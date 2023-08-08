Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for investment managers, has posted its second quarter 2023 financial results as part of its 2Q 2023 Shareholder Letter which can be viewed here or by navigating to the Financials section of its Investor Relations website which can be found at http://ir.enfusion.com.

2Q23 Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, August 8, 2023, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To pre-register for the live teleconference of the second quarter earnings call, please use this link. To access this call, dial (888) 330-2502 (domestic). The conference ID number is 61821.

The earnings conference call will also be webcast live. Due to high call volumes, we urge interested parties to join the live webcast of the event through Enfusion’s website at https://ir.enfusion.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with over 800 investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

