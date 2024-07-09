09 July 2024

To : All Directors, Management Team Members and Staff of Engen Botswana Limited and its subsidiary

NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD

The preparation of the interim financial results for Engen Botswana Limited for the half year ended 30 June 2024 has commenced and will continue until when they are published on or about 30 September 2024.

In compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange rules and good corporate governance, the company declares a closed period from 1 July 2024 ending on the date of publication of the financial results.

During this period members of the Board and Staff of the Company are prohibited from dealing directly or indirectly in the listed securities of the Company in any manner. Any changes to these dates will be communicated in writing.

This notice is also circulated to all stock brokers and the Transfer Secretaries to ensure compliance.

Yours faithfully

Brian Sameke

Acting Managing Director

Cc: Botswana Stock Exchange Limited