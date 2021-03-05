Log in
ENEVA S.A.

(ENEV3)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eneva S A : Change of the Gavião Carcará field's nomenclature to Gavião Belo field

03/05/2021 | 11:23am EST
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Change in the Fortuna accumulation nomenclature, from now on denominated Gavião Belo

Rio de Janeiro, February 26, 2021 - ENEVA S.A. ("ENEVA" or "Company") (B3: ENEV3) informs that, given the impossibility of using the name Gavião Carcará, the Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis (ANP) requested the Company to change the commercial name of the Fortuna accumulation, which will then be called Gavião Belo ("GVBL").

As disclosed in a Material Fact on this date, GVBL's gas-in-place estimate (VGIP) is estimated to range from 9.45 Bcm (P10) to 4.49 Bcm (P90), with a Pmean volume of 6.78 Bcm.

Marcelo Habibe

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

ENEVA S.A.

Disclaimer

Eneva SA published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 16:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
