Eneva S A : Summarized voting map received from the securities registrar

ENEVA S.A.

CNPJ: 04.423.567/0001-21

Public Company

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Summarized voting map received from the securities registrar

Eneva S.A. ("Eneva" or "Company") (B3:ENEV3), according to the terms of CVM Ruling No 481/09, as amended, communicates to its shareholders and to the market that it has received from its securities registrar the following summarized votting map of the votting instructions presented through distance voting ballots, for each of the resolutions which will be examined, discussed and voted on the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 30, 2021:

