EngageSmart, Inc.(NYSE:ESMT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

EngageSmart, Inc. is a provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. The Company offers single instance, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. Its segments include Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions. Enterprise Solutions segment is engaged in providing SaaS solutions that simplify customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments. SMB Solutions segment is engaged in providing end-to-end practice management solutions geared toward the health and wellness industry. It serves both customers in the SMB Solutions segment and in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: health and wellness, government, utilities and financial services. Its solutions are purpose-built for each vertical it serves, including business management software, customer engagement applications and billing and payment solutions. Its solutions include SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24, and DonorDrive.

Sector Software