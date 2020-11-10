Enex Infrastructure Investment Infrastructure Fund : Notice of Partial Corrections to "Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Period (Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2019)” and Financial Results for

November 10, 2020

Infrastructure Fund Issuer:

Enex Infrastructure Investment Corporation

Keiichi Matsuzuka, Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9286)

Asset Management Company:

Enex Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Keiichi Matsuzuka, Representative Director,

President and CEO

Inquiries: Keisuke Hioki, Director and General

Manager of Finance & General

Accounting Department

TEL: +81-3-4233-8330

Notice of Partial Corrections to "Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Period (Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2019)" and "Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Period (Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2020)"

Enex Infrastructure Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has revised the "Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Period (Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2019)" disclosed on January 14, 2020 (as amended in the "Notice of Partial Amendment to (Amendment to) 'Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2019' " dated January 16, 2020), and "Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Period (Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2020)" disclosed on July 20, 2020 due to a partial error in the information on them.

1. Corrections

Figures for "FIT unit price" in "Pipeline List" on page 27 of the "Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Period (ended November 30, 2019)" and "Procurement Price (yen/kWh)" in "Pipeline Properties" on page 20 of the "Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Period (ended November 30, 2020)" (figures are for the same project, respectively).

Takasaki-shi, Gunma, Under construction, 53.6MW, 40yen Takasaki-shi, Gunma, Under construction, 11.6MW, 32yen

Takasaki-shi, Gunma, Under construction, 53.6MW, 32yen Takasaki-shi, Gunma, Under construction, 11.6MW, 40yen

