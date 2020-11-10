Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Enex Infrastructure Investment Corporation - Infrastructure Fund    9286   JP3048820009

ENEX INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT CORPORATION - INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

(9286)
SummaryNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enex Infrastructure Investment Infrastructure Fund : Notice of Partial Corrections to "Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Period (Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2019)” and Financial Results for

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 01:23am EST

November 10, 2020

Infrastructure Fund Issuer:

Enex Infrastructure Investment Corporation

Keiichi Matsuzuka, Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9286)

Asset Management Company:

Enex Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Keiichi Matsuzuka, Representative Director,

President and CEO

Inquiries: Keisuke Hioki, Director and General

Manager of Finance & General

Accounting Department

TEL: +81-3-4233-8330

Notice of Partial Corrections to "Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Period (Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2019)" and "Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Period (Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2020)"

Enex Infrastructure Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has revised the "Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Period (Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2019)" disclosed on January 14, 2020 (as amended in the "Notice of Partial Amendment to (Amendment to) 'Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2019' " dated January 16, 2020), and "Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Period (Fiscal Period Ended November 30, 2020)" disclosed on July 20, 2020 due to a partial error in the information on them.

1. Corrections

Figures for "FIT unit price" in "Pipeline List" on page 27 of the "Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Period (ended November 30, 2019)" and "Procurement Price (yen/kWh)" in "Pipeline Properties" on page 20 of the "Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Period (ended November 30, 2020)" (figures are for the same project, respectively).

Takasaki-shi, Gunma, Under construction, 53.6MW, 40yen Takasaki-shi, Gunma, Under construction, 11.6MW, 32yen

Takasaki-shi, Gunma, Under construction, 53.6MW, 32yen Takasaki-shi, Gunma, Under construction, 11.6MW, 40yen

*EII website: https://enexinfra.com/en

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enex Infrastructure Investment Corporation published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 06:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENEX INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT CORPORATION - INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
01:23aENEX INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT INFRA : Notice of Partial Corrections to "Financi..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Takayuki Yamamoto Executive Officer
Junichi Tobimatsu Supervisory Officer
Takayuki Sakashita Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENEX INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT CORPORATION - INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%92
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-18.79%6 191
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.60%3 425
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND2.06%2 551
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-26.09%2 258
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-34.83%1 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group