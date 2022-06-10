ENGIE : Biodiversity notebook 2022

EDITORIAL

Our businesses and projects integrate biodiversity protection from the investment decision to operations for two simple reasons: the loss of biodiversity reduces the performance of ecosystem services and has an impact on climate change. If we fail to halt the loss of biodiversity, we lose the fight against climate change. The deployment of the technologies needed to decarbonize our energy mix must take into account the expectations of local stakeholders with regard to biodiversity. For this reason, at ENGIE, we have strong commitments in terms of both the climate and biodiversity. Our strength lies in our ability to combine a global approach to the energy system with a local approach to

biodiversity and stakeholder engagement. We have set ambitious objectives for biodiversity, through act4nature international: in particular, we undertake to have implemented action plans in coordination with stakeholders for 100% of sites near a protected area by 2030 and to implement nature-based solutions to combine climate change adaptation of assets with the preservation of biodiversity.

Pierre-François Riolacci

Executive Vice President in charge of Finance,

Corporate Social Responsibility and Purchasing