Enfusion Announces Partnership With Leading Risk Management Provider Qontigo

Integration of Qontigo’s Axioma Risk Capabilities Will Expand Risk Offering for Enfusion’s Industry-leading, Cloud-based Investment Management Platform

Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for investment managers, today announced a new partnership with Qontigo, provider of Axioma Risk, an award-winning enterprise risk management solution, to expand Enfusion’s risk capabilities.

Axioma Risk adds exposure measurement, multi-factor risk models, scenario analytics, risk attribution, and a comprehensive Value-At-Risk (VaR) framework across all major asset classes and trading strategies, including Multi-Strategy, Global Macro, Fixed Income, Event-Driven, and Long/Short Equity. The partnership allows Enfusion to offer clients the full Axioma Risk application as well as a base package called “Elements.”

“We are excited to offer Axioma Risk’s powerful, highly functional, and respected risk capabilities through our best-in-class cloud-native technology platform,” said Enfusion’s Chief Executive Officer, Oleg Movchan. “At Enfusion, we pride ourselves on continuous innovation. This partnership with Qontigo is an excellent example. The integration underscores our commitment to expanding our value proposition for the front office. It enhances investment decision-making and risk management processes, driven by Axioma’s comprehensive set of analytics. Axioma Risk leverages Enfusion’s open architecture and joins a fast-growing community of partners, enriching the options and functionality available to our clients, and ultimately improving their investment management experience.”

Axioma Risk is a cloud-native, API-first system for multi-asset class risk management. Customizable stress tests, on-the-fly “what if” analysis, in addition to both factor-based and full revaluations-based risk measurement frameworks, are all available on a single platform.

“Partnering to deliver Axioma Risk to Enfusion clients builds on the complementary strengths that we both bring to the table. By integrating our risk analytics into Enfusion’s comprehensive investment management toolkit and workflow, we are able to offer fund managers of all sizes access to an enterprise-level risk platform to not only comply with increasing regulatory oversight but also to provide the risk lens needed by a Chief Risk Officer. This collaboration is strengthened by our shared commitment to a cloud-native and open technology platform,” added Neal Pawar, Qontigo’s Chief Operating Officer.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion partners with over 800 investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

About Qontigo — Optimizing Impact™

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo’s solutions are enhanced by both its collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows Qontigo to create tailored solutions for its clients, and its open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with Qontigo’s clients’ processes. Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo’s global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, such as those set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2023.

