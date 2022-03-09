CERAWEEK-Gas security a growing worry due to Russia's export dominance

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Energy industry leaders said
the burgeoning energy crisis is perhaps more dire in natural gas
markets than in crude oil, due to Europe's dependency on Russia
and as prices have been sky-high for months.
Panelists at this year's CERAWeek conference in Houston have
stressed increased need for secure energy supply. While world
crude markets have been roiled by the U.S. decision to stop
importing Russian oil, Asian and European gas markets have been
in turmoil since last year as Russia slowed pipeline flows.
"Clearly what is happening in Europe is the problem of
scarcity of gas. It's not oil," Gabriel Obiang Lima, Equatorial
Guinea’s minister of hydrocarbons said at the conference.
Russia is the world's largest exporter of natural gas,
shipping out roughly 23 billion cubic feet of gas every day
(bcfd), of which about 90% goes to Europe or Eurasia, with about
half of that going to Germany, Italy, France and Belarus.
Russia has more proven natural gas reserves than any other
nation.
“There is going to be a short- or medium-term impact to be
seen, depending on how long this (crisis) lasts," said Andre
Cangucu, managing director for the Americas for France's Engie
SA.
The United States currently exports just about all it can in
LNG - about 12.6 bcfd, which it sends to destinations across
Europe and Asia.
Terminals for liquefaction and re-gasification of the fuel
supercooled into a liquid for transportation by tanker take
years to build, and after several years of development of new
plants, the last three years has seen very few new projects
started.
“There’s just no additional LNG that’s coming online to
bridge the gap for the gas that’s going to be needed by Europe
next year - and it was cold in Asia, and Asia has no other
alternative," said Michael Smith, founder and chief executive of
Freeport LNG.
A source familiar with the White House's thinking said the
Biden administration is mulling how much to cooperate with the
U.S. natural gas industry, wary that any outreach would be seen
by environmentalists as a capitulation on efforts to reduce
reliance on fossil fuels.
While the European Union has not elected to stop buying
Russian gas - Russia is still sending gas to Europe via the
original Nord Stream 1 pipeline - Britain on Tuesday said it
will phase out purchases of Russian oil and gas by the end of
the year.
Britain accounted for about 4% of Russian gas exports in
2021, according to U.S. Energy Department figures.
