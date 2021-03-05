Eneva S A : CVM Instruction #358 - January 2021

CONSOLIDATED FORM
Trading with the Company's Securities by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction No. 358/2002
In January 2021:
( ) There were transactions with securities in accordance with Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
(X) There were no transactions with securities in accordance with Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions.
Company: ENEVA S.A.
Related PersonsSecuritiesSecurities
SharesCharacteristics of Securities
Final Balance
Securities
( X ) Board of Directors
|
) Board of Executive Officers
|
Opening Balance
|
Characteristics of Securities
|
Amount
|
Ordinary
|
0
|
Transactions
IntermediateOperation
DayCharacteristics of Securities
(
Amount of sharesFinancial VolumePrice
(R$)Amount
Shares
Ordinary
0
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Trading with the Company's Securities by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction No. 358/2002
In January 2021:
( ) There were transactions with securities in accordance with Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
(X) There were no transactions with securities in accordance with Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions.
Company: ENEVA S.A.
Related Persons
Opening Balance
Securities
Transactions
Characteristics Intermediate of Securities
(
) Board of DirectorsCharacteristics of Securities
( X ) Board of Executive Officers
Shares
Ordinary
Amount 251,232
Amount of sharesFinancial VolumeSecurities
Operation
Day
Price
(R$)
|
Final Balance
|
Securities
|
Characteristics of Securities
|
Amount
|
Shares
|
Ordinary
|
251,232
Disclaimer
Eneva SA published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 15:56:01 UTC.