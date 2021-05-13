Log in
    ENEV3   BRENEVACNOR8

ENEVA S.A.

(ENEV3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/12
15.75 BRL   -2.78%
09:28aENEVA S A  : 1Q21 Conference Call Presentation
05/10ENEVA S A  : Analitic Voting Map
05/06EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - 04/29/2021 - 06 : 00 p.m.
Eneva S A : 1Q21 Conference Call Presentation

05/13/2021 | 09:28am EDT
1Q21 Earnings

May 13, 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to ENEVA that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "may", "plan", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "envisages", "will likely result", or any other words or phrases of similar meaning.

Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation.

In no event, neither the Company, any of its affiliates, directors, officers, agents or employees nor any of the placement agents shall be liable before any third party (including investors) for any investment or business decision made or action taken in reliance on the information and statements contained in this presentation or for any consequential, special or similar damages.

This presentation and its contents are proprietary information and may not be reproduced or otherwise disseminated in whole or in part without ENEVA's prior written consent.

Solid performance in the first months of 2021

Growth in operational and financial indicators, robust capital structure, declaration of commerciality of an additional gas field, and completion of new ESG materiality matrix

ADJUSTED EBITDA

+2.8%

R$446 million

vs. 1Q20

NET INCOME

+13%

R$203 million

vs. 1Q20

CASH & EQUIVALENTS

R$2.1 billion

BNB & BASA DISBURSEMENTS

R$160 million

LEVERAGE

3.3x

(net debt/ 12M EBITDA)

GAVIÃO BELO FIELD

VGIP

4.49 Bn m3 (P90) - 9.45 Bn m3 (P10)

Pmean

6.78 Bn m3

NEXT STEP: submit the Development Plan to ANP by August 2021

COVID-19: continuity of initiatives to prevent and fight the pandemic

  • Highlighting the donation of an oxygen plant in partnership with
    BNDES

ESG: completion of the new materiality matrix and creation of working groups focusing on priority themes to fine-tune long-term commitments and goals

3

Reduced hydrological environment and higher thermal power generation in 1Q21 and expected going forward

Higher energy consumption, driven by the gradual economic recovery, and the low levels of reservoirs have triggered high thermal power dispatch and stronger price dynamics

| ENERGY CONSUMPTION (average MW)1:

| Eneva Dispatch Forecast for 2021

(%)3

68%

+3.7% 1Q21 vs. 1Q20

61%

+1.9% 1Q21 vs. 1Q19

49%

56%

12%

12%

| THERMAL POWER GENERATION (SIN)2:

CCEE

MEGAWATT

+21.2% 1Q21 vs. 1Q20

Forecast May-Dec/21

Realized Jan-Apr/21

| Average PLD Forecast for the North of Brazil in 2021

| Reservoir Levels in the Southeast of Brazil1

(R$/MWh)3

60

584 576

50

-21% vs 2020

400

40

399

30

241145

20

77

10

Jan

Feb Mar

Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2017

2019

2021

Jan-21

Mar-21

May-21

Jul-21

Sep-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

2018

2020

Realized

MEGAWATT2

4

1 - Source: ONS website / 2 - Source: ONS website (all subsystems)/ 3 - Source: CCEE and Megawatt

CCEE¹

MEGAWATT2

Net revenue driven by higher CVUs, despite lower energy generation

| Gross Energy Generation

(GWh)

Gas and Coal Breakdown

2,480

794

2,114

603

1,686

1,511

Coal

Gas

1Q20

1Q21

56%

58%

TPP 1 Average Dispatch

| Gas Production

| Consolidated Net Revenue

(Bn m3)

(R$ million)

+1.3%

0.41

0.39

939

951

1Q20

1Q21

1Q20

1Q21

54% 51%

GTP² Dispatch

CVU (R$/Mwh)

1Q20

1Q21

Parnaíba I

102

168

Parnaíba II

82

86

Parnaíba III

224

232

Parnaíba IV

152

152

Itaqui

140

217

Pecém II

135

210

  • Higher indication of dispatch vs. 1Q20 due to the increase in energy consumption and the unfavorable hydrological environment
  • Part of the dispatch was not met with energy generation in 1Q21, due to the corrective and preventive maintenance at Parnaíba II
  • Energy generation in 1Q21 was also impacted by the preventive maintenance at Itaqui

5

1- Weighted average dispatch by unit installed capacity. 2- GTP: Gas Treatment Plant

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eneva SA published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 13:27:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
