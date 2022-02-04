Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/04 11:35:04 am
14.104 EUR   +0.31%
12:56pENGIE : 2021 Energy transition dashboard
PU
11:56aENGIE : 2021, a turning point
PU
02/03ENGIE : a leader in environmental commitment for the young generation!
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENGIE : 2021 Energy transition dashboard

02/04/2022 | 12:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dashboard of Energy

Transition

2021

Edition

Group Strategy Department

Published in november 2021

The energy transition is an imperative for ENGIE, placed at the heart of its strategy, with a commitment to carbon neutrality for all of its activities by 2045.

The climate challenges dictating this strategy extend far beyond the company's scope and are a matter for the whole of humanity. With this report we offer a detailed update on energy transition and a description of what still needs to be done to meet global environmental requirements.

After an unprecedented economic crisis in 2020, year 2021 saw mounting pressure on the energy market in a context of strong economic recovery and increasingly urgent climate obligations. Although the COP26 commitments were the most ambitious ever made and renewable energy economics are falling into place, CO2 emissions hit new records as a consequence of renewed fossil fuel consumption, notably of coal. Massive though they are, most of the pandemic-related recovery plans earmark only modest sums for green investment, despite its proven resilience during the crisis. The European Union was a conspicuous exception with its 'Fit for 55' package', an exemplary environmental policy. But this has created issues of its own, both for external partners and for domestic consumers unhappy with higher energy bills.

The headwinds hampering energy transition reflect the inertia of the existing energy model and the difficulty of changing it. The fact is that current investment is far from sufficient to reach carbon neutrality by the middle of the century, a target that an increasing number of states and companies have adopted in the face of the evidence of climate emergency provided in the 6th IPPC report.

The priorities are more investment in decarbonised energy and energy efficiency, a rapid phase-out of coal, developing and making economically viable new renewable sectors such as biogas and hydrogen or last resort alternatives such as CCUS, resolving the shortcomings of a higher proportion of intermittent energy and integrating energy systems, and dealing with public reticence around local renewables installations. These are the challenges for businesses in this sector, and they will be unable to overcome them without tough environmental policies and profound changes in individual and social behaviour.

Based on our expertise on energy and climate trends, and with the support of leading insti-

tutions such as the International Energy Agency and Enerdata that offer their views on current

developments, we share here our analysis of the many dimensions of energy transition and

compare them with environmental objectives.

3

I hope this report contributes to a better understanding of the scale of our energy challenges and proves useful to you and your work.

Charlotte Roule

Director of Group Strategy, ENGIE

The Energy Transition Dashboard replaces "A World of Energy"

Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakehol- ders, we are committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consump­ tion and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose ("rai- son d'être"), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on

ENGIE in brief

IN 2020

170,000 €190

employees

million spent on R&D

4

people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers.

Turnover in 2020: 55.8 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext≈100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

€55.8

billion revenue

101 GW

GW installed power generation capacity

13 GW

installed wind and solar capacity (at 100%)

€4

billion growth investment

€12

billion green bonds issued since 2014

TARGETS FOR 2030

58 %

of renewables in our energy mix

52 %

reduction in CO2 emissions per kWh of electricity produced compared to 2017

34 %

reduction in CO2 emissions from the use of products sold by the Group compared to 2017

35 %

reduction in water consumption by industrial activities (compared with 2019)

TARGET FOR 2045

50 %

Net zero

on all 3 scopes

of women in Group management

100 %

of employees trained

+10 %

5

apprentices in Europe

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 17:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENGIE
12:56pENGIE : 2021 Energy transition dashboard
PU
11:56aENGIE : 2021, a turning point
PU
02/03ENGIE : a leader in environmental commitment for the young generation!
PU
02/03Holcim, INSA Lyon, Engie Partner To Launch Energy Storage Solution
MT
01/28ENERGY TRANSITION : ENGIE is engaging in the debate and sharing its vision of an affordabl..
PU
01/28CHRISTEL HEYDEMANN : Heydemann to be first female CEO of telecoms group Orange
RE
01/28France's Engie says has stockpiled enough gas to cope with potential disruption
RE
01/27Engie, EDPR JV to Start Construction of Offshore-Wind Pilot Project in Mediterranean Se..
DJ
01/26Nord Stream 2 Operator Forms German Unit To Operate Pipeline Section
MT
01/26ENGIE : Safran and ENGIE invest in a German startup specializing in carbon-neutral synthet..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENGIE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 61 016 M 69 764 M 69 764 M
Net income 2021 3 069 M 3 509 M 3 509 M
Net Debt 2021 25 650 M 29 327 M 29 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 5,89%
Capitalization 33 980 M 38 853 M 38 853 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 171 000
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 14,06 €
Average target price 16,49 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre-François Riolacci Group Executive Vice President-Finance
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE8.04%38 853
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.51%54 439
SEMPRA3.58%43 756
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%38 264
E.ON SE0.80%36 639
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED0.54%33 925