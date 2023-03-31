Advanced search
ENGEN BOTSWANA : UNAUDITEDPRELIMINARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

03/31/2023 | 11:27am EDT
Unaudited Preliminary Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2022

2022

2021

P'000

P'000

%

Restated

Change

Revenue*

4,112,311

2,278,529

80.5

Cost of Sales*

(3,650,301)

(1,834,310)

Gross Profit

462,010

444,219

4.0

Other Operating Income*

15,382

13,562

Operating Expenses

Foreign exchange gains

9,432

2,518

274.6

Administrative Expenses*

(13,775)

(21,435)

(35.7)

Distribution & marketing expenses

(89,841)

(80,614)

11.4

Other Operating Expenses

(4,040)

(2,969)

36.1

Total Operating Expenses

(98,224)

(102,500)

4.2

Operating profit

379,168

355,281

6.7

Share of profit of joint ventures

5,596

1,044

Finance income

5,085

7,463

Finance costs*

(9,819)

(8,603)

Profit before tax

380,030

355,185

7.0

Taxation

(92,892)

(93,945)

Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent*

287,138

261,240

9.9

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year*

287,138

261,240

9.9

Earnings per share (thebe)*

179.8

163.6

Profit before taxation is stated after

taking into account the following:

Depreciation*

19,030

23,138

Staff costs

17,660

17,260

Note:

The group's 2021 financial results were restated due to correction of prior period errors. The restated figures have been marked with *.

SUPPLEMENTARY REPLACEMENT COST STATEMENT for the year ended 31 December 2022

Replacement cost results

2022

2021

%

P'000

P'000

Restated

Change

Historical cost net profit*

287,138

261,240

Less: Inventory effects net of taxation

162,061

151,164

Inventory profits

207,770

193,800

Taxation @ 22%

(45,709)

(42,636)

Replacement cost net profit

125,077

110,076

13.6

Shares in issue

159,722,220

159,722,220

Historical cost earnings per share (thebe)*

179.8

163.6

Replacement cost earnings per share (thebe)*

78.3

68.9

Gross dividend per share paid and provided (thebe)

79.4

112.0

Total gross dividend per share including proposed amount not provided

79.4

124.7

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2022

31

31

December

December

2022

2021

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

390,601

393,878

Tax payable

-

-

Right of Use Lease Liability

2,299

4,245

Forward exchange contract liability

-

1,084

392,900

399,207

Total liabilities

505,216

544,254

Total Equity and Liabilities

1,379,350

1,245,374

Abridged Group Statement of Changes in Equity

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Stated

Capital tained Earnin

Total

P'000

P'000

P'000

Balance at 1 January 2021 as previously reported

8,138

571,078

581,416

Prior year adjustment

-

21,740

21,740

Balance, beginning of the year

8,138

592,818

603,156

Profit for the year

261,240

261,240

Other comprehensive income for the year

-

Dividends on ordinary shares

(163,276)

(163,276)

Balance at 31 December 2021

8,138

690,782

701,120

Profit for the year

287,138

287,138

Other comprehensive income for the year

-

Dividends on ordinary shares

(114,124)

(114,124)

Balance at 31 December 2022

8,138

863,796

874,134

ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 December 2022

2022

2021

P'000

P'000

Restated

Net cashflow from operations*

394,366

383,827

Movement in working capital

(182,532)

(182,531)

Taxation paid

(106,970)

(100,509)

Net cash from operating activities

104,864

100,787

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(28,228)

(28,228)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(166,619)

(166,619)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(89,983)

(94,060)

Net foreign exchange differences

(2,663)

(2,663)

Cash and Cash equivalents at the begining of the year

294,163

390,886

Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the year

201,517

294,163

SEGMENT INFORMATION

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Operating segments

2022

Petrochemica

l Activities

Property Letting

Consolidated

P'000

P'000

P'000

Revenues

4,112,311

-

4,112,311

Depreciation

19,030

-

19,030

Forex gains

9,432

-

9,432

Finance costs

(9,819)

-

(9,819)

Taxation

(92,892)

-

(92,892)

Share of profit of joint ventures

-

5,596

5,596

Profit for the year after tax

281,542

5,596

287,138

Total assets

1,337,082

42,268

1,379,350

Total liabilities

505,216

-

505,216

Capital expenditure

40,470

-

40,470

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

The independent auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, have not yet issued their opinion on group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. The audit process is in the finalisation stage and the financial information that is presented in this press release is thus unaudited. The audited annual financial statements which will be published in due course.

BASIS OF PREPARATION AND

ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with; the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB'), interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee of the IASB and the requirements of the Companies Act of Botswana (Companies Act, CAP 42:01). Historically reported financial results have been restated to correct for errors identified in those results. The amounts and balances so restated have been identified with an asterisk (*) in this publication.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTS

This press release provides an overview of our financial performance for the year ended 31st December 2022. GDP growth continued to recover in 2022 due to it being the first full year without any Covid-19 restrictions. The global economic performance was affected mainly by high inflation and in particular high fuel prices that were caused by the Russia/Ukraine conflict which started in February 2022.The economy was affected by low consumer disposable incomes and this affected sales volumes during the year which were not able to rise above pre Covid-19 levels.Despite these challenges, the group delivered very strong results during the 2022 financial year.The retail channel continued to remain the cornerstone of the business in Botswana. This channel continued to deliver strong results generated from fuels and non-fuel revenues. These results were achieved through a greater focus on efficiency improvements and cost management. One new, full offer, retail outlet was streamed during the year with a few others which are in the network planned for streaming in 2023.The group continued to diversify its commercial sales channel to strengthen its volume performance. This channel continued to be highly price sensitive and the group had to continuously manage the effects of strong price competition to remain competitive in the market.

We believe that high levels of operational efficiency and the responsible conduct of our business in line with our values and cultural beliefs will stand us in good stead to surmount the challenges that we may encounter in the future. This will assist to deliver strong results for our

and continue to embrace our long-term strategic intent to grow the Engen brand in the Botswana market and be the leading brand of choice in this market.

We recognise the commitment of our investors to the group, and therefore one of our key objectives is to ensure that the group delivers long term, sustainable and robust performance and value to our shareholders through leverage on technology, people, know- how, strong partnerships and adaptation to the rapidly changing business operating conditions.

The group results, tabled below, testify to the success of the group's business model under challenging economic and social circumstances. The group results are underpinned by a strong focus on our key values of Integrity, Performance, Team-work, Empowerment and Ownership.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Financial performance comments:

Revenue increased by 80.5% mainly due to the numerous and significant fuel price increases emanating from the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Retail volumes decreased by 10.8% and Commercial volumes increased by 29.7%. There were six price adjustments and one industry margin increase during the year. Foreign exchange gains increased from P2.5 million at the end of 2021 to P9.4 million at the end of 2022.The group exercised good margin management and cost control throughout the year.Overall, the group's performance reflects a net profit after tax of P287.1 million.

The group performed above expectations on a replacement cost basis which represents the net profit after tax excluding the effects of inventory revaluations caused by movements in global crude oil prices. The replacement cost net profit increased from P110.0 million to P125.1 million from 2021 to 2022 representing a 13.6% increase.

OPERATING REVIEW

Crude oil prices increased steadily due to increased demand as a result of the constraints caused by the Russia/ Ukraine war. The steady increase in crude oil prices resulted in significant inventory revaluation gains throughout the year. Despite the difficult and unprecedented trading conditions, both within Botswana and interna- tionally, the group continued to perform very well by growing shareholder value during the course of 2022.

Fuel supply of most of the products into Botswana from our supply sources was reasonably stable during the course of the year and we were able to supply our customers without any stock outs.

convenience and service offering to retain existing business and attract new customers.The commercial side of the business continued to deliver strong results which exceeded expectations. Distributors of lubricants continued to play a pivotal role in the good financial performance of this channel. The group achieved a good Net Promoter Score which was testimony to Engen Botswa- na team's dedication to customer centricity. There was very strong price competition in this sector, however, the group managed to deliver robust performance.Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality (HSEQ) Key Performance Indicators for the year under review were met and - in many cases - exceeded. This continues to be a key focus area in our business and there is zero tolerance to actions or behaviour that will compromise our stringent HSEQ standards. No major health and safety incidents were recorded in 2022. Efficiency continued to be enhanced in the Distribution part of the business in order to ensure 'On Time and In Full' deliveries, a healthy level of 'Inventory Days of Supply' and the effective management the 'Cost to Serve'.

CONCLUSION

The Directors of the group would like to thank our valued customers, suppliers, shareholders and all other stakeholders for their on-going support which contributed towards the successful year of Engen Botswana Lim- ited. The directors would also like to extend their appreciation to the management and staff for the tremendous effort applied during the year under review that ensured that we maintained our position as one of the leading petroleum companies in Botswana.

By order of the Board

Dr S Ndzinge (Chairman)

B F Sameke (Acting Managing Director)

30 March 2023

Registered Office

Transfer Secretaries

Plot 54026

CSD Botswana

Western Bypass

Fairscape Precinct

ASSETS

Non current assets

Property, plant and equipment* Right of Use Assets

Share of investments in joint ventures Investments

Deferred tax asset

Current assets

Inventories

Trade and other receivables Tax receivable

Forward exchange contract asset Cash and cash equivalents

Total Assets

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated capital

Non distributable reserve

Retained earnings*

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

Right of Use Lease Liability

Provisions*

P'000 P'000 Restated

343,209 347,507

74,974 78,232

42,268 40,992

3737

3,575-

464,063 466,768

65,335 38,075

493,205 442,616

9,899 3,528

1,262224

345,586 294,163

915,287 778,606

1,379,350 1,245,374

8,138 8,138

2,200 2,200

863,796 690,782

874,134 701,120

  • 4,134
    80,550 79,472
    31,766 61,441

112,316 145,047

2021

Petrochemica

l Activities

Property Letting

Consolidated

P'000

P'000

P'000

Revenues*

2,278,529

-

2,278,529

Depreciation*

23,138

-

23,138

Forex gains

2,518

-

2,518

Finance costs*

(8,603)

-

(8,603)

Taxation

(93,945)

-

(93,945)

Share of profit of joint ventures

-

1,044

1,044

Profit for the period after tax*

354,141

1,044

355,185

Total assets*

1,203,426

41,948

1,245,374

Total liabilities*

544,254

-

544,254

Capital expenditure

30,228

-

30,228

shareholders and continue to make a meaningful contribution to the economic prosperity of Botswana.

We remain optimistic about the business environment

The retail network operated lower than expected mainly due the high cost of fuel which curtailed travel of many consumers.The group competed effectively in the market and utilised its strong brand profile and consistent

Gaborone West

Plot 70667

P O Box 867

P Bag 00417

Gaborone

Gaborone

Disclaimer

Engen Botswana Limited published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 15:26:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
