ENGEN BOTSWANA : UNAUDITEDPRELIMINARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
Unaudited Preliminary Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2022
2022
2021
P'000
P'000
%
Restated
Change
Revenue*
4,112,311
2,278,529
80.5
Cost of Sales*
(3,650,301)
(1,834,310)
Gross Profit
462,010
444,219
4.0
Other Operating Income*
15,382
13,562
Operating Expenses
Foreign exchange gains
9,432
2,518
274.6
Administrative Expenses*
(13,775)
(21,435)
(35.7)
Distribution & marketing expenses
(89,841)
(80,614)
11.4
Other Operating Expenses
(4,040)
(2,969)
36.1
Total Operating Expenses
(98,224)
(102,500)
4.2
Operating profit
379,168
355,281
6.7
Share of profit of joint ventures
5,596
1,044
Finance income
5,085
7,463
Finance costs*
(9,819)
(8,603)
Profit before tax
380,030
355,185
7.0
Taxation
(92,892)
(93,945)
Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent*
287,138
261,240
9.9
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year*
287,138
261,240
9.9
Earnings per share (thebe)*
179.8
163.6
Profit before taxation is stated after
taking into account the following:
Depreciation*
19,030
23,138
Staff costs
17,660
17,260
Note:
The group's 2021 financial results were restated due to correction of prior period errors. The restated figures have been marked with *.
SUPPLEMENTARY REPLACEMENT COST STATEMENT for the year ended 31 December 2022
Replacement cost results
2022
2021
%
P'000
P'000
Restated
Change
Historical cost net profit*
287,138
261,240
Less: Inventory effects net of taxation
162,061
151,164
Inventory profits
207,770
193,800
Taxation @ 22%
(45,709)
(42,636)
Replacement cost net profit
125,077
110,076
13.6
Shares in issue
159,722,220
159,722,220
Historical cost earnings per share (thebe)*
179.8
163.6
Replacement cost earnings per share (thebe)*
78.3
68.9
Gross dividend per share paid and provided (thebe)
79.4
112.0
Total gross dividend per share including proposed amount not provided
79.4
124.7
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2022
31
31
December
December
2022
2021
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
390,601
393,878
Tax payable
-
-
Right of Use Lease Liability
2,299
4,245
Forward exchange contract liability
-
1,084
392,900
399,207
Total liabilities
505,216
544,254
Total Equity and Liabilities
1,379,350
1,245,374
Abridged Group Statement of Changes in Equity
For the year ended 31 December 2022
Stated
Capital tained Earnin
Total
P'000
P'000
P'000
Balance at 1 January 2021 as previously reported
8,138
571,078
581,416
Prior year adjustment
-
21,740
21,740
Balance, beginning of the year
8,138
592,818
603,156
Profit for the year
261,240
261,240
Other comprehensive income for the year
-
Dividends on ordinary shares
(163,276)
(163,276)
Balance at 31 December 2021
8,138
690,782
701,120
Profit for the year
287,138
287,138
Other comprehensive income for the year
-
Dividends on ordinary shares
(114,124)
(114,124)
Balance at 31 December 2022
8,138
863,796
874,134
ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the year ended 31 December 2022
2022
2021
P'000
P'000
Restated
Net cashflow from operations*
394,366
383,827
Movement in working capital
(182,532)
(182,531)
Taxation paid
(106,970)
(100,509)
Net cash from operating activities
104,864
100,787
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(28,228)
(28,228)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(166,619)
(166,619)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(89,983)
(94,060)
Net foreign exchange differences
(2,663)
(2,663)
Cash and Cash equivalents at the begining of the year
294,163
390,886
Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the year
201,517
294,163
SEGMENT INFORMATION
For the year ended 31 December 2022
Operating segments
2022
Petrochemica
l Activities
Property Letting
Consolidated
P'000
P'000
P'000
Revenues
4,112,311
-
4,112,311
Depreciation
19,030
-
19,030
Forex gains
9,432
-
9,432
Finance costs
(9,819)
-
(9,819)
Taxation
(92,892)
-
(92,892)
Share of profit of joint ventures
-
5,596
5,596
Profit for the year after tax
281,542
5,596
287,138
Total assets
1,337,082
42,268
1,379,350
Total liabilities
505,216
-
505,216
Capital expenditure
40,470
-
40,470
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
The independent auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, have not yet issued their opinion on group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. The audit process is in the finalisation stage and the financial information that is presented in this press release is thus unaudited. The audited annual financial statements which will be published in due course.
BASIS OF PREPARATION AND
ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with; the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB'), interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee of the IASB and the requirements of the Companies Act of Botswana (Companies Act, CAP 42:01). Historically reported financial results have been restated to correct for errors identified in those results. The amounts and balances so restated have been identified with an asterisk (*) in this publication.
EXECUTIVE COMMENTS
This press release provides an overview of our financial performance for the year ended 31st December 2022. GDP growth continued to recover in 2022 due to it being the first full year without any Covid-19 restrictions. The global economic performance was affected mainly by high inflation and in particular high fuel prices that were caused by the Russia/Ukraine conflict which started in February 2022.The economy was affected by low consumer disposable incomes and this affected sales volumes during the year which were not able to rise above pre Covid-19 levels.Despite these challenges, the group delivered very strong results during the 2022 financial year.The retail channel continued to remain the cornerstone of the business in Botswana. This channel continued to deliver strong results generated from fuels and non-fuel revenues. These results were achieved through a greater focus on efficiency improvements and cost management. One new, full offer, retail outlet was streamed during the year with a few others which are in the network planned for streaming in 2023.The group continued to diversify its commercial sales channel to strengthen its volume performance. This channel continued to be highly price sensitive and the group had to continuously manage the effects of strong price competition to remain competitive in the market.
We believe that high levels of operational efficiency and the responsible conduct of our business in line with our values and cultural beliefs will stand us in good stead to surmount the challenges that we may encounter in the future. This will assist to deliver strong results for our
and continue to embrace our long-term strategic intent to grow the Engen brand in the Botswana market and be the leading brand of choice in this market.
We recognise the commitment of our investors to the group, and therefore one of our key objectives is to ensure that the group delivers long term, sustainable and robust performance and value to our shareholders through leverage on technology, people, know- how, strong partnerships and adaptation to the rapidly changing business operating conditions.
The group results, tabled below, testify to the success of the group's business model under challenging economic and social circumstances. The group results are underpinned by a strong focus on our key values of Integrity, Performance, Team-work, Empowerment and Ownership.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Financial performance comments:
Revenue increased by 80.5% mainly due to the numerous and significant fuel price increases emanating from the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Retail volumes decreased by 10.8% and Commercial volumes increased by 29.7%. There were six price adjustments and one industry margin increase during the year. Foreign exchange gains increased from P2.5 million at the end of 2021 to P9.4 million at the end of 2022.The group exercised good margin management and cost control throughout the year.Overall, the group's performance reflects a net profit after tax of P287.1 million.
The group performed above expectations on a replacement cost basis which represents the net profit after tax excluding the effects of inventory revaluations caused by movements in global crude oil prices. The replacement cost net profit increased from P110.0 million to P125.1 million from 2021 to 2022 representing a 13.6% increase.
OPERATING REVIEW
Crude oil prices increased steadily due to increased demand as a result of the constraints caused by the Russia/ Ukraine war. The steady increase in crude oil prices resulted in significant inventory revaluation gains throughout the year. Despite the difficult and unprecedented trading conditions, both within Botswana and interna- tionally, the group continued to perform very well by growing shareholder value during the course of 2022.
Fuel supply of most of the products into Botswana from our supply sources was reasonably stable during the course of the year and we were able to supply our customers without any stock outs.
convenience and service offering to retain existing business and attract new customers.The commercial side of the business continued to deliver strong results which exceeded expectations. Distributors of lubricants continued to play a pivotal role in the good financial performance of this channel. The group achieved a good Net Promoter Score which was testimony to Engen Botswa- na team's dedication to customer centricity. There was very strong price competition in this sector, however, the group managed to deliver robust performance.Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality (HSEQ) Key Performance Indicators for the year under review were met and - in many cases - exceeded. This continues to be a key focus area in our business and there is zero tolerance to actions or behaviour that will compromise our stringent HSEQ standards. No major health and safety incidents were recorded in 2022. Efficiency continued to be enhanced in the Distribution part of the business in order to ensure 'On Time and In Full' deliveries, a healthy level of 'Inventory Days of Supply' and the effective management the 'Cost to Serve'.
CONCLUSION
The Directors of the group would like to thank our valued customers, suppliers, shareholders and all other stakeholders for their on-going support which contributed towards the successful year of Engen Botswana Lim- ited. The directors would also like to extend their appreciation to the management and staff for the tremendous effort applied during the year under review that ensured that we maintained our position as one of the leading petroleum companies in Botswana.
By order of the Board
Dr S Ndzinge (Chairman)
B F Sameke (Acting Managing Director)
30 March 2023
Registered Office
Transfer Secretaries
Plot 54026
CSD Botswana
Western Bypass
Fairscape Precinct
ASSETS
Non current assets
Property, plant and equipment* Right of Use Assets
Share of investments in joint ventures Investments
Deferred tax asset
Current assets
Inventories
Trade and other receivables Tax receivable
Forward exchange contract asset Cash and cash equivalents
Total Assets
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated capital
Non distributable reserve
Retained earnings*
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
Right of Use Lease Liability
Provisions*
P'000 P'000 Restated
343,209 347,507
74,974 78,232
42,268 40,992
3737
3,575-
464,063 466,768
65,335 38,075
493,205 442,616
9,899 3,528
1,262224
345,586 294,163
915,287 778,606
1,379,350 1,245,374
8,138 8,138
2,200 2,200
863,796 690,782
874,134 701,120
4,134
80,550 79,472
31,766 61,441
112,316 145,047
2021
Petrochemica
l Activities
Property Letting
Consolidated
P'000
P'000
P'000
Revenues*
2,278,529
-
2,278,529
Depreciation*
23,138
-
23,138
Forex gains
2,518
-
2,518
Finance costs*
(8,603)
-
(8,603)
Taxation
(93,945)
-
(93,945)
Share of profit of joint ventures
-
1,044
1,044
Profit for the period after tax*
354,141
1,044
355,185
Total assets*
1,203,426
41,948
1,245,374
Total liabilities*
544,254
-
544,254
Capital expenditure
30,228
-
30,228
shareholders and continue to make a meaningful contribution to the economic prosperity of Botswana.
We remain optimistic about the business environment
The retail network operated lower than expected mainly due the high cost of fuel which curtailed travel of many consumers.The group competed effectively in the market and utilised its strong brand profile and consistent
