ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2022

2022

2021

P'000

P'000

%

Restated

Change

Revenue from contracts with customers* / **

4,112,311

2,278,529

80.5

Cost of goods sold*

(3,650,301)

(1,834,310)

Gross Profit

462,010

444,219

4.0

Other revenue**

13,636

13,377

Other Operating Income*

1,569

185

Operating Expenses

Foreign currency gains

9,432

2,518

274.6

Administrative Expenses*

(18,190)

(23,814)

(23.6)

Distribution & marketing expenses

(111,846)

(80,613)

38.7

Other Operating Expenses

(4,040)

(2,969)

36.1

Share of profit of joint ventures

5,596

1,044

Finance income

5,085

7,463

Finance costs*

(9,819)

(8,603)

Profit before tax

353,433

352,807

0.2

Taxation

(87,330)

(93,497)

Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent

266,103

259,310

2.6

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

266,103

259,310

2.6

Earnings per share (thebe)

166.60

162.35

Profit before taxation is stated after

taking into account the following:

Depreciation*

46,528

25,517

Staff costs

17,660

17,260

Note:

The abridged set was extracted from the audited IFRS financial statements.

The group's 2021 financial results were restated due to correction of prior period errors. The restated figures have been marked with Asterisk*.

During the current year, in order to achieve clearer distinction between revenue from trading activities and those from other sources, the Group and Company has re-presented revenue (previously presented as a single line item in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income) as two separate line items. The Revenue from contracts with customers and Other revenue figures are marked with Double Asterisk**.

SUPPLEMENTARY REPLACEMENT COST STATEMENT for the year ended 31 December 2022

Replacement cost results

2022

2021

%

P'000

P'000

Restated

Change

Historical cost net profit*

266,103

259,310

Less: Inventory effects net of taxation

162,061

151,164

Inventory profits

207,770

193,800

Taxation @ 22%

(45,709)

(42,636)

Replacement cost net profit

104,042

108,146

(3.8)

Shares in issue

159,722,220

159,722,220

Historical cost earnings per share (thebe)*

166.60

162.35

Replacement cost earnings per share (thebe)*

65.14

67.71

Gross dividend per share paid and provided (thebe)

79.40

112.00

Total gross dividend per share including proposed amount not provided for

150.30

124.70

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2022

31 December 2022

31 December 2021

P'000

P'000

Restated

ASSETS

Non current assets

Property, plant and equipment*

320,418

347,507

Right of Use Assets

74,974

78,232

Share of investments in joint ventures

42,268

40,992

Investments

37

37

Deferred tax asset

4,022

-

441,719

466,768

ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 December 2022

2022

2021

P'000

P'000

Restated

Net cashflow from operations*

395,267

383,827

Movement in working capital

(103,710)

(182,531)

Taxation paid

(106,970)

(100,509)

Net cash from operating activities

184,587

100,787

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(36,711)

(28,228)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(96,554)

(166,619)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

51,322

(94,060)

Net foreign exchange differences

101

(2,663)

Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

294,163

390,886

Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the year

345,586

294,163

SEGMENT INFORMATION

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Operating segments

2022

Petrochemical

Activities

Property Letting

Consolidated

P'000

P'000

P'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

4,112,311

-

4,112,311

Total segment revenue

4,112,311

-

4,112,311

Results

Depreciation

46,528

-

46,528

Forex gains

9,432

-

9,432

Finance costs

(9,819)

-

(9,819)

Taxation

(87,330)

-

(87,330)

Share of profit of joint ventures

-

5,596

5,596

Profit for the year after tax

260,507

5,596

266,103

Total assets

1,315,033

42,268

1,357,301

Total liabilities

509,060

-

509,060

Capital expenditure

41,370

-

41,370

2021

Petrochemical

Activities

Property Letting

Consolidated

P'000

P'000

P'000

Revenue from contracts with customers*

2,331,368

-

2,331,368

Total segment revenue

2,331,368

-

2,331,368

Results

Depreciation*

25,517

-

25,517

Forex gains

2,518

-

2,518

Finance costs*

(8,603)

-

(8,603)

Taxation*

(49,203)

-

(49,203)

Share of profit of joint ventures

-

1,044

1,044

Profit for the period after tax*

258,266

1,044

259,310

Total assets*

1,204,624

40,992

1,245,616

Total liabilities*

549,354

-

549,354

Capital expenditure

30,228

-

30,228

INDEPENDENT

AUDITOR'S REPORT

The independent auditors, Pricewater- houseCoopers, have issued their opinion on group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

BASIS OF

PREPARATION

AND ACCOUNTING

POLICIES

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with; the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB'), interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee of the IASB and the requirements of the Companies Act of Botswa- na (Companies Act, CAP 42:01).

EXECUTIVE

COMMENTS

This press release provides an overview of our financial performance for the year ended 31st December 2022.

GDP growth continued to recover in 2022 due to it being the first full year without any Covid-19 restrictions. The global economic performance was affected mainly by high inflation and in particular high fuel prices that were caused by the Russia/Ukraine conflict which started in February 2022.

The economy was affected by low consumer disposable incomes, and this affected sales volumes during the year which were not able to rise above pre Covid-19 levels.

Despite these challenges, the group delivered very strong results during the 2022 financial year.

The retail channel continued to remain the cornerstone of the business in Bo- tswana. This channel continued to deliver strong results generated from fuels and non-fuel revenues. These results were achieved through a greater focus on efficiency improvements and cost management. One new, full offer, retail outlet was streamed during the year with a few others which are in the network plan for streaming in 2023.

The group continued to diversify its commercial sales channel in order to strengthen its volume performance. This channel continued to be highly price competitive and the group had to continuously manage the effects of strong price competition in order to remain competitive in the market.

We believe that high levels of opera-

tional efficiency and the responsible conduct of our business in line with our values and cultural beliefs will stand us in good stead to surmount the challenges that we may encounter in the future. This will assist to deliver strong results for our shareholders and continue to make a meaningful contribution to the economic prosperity of Botswana.

We remain optimistic about the business environment and continue to embrace our long-term strategic intent to grow the Engen brand in the Botswana market and be the leading brand of choice in this market.

We recognise the commitment of our investors to the group, and therefore one of our key objectives is to ensure that the group delivers long term, sustainable and robust performance and value to our shareholders through leverage on technology, people, know-how, strong partnerships and adaptation to the rapidly changing business operating conditions.

The group results, tabled below, testify to the success of the group's business model under challenging economic and social circumstances. The group results are underpinned by a strong focus on our key values of Integrity, Perfor- mance, Team-work, Empowerment and Ownership.

FINANCIAL

PERFORMANCE

Financial performance comments:

Revenue from contracts with customers increased by 80.5% mainly due to the numerous and significant fuel price increases emanating from the Russia/ Ukraine conflict. Retail volumes decreased by 10.8% and Commercial volumes increased by 29.7%. There were six price adjustments and one industry margin increase during the year.

Foreign exchange gains increased from P2.5 million at the end of 2021 to P9.4 million at the end of 2022.

The group exercised good margin management and cost control throughout the year.

Overall, the group's performance reflects a net profit after tax of P266.1 million.

The group performed below expectations on a replacement cost basis, which represents the net profit after tax excluding the effects of inventory revalu- ations, caused by movements in global crude oil prices. The replacement cost net profit decreased from P108.1 mil-

lion to P104.0 million from 2021 to 2022 representing a 3.8% decrease.

We draw attention to the decline in Net Profit After Tax of P21.0 million between the Unaudited Preliminary Financial Statements and the Audited Financial Statements of P287.1 million and P266.1 million respectively. This was because of a correction to depreciation of P26.1 million and the deferred tax impact of P5.1 million.

OPERATING REVIEW

Crude oil prices increased steadily due to increased demand as a result of the constraints caused by the Russia/ Ukraine war. The steady increase in crude oil prices resulted in significant inventory revaluation gains throughout the year.

Despite the difficult and unprecedented trading conditions, both within Botswa- na and internationally, the group continued to perform very well by growing shareholder value during the course of 2022.

Fuel supply of most of the products into Botswana from our supply sources was reasonably stable during the course of the year and we were able to supply our customers without any stock outs.

The retail network operated lower than expected mainly due the high cost of fuel which curtailed travel of many con- sumers.

The group competed effectively in the market and utilised its strong brand profile and consistent convenience and service offering to retain existing business and attract new customers.

The commercial side of the business continued to deliver strong results which exceeded expectations. Distributors of lubricants continued to play a pivotal role in the good financial performance of this channel. The group achieved a good Net Promoter Score which was testimony to Engen Botswana team's dedication to customer centricity. There was very strong price competition in this sector, however, the group managed to deliver robust performance.

Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality (HSEQ) Key Performance Indicators for the year under review were met and in many cases exceeded. This continues to be a key focus area in our business and there is zero tolerance to actions or behaviour that will compromise our stringent HSEQ standards. No major health and safety incidents were recorded in 2022.

Efficiency continued to be enhanced in the Distribution part of the business in order to ensure 'On Time and In Full'

deliveries, a healthy level of 'Inventory Days of Supply' and the effective management the 'Cost to Serve'.

CONCLUSION

The Directors of the group would like to thank our valued customers, suppliers, shareholders and all other stakeholders for their on-going support which contributed towards the successful year of Engen Botswana Limited. The directors would also like to extend their appreciation to the management and staff for the tremendous effort applied during the year under review that ensured that we maintained our position as one of the leading petroleum companies in Botswana.

By order of the Board

Dr S Ndzinge (Chairman)

B F Sameke (Acting Managing Director)

23 June 2023

Declaration of Final Dividend

No. 60

Notice is hereby given that a final gross dividend of 70.9 thebe per share in respect of the year ended 31 Decem- ber 2022 has been declared payable to ordinary shareholders registered in the books of the Group at the close of business on 21 July 2023 with an ex- dividend date of 19 July 2023.

In compliance with the requirements of the Income Tax Act, withholding tax at the rate of 10% will be deducted by the company from all dividends.

Dividend cheques and transfers will be dispatched by the Transfer Secretaries on or about 27 July 2023. A shareholder who requires the company to make any changes regarding the payment of their dividend must lodge a written request with the Transfer Secretaries on or before 24 July 2023.

Current assets

Inventories

65,335

38,075

Trade and other receivables

493,243

442,858

Tax receivable

10,156

3,528

Forward exchange contract asset

1,262

224

Cash and cash equivalents

345,586

294,163

Total Assets

915,582

778,848

1,357,301

1,245,616

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated capital

8,138

8,138

Non distributable reserve

2,200

2,200

Retained earnings*

837,903

685,924

848,241

696,262

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities*

-

8,992

Right of Use Lease Liability

80,550

79,472

Provisions*

35,573

61,441

Current Liabilities

116,123

149,905

Trade and other payables

390,638

394,120

Tax payable

-

-

Right of Use Lease Liability

2,299

4,245

Forward exchange contract liability

-

1,084

Total liabilities

392,937

399,449

509,060

549,354

Total Equity and Liabilities

1,357,301

1,245,616

Profit after tax for

Earnings per share

the year ended 31

the year ended 31

December

December

300.0

266.1

180

162.35

166.60

259.3

250.0

160

140

millions

200.0

129.2

Profit after tax

120

Earnings per share

150.0 127.5

80 79.7

100

80.90

P

98.0

for the year ended

Thebe

61.40

the year ended 31

100.0

31 December

60

December

50.0

40

20

0.0

0

2021

2022

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2018

2019

2020

Year End

Year End

Registered Office

Plot 54026

Western Bypass

Gaborone West

P O Box 867

Gaborone

Transfer Secretaries

CSD Botswana

Fairscape Precinct

Plot 70667

P Bag 00417

Gaborone

