentation - Celse Acquisition
PU
06/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Finishing Near Intraday Highs
MT
06/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advancing with Wednesday Gains for Crude Oil
MT
06/01New Fortress, partner to sell power plant stakes in $1.29 bln deal
RE
06/01Eneva buys Celse thermal plant for $1.3 billion, moves closer to gas hub goal
RE
06/01New Fortress Energy, JV Partner Sell Brazilian Power Plant for 6 Billion Reais
MT
05/31Eneva S.A. entered into an agreement to acquire CELSEPAR - Centrais Elétricas de Sergip..
CI
05/27Brazil's Eneva close to buying utility Celse - report
RE
05/27Brazil's Eneva close to buying utility Celse - newspaper report
RE
05/25Brazil's Eneva to supply LNG to pulpmaker Suzano
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 664 M 1 180 M 1 180 M
Net income 2022 934 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2022 5 427 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 19 307 M 4 022 M 4 022 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,37x
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 127
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart ENEVA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eneva S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEVA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,32 BRL
Average target price 16,44 BRL
Spread / Average Target 7,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Zinner Chief Executive Officer
Jerson Kelman Chairman
Guilherme Bottura Independent Director
Marcelo Pereira Lopes de Medeiros Independent Director
Renato Antônio Secondo Mazzola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEVA S.A.10.11%4 022
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-3.64%11 757
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-22.86%5 591
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.40.29%2 028
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO-51.80%1 245
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED-3.58%1 236