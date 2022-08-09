EngageSmart Solution SimplePractice Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

SimplePractice, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution and industry-leading platform simplifying the health and wellness experience, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Health, Wellness, and Safety Solution Provider of the Year category in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005991/en/

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

More than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 26 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, and Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year, among others. SimplePractice was nominated in the Solution Provider of the Year category for Health, Wellness, and Safety.

SimplePractice supports over 140,000 solo and small-group providers across the country with managing the operations of their private practice, including client engagement, appointment management, billing, and continuing education. The SimplePractice platform helps practitioners in industries like behavioral health, speech language pathology, and occupational therapy so that they can spend less time on operations tasks and more time on what matters: helping clients.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as the Health, Wellness, and Safety Gold Winner this year,” said SimplePractice President Jonathan Seltzer. “Our priority is making our practitioners’ lives as easy as possible, and it’s gratifying that the judges were able to recognize the importance of supporting those who are constantly supporting others.”

“We congratulate all of the winners in the seventh edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and we look forward to celebrating them in Las Vegas on September 17, our first awards banquet since 2019,” said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About SimplePractice:

SimplePractice, an EngageSmart healthcare solution, is the industry-leading platform simplifying the health and wellness experience for both the practitioner and patient.

SimplePractice supports health and wellness providers in their journey from starting to growing a thriving practice. More than 140,000 providers trust SimplePractice to build their business through industry leading software, ongoing education and powerful tools that connect them to clients seeking care. Clients can find and request an appointment directly with the right therapist, and manage their care all in one place.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers of 2021, SimplePractice is proud to pave the future of healthtech. To learn more, visit SimplePractice.com, or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 89,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,200 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements about EngageSmart’s business in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “future,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “aim,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and use of the InvoiceCloud platform and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Actual results and events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the following: our inability to sustain our rapid growth; failure to manage our infrastructure to support our future growth; our risk management efforts not being effective to prevent fraudulent activities; inability to introduce new features or services successfully or to enhance our solutions; inability to achieve or sustain profitability; failure to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and regulations and changing business needs, requirements or preferences; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; intense competition; lack of success in establishing, growing or maintaining strategic partnerships; COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our employees, customers, partners, clients and other key stakeholders; legal and regulatory risks; and technology and intellectual property-related risks, among others. Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect EngageSmart’s operating results and financial condition are discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as updated by our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based on EngageSmart’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to EngageSmart. EngageSmart disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

Disclosure

We disclose information to the public concerning EngageSmart, EngageSmart’s products and services, and other items through a variety of disclosure channels in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. Some of the information distributed through these disclosure channels may be considered material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review the information we make public in the locations below.* This list may be updated from time to time.

*For information concerning EngageSmart and its products and services, please visit: engagesmart.com

*For information provided to the investment community, including news releases, events and presentations, and SEC filings, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/overview/default.aspx

*For information provided to the media, including news releases, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/news/default.aspx

*For additional information, please follow EngageSmart’s social media accounts: twitter.com/engagesmartinc, www.facebook.com/EngageSmartInc, and linkedin.com/company/Engagesmart

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005991/en/