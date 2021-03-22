Eneva S A : Corporate Presentation - March 2021

Corporate Presentation
March, 2021
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Eneva that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "may", "plan", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "envisages", "will likely result", or any other words or phrases of similar meaning.
Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation.
In no event, neither the Company, any of its affiliates, directors, officers, agents or employees nor any of the placement agents shall be liable before any third party (including investors) for any investment or business decision made or action taken in reliance on the information and statements contained in this presentation or for any consequential, special or similar damages.
This presentation does not constitute an offer, or invitation, or solicitation of an offer, to subscribe for or purchase any securities. Neither this presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. Recipients of this presentation are not to construe the contents of this summary as legal, tax or investment advice and recipients should consult their own advisors in this regard.
This presentation and its contents are proprietary information and may not be reproduced or otherwise disseminated in whole or in part without Eneva's prior written consent.
R$ 3.1 bi 31.8 bcm
2.8 GW
Annual Fixed RevenuesRemaining Natural GasInstalled Capacity
(72% in effect)
Reserves (12/31/20)
(78% operational)
Generation 9 TPPs
(3 under construction)
E&P 12 natural gas fields¹ ~64,000 km² exploratory areas²
All generation assets located in tax-advantaged regions
1 - Includes Gavião Belo Field, whose declaration of Commerciality was announced in Feb/21, as well as the Juruá Field, acquired in the 2nd Cycle of ANP's Open Acreage in Dec/20. Signing of theses concession contracts have not yet been concluded with the ANP; 2 - Includes the assets acquired in the 2nd Cycle of ANP's Open Acreage, still pending the signing of a concession agreement with ANP, scheduled for June 30, 2021, according to the ANP's schedule.
Eneva at a Glance
Through the innovative and unique reservoir-to-wire (R2W) business model, Eneva integrates power generation and natural gas E&P
The R2W Model and Eneva's Unique Set of Competencies
Reservoir to Wire: Complete integration from Exploration to Energy Sales to the Grid
Geology & GeophysicsReservoir EngineeringPower Plant Engineering
Market Intelligence & Bidding Strategy
Project Management
Power PlantProduction O&M
O&MPower & Gas Trading UnitPower Plant ConstructionGas & LNG TreatmentSustainingRegulatory & Institutional Relations
Construction of Surface FacilitiesReservoir EngineeringInterface with Grid Operator
Competitive Advantage: Seamless Integration of E&P and Utilities Competencies
Growth platform to capture broad range of opportunities in strategic areas of focus
