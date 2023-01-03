Advanced search
ENGAGESMART, INC.

(ESMT)
2022-12-30
17.60 USD   +1.62%
EngageSmart to Present at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10, 2023

01/03/2023 | 08:31am EST
EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced that company executives will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place in New York City, New York. Chief Executive Officer Bob Bennett and Chief Financial Officer Cassandra Hudson will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 12:45 p.m. ET. Management will conduct meetings with investors at the conference that day.

A webcast of the event will be available at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/esmt/2272005, and an on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the fireside chat on the Events & Presentation page of the EngageSmart investor relations website. The event will remain archived on the website for 90 days.

About EngageSmart
EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of September 30, 2022, EngageSmart serves 94,500 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,300 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. For more information, visit engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclosure
We disclose information to the public concerning EngageSmart, EngageSmart’s products and services, and other items through a variety of disclosure channels in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. Some of the information distributed through these disclosure channels may be considered material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review the information we make public in the locations below.* This list may be updated from time to time.
*For information concerning EngageSmart and its products and services, please visit: engagesmart.com
*For information provided to the investment community, including news releases, events and presentations, and SEC filings, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/overview/default.aspx
*For information provided to the media, including news releases, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/news/default.aspx
*For additional information, please follow EngageSmart’s social media accounts: twitter.com/engagesmartinc, www.facebook.com/EngageSmartInc, and linkedin.com/company/Engagesmart


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 302 M - -
Net income 2022 18,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 308 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 163x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 912 M 2 912 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,63x
EV / Sales 2023 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 789
Free-Float 92,8%
Managers and Directors
Robert P. Bennett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cassandra Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Paul Stamas Chairman
Laura Frank Chief Technology Officer
Matthew Guy-Hamilton Independent Director
