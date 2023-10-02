InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, has been named to PropertyCasualty360’s Insurance Luminaries Class of 2023 in the category of Technology Innovation.

This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. The program spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2023 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

“Today’s top insurance organizations recognize the industry’s history and purpose while embodying contemporary processes and services,” says NU Property & Casualty Executive Editor Elana Ashanti Jefferson. “My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals as part of the annual NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries recognition program.”

InvoiceCloud offers a comprehensive range of easy-to-use payment options that meet the expectations of the modern insurance customer, as well as a true cloud infrastructure to keep payment processes streamlined and up to date. In the past year, insurance organizations that use InvoiceCloud have seen significant improvements in internal efficiencies and electronic payment adoption—for example, Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance saw a 30% decrease in billing and payment-related calls in its first eight months with InvoiceCloud after going live in April 2022, and EmPRO Insurance saw a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 211% in electronic payment adoption after going live with InvoiceCloud in May 2021.

“As an organization focused on simplifying customer and client engagement, we’re proud that our industry-leading work with customers like Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance and EmPRO Insurance is being recognized by PropertyCasualty360,” said InvoiceCloud Vice President, Insurance Julie Schieni. “We look forward to continuing to build on these successes and meet the unique needs of insurance carriers with intuitive, flexible, and convenient solutions.”

To learn more about InvoiceCloud’s insurance solutions, visit: https://www.invoicecloud.net/industries/insurance.

About InvoiceCloud:

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is a leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of June 30, 2023, EngageSmart serves 109,700 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,400 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “future,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “aim,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial performance and financial position, including our financial outlook for the third quarter and full year 2023 and thereafter, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the following: our inability to sustain our rapid growth; failure to manage our infrastructure to support our future growth; our risk management efforts not being effective to prevent fraudulent activities; inability to attract new customers or convert trial customers into paying customers; inability to introduce new features or services successfully or to enhance our solutions; declines in customer renewals or failure to convince customers to broaden their use of solutions; inability to achieve or sustain profitability; failure to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and regulations and changing business needs, requirements or preferences; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; intense competition; lack of success in establishing, growing or maintaining strategic partnerships; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; future acquisitions and investments diverting management’s attention and difficulties associated with integrating such acquired businesses; general economic conditions (including inflation and rising interest rates), both domestically and internationally, as well as economic conditions affecting industries in which our customers operate; the war in Ukraine; concentration of revenue in our InvoiceCloud and SimplePractice solutions; COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our employees, customers, partners, clients and other key stakeholders; legal and regulatory risks; and technology and intellectual property-related risks, among others.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect the Company’s operating results and financial condition are discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated by our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

Disclosure

We disclose information to the public concerning EngageSmart, EngageSmart’s products and services, and other items through a variety of disclosure channels in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. Some of the information distributed through these disclosure channels may be considered material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review the information we make public in the locations below.* This list may be updated from time to time.

*For information concerning EngageSmart and its products and services, please visit: www.engagesmart.com

*For information provided to the investment community, including news releases, events and presentations, and SEC filings, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/overview/default.aspx

*For information provided to the media, including news releases, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/news/default.aspx

*For additional information, please follow EngageSmart’s social media accounts: www.twitter.com/engagesmartinc, www.facebook.com/EngageSmartInc, and www.linkedin.com/company/engagesmart

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230929923271/en/