ENGIE : 2021 Energy transition dashboard

The energy transition is an imperative for ENGIE, placed at the heart of its strategy, with a commitment to carbon neutrality for all of its activities by 2045.

The climate challenges dictating this strategy extend far beyond the company's scope and are a matter for the whole of humanity. With this report we offer a detailed update on energy transition and a description of what still needs to be done to meet global environmental requirements.

After an unprecedented economic crisis in 2020, year 2021 saw mounting pressure on the energy market in a context of strong economic recovery and increasingly urgent climate obligations. Although the COP26 commitments were the most ambitious ever made and renewable energy economics are falling into place, CO2 emissions hit new records as a consequence of renewed fossil fuel consumption, notably of coal. Massive though they are, most of the pandemic-related recovery plans earmark only modest sums for green investment, despite its proven resilience during the crisis. The European Union was a conspicuous exception with its 'Fit for 55' package', an exemplary environmental policy. But this has created issues of its own, both for external partners and for domestic consumers unhappy with higher energy bills.

The headwinds hampering energy transition reflect the inertia of the existing energy model and the difficulty of changing it. The fact is that current investment is far from sufficient to reach carbon neutrality by the middle of the century, a target that an increasing number of states and companies have adopted in the face of the evidence of climate emergency provided in the 6th IPPC report.