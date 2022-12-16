Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Enghouse Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGH   CA2929491041

ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED

(ENGH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
35.00 CAD   +9.55%
04:23pTSX extends weekly decline as higher interest rates weigh
RE
08:45aTranscript : Enghouse Systems Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Dec 16, 2022
CI
12/15Enghouse Systems Fiscal Q4 Profit Rises on Gains as Sales Decline
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSX extends weekly decline as higher interest rates weigh

12/16/2022 | 04:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds details throughout, updates prices to close)

*

TSX ends down 157.35 points, or 0.8%, at 19,443.28

*

Index posts 2.5% weekly decline

*

Energy falls 2.7%; oil settles 2.4% lower

*

Enghouse Systems gains 9.6%

TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to a five-week low on Friday, pressured by lower oil prices and concern about the economic outlook following interest rate hikes this week by some major central banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 157.35 points, or 0.8%, at 19,443.28, its lowest closing level since Nov. 9. For the week, the index was down 2.5%, its second straight weekly decline.

U.S. stocks also ended lower as fears grew that the Federal Reserve's quest to stifle inflation would push the economy into a recession. The central bank raised its policy rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday and signaled further tightening next year.

"Interest rates are impacting the American and Canadian stock markets to a significant degree," said Thomas Caldwell, chairman at Caldwell Securities. "When America gets the sniffles, we (Canada) get pneumonia."

The energy sector fell 2.7% as oil settled 2.4% lower at $74.29 a barrel. Its weighting on the TSX, at 19.5%, is second only to financials.

The utilities sector was also a drag, falling 1.7%, while industrials ended 0.9% lower.

Shares of Enghouse Systems were a bright spot, gaining 9.6% after the software company beat fourth-quarter profit estimates.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd shares remained volatile after Panama's government on Thursday ordered the company to pause operations at its flagship copper mine. Its shares ended nearly 1% lower but clawed back much of their earlier decline. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.90% 79.02 Delayed Quote.4.48%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 9.55% 35 Delayed Quote.-34.03%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. -0.98% 27.3 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.80% 19443.28 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
WTI -2.45% 74.308 Delayed Quote.2.50%
All news about ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED
04:23pTSX extends weekly decline as higher interest rates weigh
RE
08:45aTranscript : Enghouse Systems Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Dec 16, 2022
CI
12/15Enghouse Systems Fiscal Q4 Profit Rises on Gains as Sales Decline
MT
12/15Correction: -- Enghouse Systems Brief: Q4 Revenue $108.060 Million Vs Forecas..
MT
12/15Enghouse Systems Brief: Q4 Revenue $106.060 Million Vs Forecast $..
MT
12/15Enghouse Systems Brief: Q4 EPS Basic and Diluted $0.67 Vs Last Ye..
MT
12/15Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
AQ
12/15Enghouse Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year ..
CI
12/15North American Morning Briefing: Rough Start For -2-
DJ
12/14Enghouse Q4 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 423 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2022 78,7 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
Net cash 2022 228 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 1 765 M 1 289 M 1 289 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 813
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Enghouse Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 31,95 CAD
Average target price 37,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Sadler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent D. Mifsud President
Robert Medved Secretary & Vice President-Finance
Lynette Corbett Chief Administration & Human Resources Officer
Eric A. Demirian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED-34.03%1 294
ORACLE CORPORATION-6.18%215 889
SAP SE-20.46%123 072
SERVICENOW INC.-35.54%80 775
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.88%33 226
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-24.15%18 224