ENEVA S.A.

(ENEV3)
Eneva S A : CVM Instruction #358 - January 2021

03/05/2021 | 10:56am EST
CONSOLIDATED FORM

Trading with the Company's Securities by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction No. 358/2002

In January 2021:

( ) There were transactions with securities in accordance with Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

(X) There were no transactions with securities in accordance with Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions.

Company: ENEVA S.A.

Related PersonsSecuritiesSecurities

SharesCharacteristics of Securities

Final Balance

Securities

( X ) Board of Directors

) Board of Executive Officers

Opening Balance

Characteristics of Securities

Amount

Ordinary

0

Transactions

IntermediateOperation

DayCharacteristics of Securities

(

Amount of sharesFinancial VolumePrice

(R$)Amount

Shares

Ordinary

0

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Trading with the Company's Securities by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction No. 358/2002

In January 2021:

( ) There were transactions with securities in accordance with Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

(X) There were no transactions with securities in accordance with Article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions.

Company: ENEVA S.A.

Related Persons

Opening Balance

Securities

Transactions

Characteristics Intermediate of Securities

(

) Board of DirectorsCharacteristics of Securities

( X ) Board of Executive Officers

Shares

Ordinary

Amount 251,232

Amount of sharesFinancial VolumeSecurities

Operation

Day

Price

(R$)

Final Balance

Securities

Characteristics of Securities

Amount

Shares

Ordinary

251,232

Disclaimer

Eneva SA published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
