    ENGEN   BW0000000058

ENGEN BOTSWANA LIMITED

(ENGEN)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  06-01
10.43 BWP    0.00%
09:12aENGEN BOTSWANA : Independent non-executive director appointment
PU
04/22Engen Botswana Limited Appoints Brian Farayi Sameke as the Acting Managing Director
CI
04/22ENGEN BOTSWANA : Appointment of acting manging director
PU
Engen Botswana : INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

06/03/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Engen Botswana Limited

Plot 54026. Western Bypass

PO Box 867Gaborone Reg.

No. 1965/335

Tel +267 3708600 Fax: +267 3635399

www.engenoil com

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE

DIRECTORAPPOINTMENT

In line with theBotswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Listing Requirements, Engen Botswana Limited ("Engen" or "the Company") wishes to announce the following Independent non-executive director appointment:

With effect from 4 May 2022, Engen appointed Mr Jayaraman Ramesh to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Jayaraman Ramesh

Mr Ramesh is a Co-founder and non-executive Chairperson of the Botho Group. He is also a non-executive director (NED) of Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited (SBHL,) a company listed on the BSE and a member of its Audit & Finance Committee. Furthermore, He is a NED of Kgalagadi Breweries Limited, an Associate company of SBHL. He was previously the non-executive Chairperson, Managing Partner and Partner at Grant Thornton (GT) Botswana during his 36-year career at the professional services firm that began in July 1984. He was also at GT International, initially as a Board member of GT International and later as the Regional leader for Africa from April 2010 to April 2020. During his tenure, Mr Ramesh strengthened the presence of GT on the African continent.

He served as the 1st chairperson of the Government Audit Committee (Botswana), that was formed under the Public Finance Management Act, for 5 years until 30 June 2021. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) of the Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) and is a Past President of BICA. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Madras, India and then qualified as a CA in 1983. He is also an Alumnus of Oxford University's Said Business School where he completed the senior leadership programme, Organisational Leadership, while at GT International.

By order of the Board 03 June 2022

Gaborone

Direc tors· S Ndzinge (Clla men) C. Monge (Managing Director). H A. Mornson S Willams L Makwll11a

F Kotze B Sameke A s,wawa

Engen Botswana Limited published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 723 M 227 M 227 M
Net income 2021 261 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net cash 2021 210 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,34x
Yield 2021 7,89%
Capitalization 1 666 M 139 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 25,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chimweta C. Monga Managing Director & Executive Director
Brian Sameke Finance Manager
Shabani Ndzinge Chairman
Anthony M. Siwawa Independent Non-Executive Director
Leonard Makwinja Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGEN BOTSWANA LIMITED0.77%139
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.78%9 714
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD9.22%5 085
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED25.11%3 204
RUBIS9.06%3 149
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-35.19%1 985