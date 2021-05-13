Eneva S A : 1Q21 Conference Call Presentation

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to ENEVA that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "may", "plan", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "envisages", "will likely result", or any other words or phrases of similar meaning.
Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation.
In no event, neither the Company, any of its affiliates, directors, officers, agents or employees nor any of the placement agents shall be liable before any third party (including investors) for any investment or business decision made or action taken in reliance on the information and statements contained in this presentation or for any consequential, special or similar damages.
This presentation and its contents are proprietary information and may not be reproduced or otherwise disseminated in whole or in part without ENEVA's prior written consent.
Solid performance in the first months of 2021
Growth in operational and financial indicators, robust capital structure, declaration of commerciality of an additional gas field, and completion of new ESG materiality matrix
ADJUSTED EBITDA
+2.8%
R$446 million
vs. 1Q20
NET INCOME
+13%
R$203 million
vs. 1Q20
CASH & EQUIVALENTS
R$2.1 billion
BNB & BASA DISBURSEMENTS
R$160 million
LEVERAGE
3.3x
(net debt/ 12M EBITDA)
GAVIÃO BELO FIELD
VGIP
4.49 Bn m3 (P90) - 9.45 Bn m3 (P10)
Pmean
6.78 Bn m3
NEXT STEP: submit the Development Plan to ANP by August 2021
COVID-19: continuity of initiatives to prevent and fight the pandemic
Highlighting the donation of an oxygen plant in partnership with
BNDES
ESG: completion of the new materiality matrix and creation of working groups focusing on priority themes tofine-tunelong-term commitments and goals
3
Reduced hydrological environment and higher thermal power generation in 1Q21 and expected going forward
Higher energy consumption, driven by the gradual economic recovery, and the low levels of reservoirs have triggered high thermal power dispatch and stronger price dynamics
| ENERGY CONSUMPTION (average MW)1:
| Eneva Dispatch Forecast for 2021
(%)3
68%
+3.7% 1Q21 vs. 1Q20
61%
+1.9% 1Q21 vs. 1Q19
49%
56%
12%
12%
| THERMAL POWER GENERATION (SIN)2:
CCEE
MEGAWATT
+21.2% 1Q21 vs. 1Q20
Forecast May-Dec/21
Realized Jan-Apr/21
| Average PLD Forecast for the North of Brazil in 2021
| Reservoir Levels in the Southeast of Brazil1
(R$/MWh)3
60
584 576
50
-21% vs 2020
400
40
399
30
241145
20
77
10
Jan
Feb Mar
Apr May
Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2017
2019
2021
Jan-21
Mar-21
May-21
Jul-21
Sep-21
Nov-21
Dec-21
2018
2020
Realized
MEGAWATT2
4
1 - Source: ONS website / 2 - Source: ONS website (all subsystems)/ 3 - Source: CCEE and Megawatt
CCEE¹
MEGAWATT2
Net revenue driven by higher CVUs, despite lower energy generation
| Gross Energy Generation
(GWh)
Gas and Coal Breakdown
2,480
794
2,114
603
1,686
1,511
Coal
Gas
1Q20
1Q21
56%
58%
TPP 1 Average Dispatch
| Gas Production
| Consolidated Net Revenue
(Bn m3)
(R$ million)
+1.3%
0.41
0.39
939
951
1Q20
1Q21
1Q20
1Q21
54% 51%
GTP² Dispatch
CVU (R$/Mwh)
1Q20
1Q21
Parnaíba I
102
168
Parnaíba II
82
86
Parnaíba III
224
232
Parnaíba IV
152
152
Itaqui
140
217
Pecém II
135
210
Higher indication of dispatch vs. 1Q20 due to the increase in energy consumption and the unfavorable hydrological environment
Part of the dispatch was not met with energy generation in 1Q21, due to the corrective and preventive maintenance at Parnaíba II
Energy generation in 1Q21 was also impacted by the preventive maintenance at Itaqui
5
1- Weighted average dispatch by unit installed capacity. 2- GTP: Gas Treatment Plant
