Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 05/12 07:49:32 am
12.388 EUR   +1.67%
05:27aENGIE  : EU court upholds Engie's 120 million euro EU tax order
RE
04:41aAmazon Wins Appeal Over $300 Million EU Tax Bill -- Update
DJ
02:10aAmazon Faces Ruling on $300 Million EU Tax Appeal
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon wins court fight against $303 million EU tax order

05/12/2021 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at an Amazon facility in Bethpage on Long Island in New York

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Amazon on Wednesday won its fight against an EU order to pay about 250 million euros ($303 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg as Europe's second highest court dealt a blow to the bloc's efforts to make multinational corporations pay more tax.

The Luxembourg-based General Court said Amazon had not enjoyed a selective advantage in its tax deal with the Grand Duchy.

"The Commission did not prove to the requisite legal standard that there was an undue reduction of the tax burden of a European subsidiary of the Amazon group," the judge said.

Amazon in a statement welcomed the ruling, saying it was in line with its "long-standing position that we followed all applicable laws and that Amazon received no special treatment".

The Amazon decision is a blow for European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who has aggressively used the bloc's state aid rules to tackle sweetheart tax deals between multinationals and EU countries.

Vestager has a mixed record so far in her fight against taxation deals the Commission regards as unfair.

In a separate case on Wednesday, French utility Engie lost its appeal against an EU order to pay back taxes of 120 million euros ($145.7 million) to Luxembourg.

But the win against Engie pales beside last year's setback when the General Court threw out Vestager's order to iPhone maker Apple to pay 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in Irish back taxes. The Commission appealed against that decision in September.

Vestager has, however, successfully made Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium change their tax ruling practices, and spurred the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to aim for a global deal on how multinational companies are taxed.

The OECD said last week that the chances of a global deal had never been higher.

The European Commission in its 2017 ruling, knocked down on Wednesday, said Luxembourg spared Amazon from paying taxes on almost three-quarters of its profits from EU operations by allowing it to channel profits to a holding company tax-free.

Since the 2017 ruling, Amazon's fortunes have soared. The U.S. online retailer reported $8.1 billion in first quarter profits, a record, as consumers turned to it for their shopping needs during the pandemic and businesses paid it more to warehouse and advertise their products.

In its 2018 decision on Engie, the EU said the arrangement with Luxembourg authorities artificially reduced the company's tax burden, which meant it paid an effective corporate tax rate of 0.3% on certain profits in Luxembourg for about a decade.

The court sided with the Commission, saying the French utility had benefited from a tax advantage.

The cases are T-816/17 Luxembourg v Commission & T-318/18 Amazon EU v Commission.

($1 = 0.8243 euros)

(Additional reporting by Marine Strauss; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2021
All news about ENGIE
05:27aENGIE  : EU court upholds Engie's 120 million euro EU tax order
RE
04:41aAmazon Wins Appeal Over $300 Million EU Tax Bill -- Update
DJ
02:10aAmazon Faces Ruling on $300 Million EU Tax Appeal
DJ
05/04ENGIE  : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
05/03ENGIE  : Arrangements for taking part in the General Shareholders' Meeting on Ma..
PU
05/03ENGIE  : LONGi strengthens commercial cooperation with Engie to accelerate the t..
AQ
05/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Credit Suisse, Apple, Verizon...
05/03ENGIE  : Awaits EU General Court Ruling on Luxembourg Tax Appeal
MT
05/01AMAZON COM  : EU court to rule May 12 on Amazon, Engie appeals against tax order..
RE
04/30AMAZON COM  : EU court to rule May 12 on Amazon, Engie appeals against tax order..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 131 M 71 738 M 71 738 M
Net income 2021 2 476 M 3 004 M 3 004 M
Net Debt 2021 23 467 M 28 471 M 28 471 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 5,85%
Capitalization 29 447 M 35 832 M 35 725 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 171 000
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 14,76 €
Last Close Price 12,18 €
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer
Judith Hartmann CFO, Executive VP-United Kingdom & Ireland
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE-2.68%35 832
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.70%46 009
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-11.13%43 217
SEMPRA ENERGY9.11%41 944
E.ON SE16.97%33 638
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED6.78%31 442