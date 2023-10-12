PROXY FORM
[To be completed by shareholders)
Please read the notes overleaf before completing this form
For use at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the company to be held virtually at 10:00 hours on Wednesday 18th October 2023.
I/We
(Name in block letters) _________________________________________________
Of (address) ________________________________________________________
Hereby appoint __________________________________________________
Or failing him/her _____________________________________________________
Or failing him/her, the Chairman of the meeting as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, to vote for or against the resolutions and/or abstain from voting in respect of the shares registered in my/our name in accordance with the following instruction.
NUMBER OF SHARES
For
Against
Abstain
Ordinary resolution 1
Agenda No 4
Ordinary resolution 2
Agenda No 5
Ordinary resolution 3
Agenda No 6
i.
Shabani Ndzinge
Ordinary resolution 3
Agenda No 6
ii.
Anthony Siwawa
Ordinary resolution 3
Agenda No 6
iii.
Frederick Kotze
Ordinary resolution 3
Agenda No 6
iv.
Leornard Makwinja
Ordinary resolution 4
Agenda No 7
Ordinary resolution 5
Agenda No 8
Ordinary resolution 6
Agenda No 9
Ordinary resolution 7
Agenda No 10
Signed at:
Date:
Signature:
Assisted by (where applicable)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Engen Botswana Limited published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 13:56:25 UTC.