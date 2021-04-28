Eneva S A : Summarized voting map received from the securities registrar
04/28/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
ENEVA S.A.
CNPJ: 04.423.567/0001-21
Public Company
ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Summarized voting map received from the securities registrar
Eneva S.A. ("Eneva" or "Company") (B3:ENEV3), according to the terms of CVM Ruling No 481/09, as amended, communicates to its shareholders and to the market that it has received from its securities registrar the following summarized votting map of the votting instructions presented through distance voting ballots, for each of the resolutions which will be examined, discussed and voted on the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 30, 2021:
ENEVA S.A.
CNPJ: 04.423.567/0001-21
Public Company
Class of
Number of Shares
Resolution - Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Voting
Total
Shares
Approve (Yes)
Reject (No)
Abstain
(1) To take the accounts of the directors, examining, discussing, and
voting on Company's management report and financial statements
ON
33,427,107
0
14,322,917
47,750,024
for the year ended December 31, 2020
(2) Allocation of results for the year ending December 31, 2020
pursuant to the terms reflected on management proposal submitted
ON
47,750,024
0
0
47,750,024
to shareholders
(3) Fixing the number of 7 (seven) members to compose Companys
Board of Directors, pursuant to management proposal submitted to
ON
47,750,024
0
0
47,750,024
the shareholders
(4) Do you wish to adopt the multiple vote process for election of
the board of directors, according to Article 141 of Law 6,404, of
ON
10,467,520
11,713,844
25,568,660
47,750,024
1976?
(5) Indication of all names composing the slate
ON
36,277,596
11,472,428
0
47,750,024
(6) If one of the candidates on the chosen slate is no longer on it,
ON
10,937,380
36,812,644
0
47,750,024
the votes on their may still be cast for the chosen slate?
ENEVA S.A.
CNPJ: 04.423.567/0001-21
Public Company
In case of adoption of the multiple vote election process, should the votes on their shares be distributed in equal percentages to the
members of the slate you chose? (If a shareholder chooses
to
ON
10,468,080
2,123,744
35,158,200
47,750,024
abstain and the election occurs by the multiple vote process, the
shareholder's vote will be computed as abstention in the relevant
resolution of the meeting)
(8) Visualization of all candidates composing the slate for indication
ON
(*)
(*)
(*)
(*)
of the percentage (%) of votes to be attributed
(9) Setting the annual global amount of compensation of Companys
officers pursuant to management's proposal
submitted
to
ON
45,933,680
196,800
1,619,544
47,750,024
shareholders
(10) Do you want to request the creation of Audit Committee,
ON
36,311,936
9,555,200
1,882,888
47,750,024
pursuant to art. 161 of Law 6.404, of 1976?
(*)
Candidate
Percentage of votes
Total number of shares
JERSON KELMAN
14,05%
1,769,535.30
MARCELO PEREIRA LOPES DE MEDEIROS
14,78%
1,861,559.82
GUILHERME BOTTURA
14,78%
1,861,559.82
RENATO ANTONIO SECONDO MAZZOLA
11,87%
1,494,841.82
FELIPE GOTTLIEB
15,88%
1,999,041.82
ELENA LANDAU
14,19%
1,787,257.46
HENRI PHILIPPE REICHSTUL
14,40%
1,813,840.70
ENEVA S.A.
CNPJ: 04.423.567/0001-21
Public Company
Class of
Number of Shares
Resolution - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
Voting
Total
Shares
Approve (Yes)
Reject (No)
Abstain
(1) Determining again the overall compensation assigned to the
officers for the period from April 2020 to April 2021, pursuant to
ON
11.391.212
37.661.508
733.436
49.786.156
the management proposal submitted to the shareholders
