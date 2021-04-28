Log in
    ENEV3   BRENEVACNOR8

ENEVA S.A.

(ENEV3)
  Report
Eneva S A : Summarized voting map received from the securities registrar

04/28/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
ENEVA S.A.

CNPJ: 04.423.567/0001-21

Public Company

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Summarized voting map received from the securities registrar

Eneva S.A. ("Eneva" or "Company") (B3:ENEV3), according to the terms of CVM Ruling No 481/09, as amended, communicates to its shareholders and to the market that it has received from its securities registrar the following summarized votting map of the votting instructions presented through distance voting ballots, for each of the resolutions which will be examined, discussed and voted on the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 30, 2021:

Praia de Botafogo, 501 | 4º andar | Rio de Janeiro | 22250-040 | t. +55 21 3721-3000 | www.eneva.com.br

ENEVA S.A.

CNPJ: 04.423.567/0001-21

Public Company

Class of

Number of Shares

Resolution - Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Voting

Total

Shares

Approve (Yes)

Reject (No)

Abstain

(1) To take the accounts of the directors, examining, discussing, and

voting on Company's management report and financial statements

ON

33,427,107

0

14,322,917

47,750,024

for the year ended December 31, 2020

(2) Allocation of results for the year ending December 31, 2020

pursuant to the terms reflected on management proposal submitted

ON

47,750,024

0

0

47,750,024

to shareholders

(3) Fixing the number of 7 (seven) members to compose Companys

Board of Directors, pursuant to management proposal submitted to

ON

47,750,024

0

0

47,750,024

the shareholders

(4) Do you wish to adopt the multiple vote process for election of

the board of directors, according to Article 141 of Law 6,404, of

ON

10,467,520

11,713,844

25,568,660

47,750,024

1976?

(5) Indication of all names composing the slate

ON

36,277,596

11,472,428

0

47,750,024

(6) If one of the candidates on the chosen slate is no longer on it,

ON

10,937,380

36,812,644

0

47,750,024

the votes on their may still be cast for the chosen slate?

Praia de Botafogo, 501 | 4º andar | Rio de Janeiro | 22250-040 | t. +55 21 3721-3000 | www.eneva.com.br

ENEVA S.A.

CNPJ: 04.423.567/0001-21

Public Company

  1. In case of adoption of the multiple vote election process, should the votes on their shares be distributed in equal percentages to the

members of the slate you chose? (If a shareholder chooses

to

ON

10,468,080

2,123,744

35,158,200

47,750,024

abstain and the election occurs by the multiple vote process, the

shareholder's vote will be computed as abstention in the relevant

resolution of the meeting)

(8) Visualization of all candidates composing the slate for indication

ON

(*)

(*)

(*)

(*)

of the percentage (%) of votes to be attributed

(9) Setting the annual global amount of compensation of Companys

officers pursuant to management's proposal

submitted

to

ON

45,933,680

196,800

1,619,544

47,750,024

shareholders

(10) Do you want to request the creation of Audit Committee,

ON

36,311,936

9,555,200

1,882,888

47,750,024

pursuant to art. 161 of Law 6.404, of 1976?

(*)

Candidate

Percentage of votes

Total number of shares

JERSON KELMAN

14,05%

1,769,535.30

MARCELO PEREIRA LOPES DE MEDEIROS

14,78%

1,861,559.82

GUILHERME BOTTURA

14,78%

1,861,559.82

RENATO ANTONIO SECONDO MAZZOLA

11,87%

1,494,841.82

FELIPE GOTTLIEB

15,88%

1,999,041.82

ELENA LANDAU

14,19%

1,787,257.46

HENRI PHILIPPE REICHSTUL

14,40%

1,813,840.70

Praia de Botafogo, 501 | 4º andar | Rio de Janeiro | 22250-040 | t. +55 21 3721-3000 | www.eneva.com.br

ENEVA S.A.

CNPJ: 04.423.567/0001-21

Public Company

Class of

Number of Shares

Resolution - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Voting

Total

Shares

Approve (Yes)

Reject (No)

Abstain

(1) Determining again the overall compensation assigned to the

officers for the period from April 2020 to April 2021, pursuant to

ON

11.391.212

37.661.508

733.436

49.786.156

the management proposal submitted to the shareholders

Praia de Botafogo, 501 | 4º andar | Rio de Janeiro | 22250-040 | t. +55 21 3721-3000 | www.eneva.com.br

Disclaimer

Eneva SA published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 21:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
