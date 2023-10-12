PROXY FORM

[To be completed by shareholders)

Please read the notes overleaf before completing this form

For use at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the company to be held virtually at 10:00 hours on Wednesday 18th October 2023.

I/We

(Name in block letters) _________________________________________________

Of (address) ________________________________________________________

Hereby appoint __________________________________________________

Or failing him/her _____________________________________________________

Or failing him/her, the Chairman of the meeting as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, to vote for or against the resolutions and/or abstain from voting in respect of the shares registered in my/our name in accordance with the following instruction.

NUMBER OF SHARES

For

Against

Abstain

Ordinary resolution 1

Agenda No 4

Ordinary resolution 2

Agenda No 5

Ordinary resolution 3

Agenda No 6

i.

Shabani Ndzinge

Ordinary resolution 3

Agenda No 6

ii.

Anthony Siwawa

Ordinary resolution 3

Agenda No 6

iii.

Frederick Kotze

Ordinary resolution 3

Agenda No 6

iv.

Leornard Makwinja

Ordinary resolution 4

Agenda No 7

Ordinary resolution 5

Agenda No 8

Ordinary resolution 6

Agenda No 9

Ordinary resolution 7

Agenda No 10

Signed at:

Date:

Signature:

Assisted by (where applicable)

