TSX extends weekly decline as higher interest rates weigh

(Adds details throughout, updates prices to close)
*
TSX ends down 157.35 points, or 0.8%, at 19,443.28
*
Index posts 2.5% weekly decline
*
Energy falls 2.7%; oil settles 2.4% lower
*
Enghouse Systems gains 9.6%
TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
fell to a five-week low on Friday, pressured by lower oil prices
and concern about the economic outlook following interest rate
hikes this week by some major central banks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 157.35 points, or 0.8%, at 19,443.28, its
lowest closing level since Nov. 9. For the week, the index was
down 2.5%, its second straight weekly decline.
U.S. stocks also ended lower as fears grew that the Federal
Reserve's quest to stifle inflation would push the economy into
a recession. The central bank raised its policy rate by half a
percentage point on Wednesday and signaled further tightening
next year.
"Interest rates are impacting the American and Canadian
stock markets to a significant degree," said Thomas Caldwell,
chairman at Caldwell Securities. "When America gets the
sniffles, we (Canada) get pneumonia."
The energy sector fell 2.7% as oil settled 2.4% lower
at $74.29 a barrel. Its weighting on the TSX, at 19.5%, is
second only to financials.
The utilities sector was also a drag, falling 1.7%, while
industrials ended 0.9% lower.
Shares of Enghouse Systems were a bright spot,
gaining 9.6% after the software company beat fourth-quarter
profit estimates.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd shares remained volatile
after Panama's government on Thursday ordered the company to
pause operations at its flagship copper mine. Its shares ended
nearly 1% lower but clawed back much of their earlier decline.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto
Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)