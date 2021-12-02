Log in
  EngageSmart, LLC
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EngageSmart, LLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESMT   US29283F1030

ENGAGESMART, LLC

(ESMT)
EngageSmart CEO Bob Bennett to Speak at Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference on December 6, 2021

12/02/2021 | 04:18pm EST
EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced that Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Bennett and Company Chief Financial Officer Cassandra Hudson will participate in the Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference. Bob Bennett will be interviewed in a fireside chat on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:30 am ET. Management will conduct meetings at the conference with investors on December 6 and on December 8, 2021.

To view the fireside chat webcast, please visit the Events & Presentation page of the EngageSmart’s investor relations website. After the presentations, the event will remain archived on the website for 90 days.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 74,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 213 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,23 M - -
Net cash 2021 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -336x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 525 M 3 525 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 773
Free-Float 92,0%
Managers and Directors
Robert P. Bennett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cassandra Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Laura Frank Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Raphael Osnoss Board Member
Paul Stamas Board Member
