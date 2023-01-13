ENGIE : A look back at the highlights of the 2022 Conference of Paris

A Masterclass programme that was highly appreciated by students: on the margins of the Conference, ENGIE also held dedicated Masterclasses aimed at students. Frédéric Legrand, chief of staff to Edouard Sauvage, and Laurence Guerre, chief of staff to Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, spoke on the topic of "The Role of a Chief of Staff within a CAC40 Group"; Charlotte Roule, Group Strategy Vice President, discussed the question of "Will the acceleration of renewable energy worldwide enable us to achieve NZC by 2050?"; and Clément Tremblay, Group Climate Officer, gave a presentation on "Creating a climate roadmap: a case study from the ENGIE Group".