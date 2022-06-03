Engen Botswana : INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

Engen Botswana Limited

In line with theBotswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Listing Requirements, Engen Botswana Limited ("Engen" or "the Company") wishes to announce the following Independent non-executive director appointment:

With effect from 4 May 2022, Engen appointed Mr Jayaraman Ramesh to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Jayaraman Ramesh

Mr Ramesh is a Co-founder and non-executive Chairperson of the Botho Group. He is also a non-executive director (NED) of Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited (SBHL,) a company listed on the BSE and a member of its Audit & Finance Committee. Furthermore, He is a NED of Kgalagadi Breweries Limited, an Associate company of SBHL. He was previously the non-executive Chairperson, Managing Partner and Partner at Grant Thornton (GT) Botswana during his 36-year career at the professional services firm that began in July 1984. He was also at GT International, initially as a Board member of GT International and later as the Regional leader for Africa from April 2010 to April 2020. During his tenure, Mr Ramesh strengthened the presence of GT on the African continent.

He served as the 1st chairperson of the Government Audit Committee (Botswana), that was formed under the Public Finance Management Act, for 5 years until 30 June 2021. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) of the Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) and is a Past President of BICA. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Madras, India and then qualified as a CA in 1983. He is also an Alumnus of Oxford University's Said Business School where he completed the senior leadership programme, Organisational Leadership, while at GT International.

By order of the Board 03 June 2022

Gaborone

