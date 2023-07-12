ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2022
2022
2021
P'000
P'000
%
Restated
Change
Revenue from contracts with customers* / **
4,112,311
2,278,529
80.5
Cost of goods sold*
(3,650,301)
(1,834,310)
Gross Profit
462,010
444,219
4.0
Other revenue**
13,636
13,377
Other Operating Income*
1,569
185
Operating Expenses
Foreign currency gains
9,432
2,518
274.6
Administrative Expenses*
(18,190)
(23,814)
(23.6)
Distribution & marketing expenses
(111,846)
(80,613)
38.7
Other Operating Expenses
(4,040)
(2,969)
36.1
Share of profit of joint ventures
5,596
1,044
Finance income
5,085
7,463
Finance costs*
(9,819)
(8,603)
Profit before tax
353,433
352,807
0.2
Taxation
(87,330)
(93,497)
Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent
266,103
259,310
2.6
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
266,103
259,310
2.6
Earnings per share (thebe)
166.60
162.35
Profit before taxation is stated after
taking into account the following:
Depreciation*
46,528
25,517
Staff costs
17,660
17,260
Note:
The abridged set was extracted from the audited IFRS financial statements.
The group's 2021 financial results were restated due to correction of prior period errors. The restated figures have been marked with Asterisk*.
During the current year, in order to achieve clearer distinction between revenue from trading activities and those from other sources, the Group and Company has re-presented revenue (previously presented as a single line item in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other
Comprehensive Income) as two separate line items. The Revenue from contracts with customers and Other revenue figures are marked with Double Asterisk**.
SUPPLEMENTARY REPLACEMENT COST STATEMENT for the year ended 31 December 2022
Replacement cost results
2022
2021
%
P'000
P'000
Restated
Change
Historical cost net profit*
266,103
259,310
Less: Inventory effects net of taxation
162,061
151,164
Inventory profits
207,770
193,800
Taxation @ 22%
(45,709)
(42,636)
Replacement cost net profit
104,042
108,146
(3.8)
Shares in issue
159,722,220
159,722,220
Historical cost earnings per share (thebe)*
166.60
162.35
Replacement cost earnings per share (thebe)*
65.14
67.71
Gross dividend per share paid and provided (thebe)
79.40
112.00
Total gross dividend per share including proposed amount not provided for
150.30
124.70
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2022
31 December 2022
31 December 2021
P'000
P'000
Restated
ASSETS
Non current assets
Property, plant and equipment*
320,418
347,507
Right of Use Assets
74,974
78,232
Share of investments in joint ventures
42,268
40,992
Investments
37
37
Deferred tax asset
4,022
-
441,719
466,768
ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the year ended 31 December 2022
2022
2021
P'000
P'000
Restated
Net cashflow from operations*
395,267
383,827
Movement in working capital
(103,710)
(182,531)
Taxation paid
(106,970)
(100,509)
Net cash from operating activities
184,587
100,787
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(36,711)
(28,228)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(96,554)
(166,619)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
51,322
(94,060)
Net foreign exchange differences
101
(2,663)
Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
294,163
390,886
Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the year
345,586
294,163
SEGMENT INFORMATION
For the year ended 31 December 2022
Operating segments
2022
Petrochemical
Activities
Property Letting
Consolidated
P'000
P'000
P'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
4,112,311
-
4,112,311
Total segment revenue
4,112,311
-
4,112,311
Results
Depreciation
46,528
-
46,528
Forex gains
9,432
-
9,432
Finance costs
(9,819)
-
(9,819)
Taxation
(87,330)
-
(87,330)
Share of profit of joint ventures
-
5,596
5,596
Profit for the year after tax
260,507
5,596
266,103
Total assets
1,315,033
42,268
1,357,301
Total liabilities
509,060
-
509,060
Capital expenditure
41,370
-
41,370
2021
Petrochemical
Activities
Property Letting
Consolidated
P'000
P'000
P'000
Revenue from contracts with customers*
2,331,368
-
2,331,368
Total segment revenue
2,331,368
-
2,331,368
Results
Depreciation*
25,517
-
25,517
Forex gains
2,518
-
2,518
Finance costs*
(8,603)
-
(8,603)
Taxation*
(49,203)
-
(49,203)
Share of profit of joint ventures
-
1,044
1,044
Profit for the period after tax*
258,266
1,044
259,310
Total assets*
1,204,624
40,992
1,245,616
Total liabilities*
549,354
-
549,354
Capital expenditure
30,228
-
30,228
INDEPENDENT
AUDITOR'S REPORT
The independent auditors, Pricewater- houseCoopers, have issued their opinion on group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
BASIS OF
PREPARATION
AND ACCOUNTING
POLICIES
The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with; the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB'), interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee of the IASB and the requirements of the Companies Act of Botswa- na (Companies Act, CAP 42:01).
EXECUTIVE
COMMENTS
This press release provides an overview of our financial performance for the year ended 31st December 2022.
GDP growth continued to recover in 2022 due to it being the first full year without any Covid-19 restrictions. The global economic performance was affected mainly by high inflation and in particular high fuel prices that were caused by the Russia/Ukraine conflict which started in February 2022.
The economy was affected by low consumer disposable incomes, and this affected sales volumes during the year which were not able to rise above pre Covid-19 levels.
Despite these challenges, the group delivered very strong results during the 2022 financial year.
The retail channel continued to remain the cornerstone of the business in Bo- tswana. This channel continued to deliver strong results generated from fuels and non-fuel revenues. These results were achieved through a greater focus on efficiency improvements and cost management. One new, full offer, retail outlet was streamed during the year with a few others which are in the network plan for streaming in 2023.
The group continued to diversify its commercial sales channel in order to strengthen its volume performance. This channel continued to be highly price competitive and the group had to continuously manage the effects of strong price competition in order to remain competitive in the market.
We believe that high levels of opera-
tional efficiency and the responsible conduct of our business in line with our values and cultural beliefs will stand us in good stead to surmount the challenges that we may encounter in the future. This will assist to deliver strong results for our shareholders and continue to make a meaningful contribution to the economic prosperity of Botswana.
We remain optimistic about the business environment and continue to embrace our long-term strategic intent to grow the Engen brand in the Botswana market and be the leading brand of choice in this market.
We recognise the commitment of our investors to the group, and therefore one of our key objectives is to ensure that the group delivers long term, sustainable and robust performance and value to our shareholders through leverage on technology, people, know-how, strong partnerships and adaptation to the rapidly changing business operating conditions.
The group results, tabled below, testify to the success of the group's business model under challenging economic and social circumstances. The group results are underpinned by a strong focus on our key values of Integrity, Perfor- mance, Team-work, Empowerment and Ownership.
FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE
Financial performance comments:
Revenue from contracts with customers increased by 80.5% mainly due to the numerous and significant fuel price increases emanating from the Russia/ Ukraine conflict. Retail volumes decreased by 10.8% and Commercial volumes increased by 29.7%. There were six price adjustments and one industry margin increase during the year.
Foreign exchange gains increased from P2.5 million at the end of 2021 to P9.4 million at the end of 2022.
The group exercised good margin management and cost control throughout the year.
Overall, the group's performance reflects a net profit after tax of P266.1 million.
The group performed below expectations on a replacement cost basis, which represents the net profit after tax excluding the effects of inventory revalu- ations, caused by movements in global crude oil prices. The replacement cost net profit decreased from P108.1 mil-
lion to P104.0 million from 2021 to 2022 representing a 3.8% decrease.
We draw attention to the decline in Net Profit After Tax of P21.0 million between the Unaudited Preliminary Financial Statements and the Audited Financial Statements of P287.1 million and P266.1 million respectively. This was because of a correction to depreciation of P26.1 million and the deferred tax impact of P5.1 million.
OPERATING REVIEW
Crude oil prices increased steadily due to increased demand as a result of the constraints caused by the Russia/ Ukraine war. The steady increase in crude oil prices resulted in significant inventory revaluation gains throughout the year.
Despite the difficult and unprecedented trading conditions, both within Botswa- na and internationally, the group continued to perform very well by growing shareholder value during the course of 2022.
Fuel supply of most of the products into Botswana from our supply sources was reasonably stable during the course of the year and we were able to supply our customers without any stock outs.
The retail network operated lower than expected mainly due the high cost of fuel which curtailed travel of many con- sumers.
The group competed effectively in the market and utilised its strong brand profile and consistent convenience and service offering to retain existing business and attract new customers.
The commercial side of the business continued to deliver strong results which exceeded expectations. Distributors of lubricants continued to play a pivotal role in the good financial performance of this channel. The group achieved a good Net Promoter Score which was testimony to Engen Botswana team's dedication to customer centricity. There was very strong price competition in this sector, however, the group managed to deliver robust performance.
Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality (HSEQ) Key Performance Indicators for the year under review were met and in many cases exceeded. This continues to be a key focus area in our business and there is zero tolerance to actions or behaviour that will compromise our stringent HSEQ standards. No major health and safety incidents were recorded in 2022.
Efficiency continued to be enhanced in the Distribution part of the business in order to ensure 'On Time and In Full'
deliveries, a healthy level of 'Inventory Days of Supply' and the effective management the 'Cost to Serve'.
CONCLUSION
The Directors of the group would like to thank our valued customers, suppliers, shareholders and all other stakeholders for their on-going support which contributed towards the successful year of Engen Botswana Limited. The directors would also like to extend their appreciation to the management and staff for the tremendous effort applied during the year under review that ensured that we maintained our position as one of the leading petroleum companies in Botswana.
By order of the Board
Dr S Ndzinge (Chairman)
B F Sameke (Acting Managing Director)
23 June 2023
Declaration of Final Dividend
No. 60
Notice is hereby given that a final gross dividend of 70.9 thebe per share in respect of the year ended 31 Decem- ber 2022 has been declared payable to ordinary shareholders registered in the books of the Group at the close of business on 21 July 2023 with an ex- dividend date of 19 July 2023.
In compliance with the requirements of the Income Tax Act, withholding tax at the rate of 10% will be deducted by the company from all dividends.
Dividend cheques and transfers will be dispatched by the Transfer Secretaries on or about 27 July 2023. A shareholder who requires the company to make any changes regarding the payment of their dividend must lodge a written request with the Transfer Secretaries on or before 24 July 2023.
Current assets
Inventories
65,335
38,075
Trade and other receivables
493,243
442,858
Tax receivable
10,156
3,528
Forward exchange contract asset
1,262
224
Cash and cash equivalents
345,586
294,163
Total Assets
915,582
778,848
1,357,301
1,245,616
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated capital
8,138
8,138
Non distributable reserve
2,200
2,200
Retained earnings*
837,903
685,924
848,241
696,262
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities*
-
8,992
Right of Use Lease Liability
80,550
79,472
Provisions*
35,573
61,441
Current Liabilities
116,123
149,905
Trade and other payables
390,638
394,120
Tax payable
-
-
Right of Use Lease Liability
2,299
4,245
Forward exchange contract liability
-
1,084
Total liabilities
392,937
399,449
509,060
549,354
Total Equity and Liabilities
1,357,301
1,245,616
Profit after tax for
Earnings per share
the year ended 31
the year ended 31
December
December
300.0
266.1
180
162.35
166.60
259.3
250.0
160
140
millions
200.0
129.2
Profit after tax
120
Earnings per share
150.0 127.5
80 79.7
100
80.90
P
98.0
for the year ended
Thebe
61.40
the year ended 31
100.0
31 December
60
December
50.0
40
20
0.0
0
2021
2022
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2018
2019
2020
Year End
Year End
Registered Office
Plot 54026
Western Bypass
Gaborone West
P O Box 867
Gaborone
Transfer Secretaries
CSD Botswana
Fairscape Precinct
Plot 70667
P Bag 00417
Gaborone
