Popular Exhibitor Returns to Highlight Seven Leading Enterprise Nonprofits

DonorDrive, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution and creator of an advanced enterprise digital fundraising solution, will host Charity World, a new immersive experience highlighting the missions of their nonprofit clients, at TwitchCon. TwitchCon is a semi-annual convention organized by Twitch Interactive, the world’s largest livestreaming platform, in Las Vegas from October 20-23. To bring the Charity World concept to life, DonorDrive is collaborating with seven clients, including:

American Association for Cancer Research

Be The Match Stream the Match

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Extra Life

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Jimmy Fund

Hope For The Day

Michigan Medicine Stream for Mott

National MS Society Stream to End MS

TwitchCon provides DonorDrive clients with a unique opportunity to expand their reach and engage with thousands of industry professionals, streamers, content creators, and fans within the livestreaming and gaming space. By adding livestreaming programs to their fundraising strategy, DonorDrive customers can diversify their supporter base and reach new fundraisers and donors who may not have engaged with their organization through traditional fundraising activities. In 2022, supporters that participated in TwitchCon and enabled livestreaming on their DonorDrive fundraiser raised 59% more on average than participants who didn’t enable a stream.

Within the DonorDrive-hosted Charity World, livestream and gaming content creators, corporate brands, and supporters will have the opportunity to connect directly with enterprise nonprofits, helping foster potential fundraising relationships through immersive multimedia experiences. Guests of Charity World will be able to:

Collect prizes by engaging with nonprofits

Participate in the DonorDrive Fundraiser Experience Lab to discuss and exchange views on the future of fundraising

Meet their favorite content creators and community members

Support streamers as they fundraise live on-site

Discover new missions and learn how to get involved

Carly Arnold, Manager, Emerging Events at National MS Society said: “Livestreaming has allowed us to reach the Stream to End MS community which previously didn’t have a comfortable way of getting involved with the National MS Society. Through our livestream features with DonorDrive, this new audience can raise awareness for MS and share the mission of the National MS Society in a way that is meaningful to them. Being part of DonorDrive’s presence at TwitchCon is a great way for us to get in front of even more content creators and help bring more support to the National MS Society’s cause.”

Kasey Cuppoletti, Senior Vice President, Product at DonorDrive said: “DonorDrive has hosted thousands of TwitchCon attendees over the years, and we’re excited to continue the tradition this year alongside our inspiring customers. As livestreaming and hybrid events become the norm for today’s fundraising campaigns, enterprise nonprofits need to engage their respective communities in novel ways, offering creators the latest tools in order to make fundraising as impactful as possible. Our team is honored to help them do that and highlight that work at TwitchCon.”

Attendees can visit the DonorDrive Charity World at Booth CH-1 from October 20-23.

About DonorDrive:

DonorDrive, an EngageSmart solution, is an advanced digital fundraising platform for nonprofits that turns everyday people into powerful fundraisers. Drive more revenue for your cause with the most immersive, connected, and well-designed fundraising experience ever made. For more than 20 years, DonorDrive has helped hundreds of nonprofits like Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Covenant House, Doctors Without Borders, Muscular Dystrophy Association, World Vision and hundreds more to raise billions of dollars. To learn more about DonorDrive, visit www.donordrive.com.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of June 30, 2023, EngageSmart serves 109,700 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,400 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

