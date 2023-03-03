Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EngageSmart, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESMT   US29283F1030

ENGAGESMART, INC.

(ESMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-03 pm EST
19.74 USD   +4.11%
05:48pEngageSmart Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
BU
04:06pEngageSmart to Present at the Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference on March 8, 2023
BU
03/01Engagesmart, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EngageSmart Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

03/03/2023 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EngageSmart, Inc. (“EngageSmart”) (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, all of which were sold by certain of EngageSmart’s stockholders, including affiliates of General Atlantic, L.P. and Summit Partners and certain members of the Company’s management (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”). The Selling Stockholders received all of the proceeds from the offering. EngageSmart did not sell any of its shares in the offering and did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Raymond James, Truist Securities, and William Blair acted as book-runners for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Penserra Securities LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Roberts & Ryan acted as co-managers for the offering.

The public offering was made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed by EngageSmart with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and automatically became effective upon filing. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by phone at (866) 471‐2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by phone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, toll-free: (800) 831-9146 or by e-mail at prospectus@citi.com.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. Our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify its customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of December 31, 2022, EngageSmart serves approximately 99,300 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and approximately 3,300 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Giving.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ENGAGESMART, INC.
05:48pEngageSmart Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder..
BU
04:06pEngageSmart to Present at the Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference on ..
BU
03/01Engagesmart, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01EngageSmart Prices Secondary Common Stock Offering at $19 per Share
MT
03/01EngageSmart Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder..
BU
02/28EngageSmart Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
BU
02/23ENGAGESMART, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/14EngageSmart Appoints Mark Daoust as Chief Customer Officer, Enterprise Solutions
BU
02/14Engagesmart, Inc. Appoints Mark Daoust as Chief Customer Officer, Enterprise Solutions
CI
02/10Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on EngageSmart to $24 From $21, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENGAGESMART, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 383 M - -
Net income 2023 24,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 377 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 133x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 151 M 3 151 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,25x
EV / Sales 2024 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 971
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart ENGAGESMART, INC.
Duration : Period :
EngageSmart, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGAGESMART, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,96 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert P. Bennett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cassandra Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Paul Stamas Chairman
Laura Frank Chief Technology Officer
Matthew Guy-Hamilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGAGESMART, INC.7.73%3 151
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.71%1 869 214
SYNOPSYS INC.13.07%55 385
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.19.17%52 579
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.93%50 872
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION29.09%42 572