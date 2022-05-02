Log in
    ENFN   US2928121043

ENFUSION, INC.

(ENFN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
13.53 USD   +5.95%
04:16pEnfusion to Present at Upcoming Investor Events
BU
04/29Enfusion Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
BU
04/26ENFUSION : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
PU
Enfusion to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

05/02/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”) (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native investment management software and services, today announced that Enfusion’s Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Kim, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Dorton, will participate at the following investor events:

  • William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Monday, June 6, 2022
  • Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022
  • Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 730+ investment managers from ten global offices spanning five continents.

Source: Enfusion, Inc.
Source Code: ENFN-IR
ENFN-CORP


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 110 M - -
Net income 2021 -282 M - -
Net cash 2021 72,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,95x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 837 M 837 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,95x
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 798
Free-Float 56,8%
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,77 $
Average target price 19,83 $
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Kim Chief Executive Officer
Stephen P. Dorton Chief Financial Officer
Dan Groman Development Manager
Bradford E. Bernstein Independent Director
Lawrence E. Leibowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENFUSION, INC.-39.02%837
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.48%2 075 581
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.69%58 941
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-41.03%57 156
SEA LIMITED-63.01%46 324
SYNOPSYS INC.-22.17%43 907