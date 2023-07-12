ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2022 2022 2021 P'000 P'000 % Restated Change Revenue from contracts with customers* / ** 4,112,311 2,278,529 80.5 Cost of goods sold* (3,650,301) (1,834,310) Gross Profit 462,010 444,219 4.0 Other revenue** 13,636 13,377 Other Operating Income* 1,569 185 Operating Expenses Foreign currency gains 9,432 2,518 274.6 Administrative Expenses* (18,190) (23,814) (23.6) Distribution & marketing expenses (111,846) (80,613) 38.7 Other Operating Expenses (4,040) (2,969) 36.1 Share of profit of joint ventures 5,596 1,044 Finance income 5,085 7,463 Finance costs* (9,819) (8,603) Profit before tax 353,433 352,807 0.2 Taxation (87,330) (93,497) Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent 266,103 259,310 2.6 Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income for the year 266,103 259,310 2.6 Earnings per share (thebe) 166.60 162.35 Profit before taxation is stated after taking into account the following: Depreciation* 46,528 25,517 Staff costs 17,660 17,260 Note: The abridged set was extracted from the audited IFRS financial statements. The group's 2021 financial results were restated due to correction of prior period errors. The restated figures have been marked with Asterisk*. During the current year, in order to achieve clearer distinction between revenue from trading activities and those from other sources, the Group and Company has re-presented revenue (previously presented as a single line item in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income) as two separate line items. The Revenue from contracts with customers and Other revenue figures are marked with Double Asterisk**. SUPPLEMENTARY REPLACEMENT COST STATEMENT for the year ended 31 December 2022 Replacement cost results 2022 2021 % P'000 P'000 Restated Change Historical cost net profit* 266,103 259,310 Less: Inventory effects net of taxation 162,061 151,164 Inventory profits 207,770 193,800 Taxation @ 22% (45,709) (42,636) Replacement cost net profit 104,042 108,146 (3.8) Shares in issue 159,722,220 159,722,220 Historical cost earnings per share (thebe)* 166.60 162.35 Replacement cost earnings per share (thebe)* 65.14 67.71 Gross dividend per share paid and provided (thebe) 79.40 112.00 Total gross dividend per share including proposed amount not provided for 150.30 124.70 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2022 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 P'000 P'000 Restated ASSETS Non current assets Property, plant and equipment* 320,418 347,507 Right of Use Assets 74,974 78,232 Share of investments in joint ventures 42,268 40,992 Investments 37 37 Deferred tax asset 4,022 - 441,719 466,768

ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended 31 December 2022 2022 2021 P'000 P'000 Restated Net cashflow from operations* 395,267 383,827 Movement in working capital (103,710) (182,531) Taxation paid (106,970) (100,509) Net cash from operating activities 184,587 100,787 Net cash flows used in investing activities (36,711) (28,228) Net cash flows used in financing activities (96,554) (166,619) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 51,322 (94,060) Net foreign exchange differences 101 (2,663) Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 294,163 390,886 Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the year 345,586 294,163 ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended 31 December 2022 2022 2021 P'000 P'000 Restated Net cashflow from operations* 395,267 383,827 Movement in working capital (103,710) (182,531) Taxation paid (106,970) (100,509) Net cash from operating activities 184,587 100,787 Net cash flows used in investing activities (36,711) (28,228) Net cash flows used in financing activities (96,554) (166,619) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 51,322 (94,060) Net foreign exchange differences 101 (2,663) Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 294,163 390,886 Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the year 345,586 294,163 SEGMENT INFORMATION For the year ended 31 December 2022 Operating segments 2022 Petrochemical Activities Property Letting Consolidated P'000 P'000 P'000 Revenue from contracts with customers 4,112,311 - 4,112,311 Total segment revenue 4,112,311 - 4,112,311 Results Depreciation 46,528 - 46,528 Forex gains 9,432 - 9,432 Finance costs (9,819) - (9,819) Taxation (87,330) - (87,330) Share of profit of joint ventures - 5,596 5,596 Profit for the year after tax 260,507 5,596 266,103 Total assets 1,315,033 42,268 1,357,301 Total liabilities 509,060 - 509,060 Capital expenditure 41,370 - 41,370 2021 Petrochemical Activities Property Letting Consolidated P'000 P'000 P'000 Revenue from contracts with customers* 2,331,368 - 2,331,368 Total segment revenue 2,331,368 - 2,331,368 Results Depreciation* 25,517 - 25,517 Forex gains 2,518 - 2,518 Finance costs* (8,603) - (8,603) Taxation* (49,203) - (49,203) Share of profit of joint ventures - 1,044 1,044 Profit for the period after tax* 258,266 1,044 259,310 Total assets* 1,204,624 40,992 1,245,616 Total liabilities* 549,354 - 549,354 Capital expenditure 30,228 - 30,228

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT The independent auditors, Pricewater- houseCoopers, have issued their opinion on group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with; the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB'), interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee of the IASB and the requirements of the Companies Act of Botswa- na (Companies Act, CAP 42:01). EXECUTIVE COMMENTS This press release provides an overview of our financial performance for the year ended 31st December 2022. GDP growth continued to recover in 2022 due to it being the first full year without any Covid-19 restrictions. The global economic performance was affected mainly by high inflation and in particular high fuel prices that were caused by the Russia/Ukraine conflict which started in February 2022. The economy was affected by low consumer disposable incomes, and this affected sales volumes during the year which were not able to rise above pre Covid-19 levels. Despite these challenges, the group delivered very strong results during the 2022 financial year. The retail channel continued to remain the cornerstone of the business in Bo- tswana. This channel continued to deliver strong results generated from fuels and non-fuel revenues. These results were achieved through a greater focus on efficiency improvements and cost management. One new, full offer, retail outlet was streamed during the year with a few others which are in the network plan for streaming in 2023. The group continued to diversify its commercial sales channel in order to strengthen its volume performance. This channel continued to be highly price competitive and the group had to continuously manage the effects of strong price competition in order to remain competitive in the market. We believe that high levels of opera-

tional efficiency and the responsible conduct of our business in line with our values and cultural beliefs will stand us in good stead to surmount the challenges that we may encounter in the future. This will assist to deliver strong results for our shareholders and continue to make a meaningful contribution to the economic prosperity of Botswana. We remain optimistic about the business environment and continue to embrace our long-term strategic intent to grow the Engen brand in the Botswana market and be the leading brand of choice in this market. We recognise the commitment of our investors to the group, and therefore one of our key objectives is to ensure that the group delivers long term, sustainable and robust performance and value to our shareholders through leverage on technology, people, know-how, strong partnerships and adaptation to the rapidly changing business operating conditions. The group results, tabled below, testify to the success of the group's business model under challenging economic and social circumstances. The group results are underpinned by a strong focus on our key values of Integrity, Perfor- mance, Team-work, Empowerment and Ownership. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Financial performance comments: Revenue from contracts with customers increased by 80.5% mainly due to the numerous and significant fuel price increases emanating from the Russia/ Ukraine conflict. Retail volumes decreased by 10.8% and Commercial volumes increased by 29.7%. There were six price adjustments and one industry margin increase during the year. Foreign exchange gains increased from P2.5 million at the end of 2021 to P9.4 million at the end of 2022. The group exercised good margin management and cost control throughout the year. Overall, the group's performance reflects a net profit after tax of P266.1 million. The group performed below expectations on a replacement cost basis, which represents the net profit after tax excluding the effects of inventory revalu- ations, caused by movements in global crude oil prices. The replacement cost net profit decreased from P108.1 mil-

lion to P104.0 million from 2021 to 2022 representing a 3.8% decrease. We draw attention to the decline in Net Profit After Tax of P21.0 million between the Unaudited Preliminary Financial Statements and the Audited Financial Statements of P287.1 million and P266.1 million respectively. This was because of a correction to depreciation of P26.1 million and the deferred tax impact of P5.1 million. OPERATING REVIEW Crude oil prices increased steadily due to increased demand as a result of the constraints caused by the Russia/ Ukraine war. The steady increase in crude oil prices resulted in significant inventory revaluation gains throughout the year. Despite the difficult and unprecedented trading conditions, both within Botswa- na and internationally, the group continued to perform very well by growing shareholder value during the course of 2022. Fuel supply of most of the products into Botswana from our supply sources was reasonably stable during the course of the year and we were able to supply our customers without any stock outs. The retail network operated lower than expected mainly due the high cost of fuel which curtailed travel of many con- sumers. The group competed effectively in the market and utilised its strong brand profile and consistent convenience and service offering to retain existing business and attract new customers. The commercial side of the business continued to deliver strong results which exceeded expectations. Distributors of lubricants continued to play a pivotal role in the good financial performance of this channel. The group achieved a good Net Promoter Score which was testimony to Engen Botswana team's dedication to customer centricity. There was very strong price competition in this sector, however, the group managed to deliver robust performance. Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality (HSEQ) Key Performance Indicators for the year under review were met and in many cases exceeded. This continues to be a key focus area in our business and there is zero tolerance to actions or behaviour that will compromise our stringent HSEQ standards. No major health and safety incidents were recorded in 2022. Efficiency continued to be enhanced in the Distribution part of the business in order to ensure 'On Time and In Full'