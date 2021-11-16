Log in
    EGN   AU000000EGN5

ENGENCO LIMITED

(EGN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/16
0.48 AUD   +2.13%
05:57pENGENCO : FY21 AGM Presentation
PU
05:57pENGENCO : FY21 AGM Addresses
PU
09/06ENGENCO LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engenco : FY21 AGM Presentation

11/16/2021 | 05:57pm EST
AGM Presentation

ersonal use only

TURBO & DIESEL

FY21

onlyAnnual Meeting

useersonal

Presentation November 2021

1

Board of Directors

only

use

Vincent De Santis

Kevin Pallas

BCom, LLB (Hons)

BCom, MAICD

Chairman since 24 March

Member of the board

ersonal

2016, Non-executive

since 17 December 2014,

Director since 19 July

Managing Director & CEO

2010, Member of Audit

since 1 February 2015.

and Risk Committee since

31 July 2013.

Dale Elphinstone AO

Alison von Bibra

FAICD

BSc, MBA

Non-executive Director

Independent Non-executive

since 19 July 2010.

Director and Member of the

Audit and Risk Committee

since 17 January 2017.

Scott Cameron

BCom

Non-executive director since 1 September 2020, Chairman of Audit and Risk Committee since 18 November 2020.

Engenco Limited|  AGM Presentation November 2021

2

onlyuse

Vince De Santis

ersonal

Presentation November 2021

3

2021... more of the same but just different

use only

ersonal

Engenco Limited|  AGM Presentation November 2021

4

Financials
Sales 2021 166 M 121 M 121 M
Net income 2021 12,0 M 8,73 M 8,73 M
Net Debt 2021 8,92 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 151 M 112 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 20,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kevin Pallas Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Paul Burrows Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Vincent de Santis Chairman
Alison von Bibra Independent Non-Executive Director
Scott William Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGENCO LIMITED-21.31%109
PACCAR, INC.4.13%30 986
EPIROC AB (PUBL)199.63%29 187
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.49%27 386
KUBOTA CORPORATION4.58%25 790
KOMATSU LTD.6.94%25 312