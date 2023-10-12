PROXY FORM

[To be completed by shareholders)

Please read the notes overleaf before completing this form

For use at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the company to be held virtually at 10:00 hours on Wednesday 18th October 2023.

I/We

(Name in block letters) _________________________________________________

Of (address) ________________________________________________________

Hereby appoint __________________________________________________

Or failing him/her _____________________________________________________

Or failing him/her, the Chairman of the meeting as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, to vote for or against the resolutions and/or abstain from voting in respect of the shares registered in my/our name in accordance with the following instruction.

NUMBER OF SHARES

For Against Abstain Ordinary resolution 1 Agenda No 4 Ordinary resolution 2 Agenda No 5 Ordinary resolution 3 Agenda No 6 i. Shabani Ndzinge Ordinary resolution 3 Agenda No 6 ii. Anthony Siwawa Ordinary resolution 3 Agenda No 6 iii. Frederick Kotze Ordinary resolution 3 Agenda No 6 iv. Leornard Makwinja Ordinary resolution 4 Agenda No 7 Ordinary resolution 5 Agenda No 8 Ordinary resolution 6 Agenda No 9 Ordinary resolution 7 Agenda No 10

Signed at:

Date:

Signature:

Assisted by (where applicable)