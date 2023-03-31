ENGEN BOTSWANA : UNAUDITEDPRELIMINARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2022 2022 2021 P'000 P'000 % Restated Change Revenue* 4,112,311 2,278,529 80.5 Cost of Sales* (3,650,301) (1,834,310) Gross Profit 462,010 444,219 4.0 Other Operating Income* 15,382 13,562 Operating Expenses Foreign exchange gains 9,432 2,518 274.6 Administrative Expenses* (13,775) (21,435) (35.7) Distribution & marketing expenses (89,841) (80,614) 11.4 Other Operating Expenses (4,040) (2,969) 36.1 Total Operating Expenses (98,224) (102,500) 4.2 Operating profit 379,168 355,281 6.7 Share of profit of joint ventures 5,596 1,044 Finance income 5,085 7,463 Finance costs* (9,819) (8,603) Profit before tax 380,030 355,185 7.0 Taxation (92,892) (93,945) Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent* 287,138 261,240 9.9 Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income for the year* 287,138 261,240 9.9 Earnings per share (thebe)* 179.8 163.6 Profit before taxation is stated after taking into account the following: Depreciation* 19,030 23,138 Staff costs 17,660 17,260 Note: The group's 2021 financial results were restated due to correction of prior period errors. The restated figures have been marked with *. SUPPLEMENTARY REPLACEMENT COST STATEMENT for the year ended 31 December 2022 Replacement cost results 2022 2021 % P'000 P'000 Restated Change Historical cost net profit* 287,138 261,240 Less: Inventory effects net of taxation 162,061 151,164 Inventory profits 207,770 193,800 Taxation @ 22% (45,709) (42,636) Replacement cost net profit 125,077 110,076 13.6 Shares in issue 159,722,220 159,722,220 Historical cost earnings per share (thebe)* 179.8 163.6 Replacement cost earnings per share (thebe)* 78.3 68.9 Gross dividend per share paid and provided (thebe) 79.4 112.0 Total gross dividend per share including proposed amount not provided 79.4 124.7 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2022 31 31 December December 2022 2021

Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 390,601 393,878 Tax payable - - Right of Use Lease Liability 2,299 4,245 Forward exchange contract liability - 1,084 392,900 399,207 Total liabilities 505,216 544,254 Total Equity and Liabilities 1,379,350 1,245,374 Abridged Group Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31 December 2022 Stated Capital tained Earnin Total P'000 P'000 P'000 Balance at 1 January 2021 as previously reported 8,138 571,078 581,416 Prior year adjustment - 21,740 21,740 Balance, beginning of the year 8,138 592,818 603,156 Profit for the year 261,240 261,240 Other comprehensive income for the year - Dividends on ordinary shares (163,276) (163,276) Balance at 31 December 2021 8,138 690,782 701,120 Profit for the year 287,138 287,138 Other comprehensive income for the year - Dividends on ordinary shares (114,124) (114,124) Balance at 31 December 2022 8,138 863,796 874,134 ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended 31 December 2022 2022 2021 P'000 P'000 Restated Net cashflow from operations* 394,366 383,827 Movement in working capital (182,532) (182,531) Taxation paid (106,970) (100,509) Net cash from operating activities 104,864 100,787 Net cash flows used in investing activities (28,228) (28,228) Net cash flows used in financing activities (166,619) (166,619) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (89,983) (94,060) Net foreign exchange differences (2,663) (2,663) Cash and Cash equivalents at the begining of the year 294,163 390,886 Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the year 201,517 294,163 SEGMENT INFORMATION For the year ended 31 December 2022 Operating segments 2022 Petrochemica l Activities Property Letting Consolidated P'000 P'000 P'000 Revenues 4,112,311 - 4,112,311 Depreciation 19,030 - 19,030 Forex gains 9,432 - 9,432 Finance costs (9,819) - (9,819) Taxation (92,892) - (92,892) Share of profit of joint ventures - 5,596 5,596 Profit for the year after tax 281,542 5,596 287,138 Total assets 1,337,082 42,268 1,379,350 Total liabilities 505,216 - 505,216 Capital expenditure 40,470 - 40,470

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT The independent auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, have not yet issued their opinion on group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. The audit process is in the finalisation stage and the financial information that is presented in this press release is thus unaudited. The audited annual financial statements which will be published in due course. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with; the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB'), interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee of the IASB and the requirements of the Companies Act of Botswana (Companies Act, CAP 42:01). Historically reported financial results have been restated to correct for errors identified in those results. The amounts and balances so restated have been identified with an asterisk (*) in this publication. EXECUTIVE COMMENTS This press release provides an overview of our financial performance for the year ended 31st December 2022. GDP growth continued to recover in 2022 due to it being the first full year without any Covid-19 restrictions. The global economic performance was affected mainly by high inflation and in particular high fuel prices that were caused by the Russia/Ukraine conflict which started in February 2022.The economy was affected by low consumer disposable incomes and this affected sales volumes during the year which were not able to rise above pre Covid-19 levels.Despite these challenges, the group delivered very strong results during the 2022 financial year.The retail channel continued to remain the cornerstone of the business in Botswana. This channel continued to deliver strong results generated from fuels and non-fuel revenues. These results were achieved through a greater focus on efficiency improvements and cost management. One new, full offer, retail outlet was streamed during the year with a few others which are in the network planned for streaming in 2023.The group continued to diversify its commercial sales channel to strengthen its volume performance. This channel continued to be highly price sensitive and the group had to continuously manage the effects of strong price competition to remain competitive in the market. We believe that high levels of operational efficiency and the responsible conduct of our business in line with our values and cultural beliefs will stand us in good stead to surmount the challenges that we may encounter in the future. This will assist to deliver strong results for our

and continue to embrace our long-term strategic intent to grow the Engen brand in the Botswana market and be the leading brand of choice in this market. We recognise the commitment of our investors to the group, and therefore one of our key objectives is to ensure that the group delivers long term, sustainable and robust performance and value to our shareholders through leverage on technology, people, know- how, strong partnerships and adaptation to the rapidly changing business operating conditions. The group results, tabled below, testify to the success of the group's business model under challenging economic and social circumstances. The group results are underpinned by a strong focus on our key values of Integrity, Performance, Team-work, Empowerment and Ownership. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Financial performance comments: Revenue increased by 80.5% mainly due to the numerous and significant fuel price increases emanating from the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Retail volumes decreased by 10.8% and Commercial volumes increased by 29.7%. There were six price adjustments and one industry margin increase during the year. Foreign exchange gains increased from P2.5 million at the end of 2021 to P9.4 million at the end of 2022.The group exercised good margin management and cost control throughout the year.Overall, the group's performance reflects a net profit after tax of P287.1 million. The group performed above expectations on a replacement cost basis which represents the net profit after tax excluding the effects of inventory revaluations caused by movements in global crude oil prices. The replacement cost net profit increased from P110.0 million to P125.1 million from 2021 to 2022 representing a 13.6% increase. OPERATING REVIEW Crude oil prices increased steadily due to increased demand as a result of the constraints caused by the Russia/ Ukraine war. The steady increase in crude oil prices resulted in significant inventory revaluation gains throughout the year. Despite the difficult and unprecedented trading conditions, both within Botswana and interna- tionally, the group continued to perform very well by growing shareholder value during the course of 2022. Fuel supply of most of the products into Botswana from our supply sources was reasonably stable during the course of the year and we were able to supply our customers without any stock outs.