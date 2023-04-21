ENGIE : Biodiversity notebook 2023

In 2010, ENGIE committed to integrating biodiversity into its strategy. In order to take all dimensions of this challenge into consideration, the Group adopted a global avoidance and reduction approach that begins with project design and continues until the end of life of a site or an activity.
COMMITMENTS IN FOUR AREAS
1
Footprint
and ecological continuity
ENGIE contributes to the preservation of biodiversity at its various sites by optimizing the use of its land footprint, contributing to the restoration of ecological corridors and reducing the presence of invasive exotic species.
3
Value chain
Impacts on biodiversity are felt throughout
the value chain. Thus, the Group integrates in its analyses of risks and opportunities the potential impacts of its own activities, as well as those of its supply chain. In this way, it maintains an ongoing dialog with all its stakeholders.
2
Climate change
The preservation of biodiversity and the fight
against climate change share strong ties.
This is why the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to combat global warming is one of the key requirements for the preservation of biodiversity. The reverse is also true
by preserving the ecological balance and functionalities ecosystems, climate conditions are regulated naturally.
4
Awareness
The Group's commitments can only be achieved with the active involvement of its employees.
ENGIE is therefore developing and widely distributing
resources for raising awareness and sharing best practices,
making them accessible to all.
A FOUNDATION OF NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS
Since 2012, this action within the Group is supported by external commitments to preserve biodiversity. ENGIE thus reaffirms the importance of biodiversity in its strategy, and its willingness to contribute to the achievement of global goals. In this context, ENGIE has been committed for several years to the French National Strategy for Biodiversity. Through the Entreprises Engagées pour la Nature (Companies Committed to Nature Initiative) and internationally through its involvement in act4nature since its beginning. In 2019, the Group also made a commitment with regard to natural and mixed sites included
in the UNESCO world heritage sites. The Group is supported and challenged in its action through partnerships with the French Committee of the International Nature Conservation Union (IUCN), France Nature Environment (French federation of associations for the
protection of nature and the environment
FNE) and, since 2022, the United Nations Environment Program-World Conservation Monitoring Centre (UNEP-WCMC), which brings together experts in biodiversity.
A NEW 2020-2030 ROADMAP
In 2021, ENGIE renewed its commitments in act4nature international and has been involved in Entreprises Engagées pour la Nature. The Group also set
out a new road map for 2020-2030 based on the major pressures on biodiversity identified by the IPBES (Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services), the United Nations SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), common act4nature commitments
and issues specific to its activities.
The report on these actions is available on the ENGIE website.
PROGRESS OF THE COP 15
The Conference of Parties (COP) on biodiversity is held every two years.
COP 15, which was held in Montreal from December 7-19, 2022, adopted a new global framework for biodiversity with, for the first time, a strong presence from economic players (companies and financial analysts), including ENGIE.
The 196 States that participated in the Conference made a commitment to take "urgent measures" to avoid the collapse of life by 2030 by agreeing to a "peace pact with nature."
The agreement calls for protecting 30% of the planet, restoring
30% of ecosystems, halving risks from pesticide use and doubling funding for nature protection.
These different goals are broken down into 23 action targets, several of which involve companies, notably target 15, which encourages companies to identify their impacts and dependencies, measure them and publicly disclose them.
IDENTIFY ITS FOOTPRINT
TO LIMIT ITS IMPACT
In constant interaction with biodiversity, the Group's activities can have indirect impacts on ecosystems. But they also benefit from services provided by nature, such as the raw material supply or the regulating cycles.
Identify the impacts on biodiversity to target actions
The Group's impacts and dependencies on biodiversity are analyzed with respect to five major pressures*: changes in land use, overexploitation of resources, climate change, pollution and invasive species.
The impacts of the Group's activities are:
Changes in land use
Direct land footprint of the sites.
Extraction of raw materials.
Indirect impacts from the production of biogas (utilization of agricultural or forest waste).
Air footprint for birds and bats.
Aquatic footprint (fish).
Overexploitation of resources
ENGIE has a small impact on
the direct exploitation of resources, except for some forms of biomass coming almost exclusively from wood waste or agricultural waste (bagasse, straw, etc.).
Climate change
Greenhouse gas emissions (CH4, CO2, N2O essentially).
Pollution
Emissions into the air (NOx, SO2, particles, etc.),
Releases into water.
Waste.
Light pollution;
Noise.
Invasive species
The Group can also generate impacts on invasive exotic species because excavation work is potentially a vector for dissemination.
In addition, the green spaces around the sites represent potential habitats for these undesirable species.
These pressures are identified by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).
Analysis of the impacts throughout the value chain
The majority of ENGIE's activities have been the subject of a life cycle analysis. Their impacts affect:
Supply
Dependence of the Group's technologies on natural gas, uranium and biomass resources.
Dependence of electrical and thermal energy production on the water resource.
Ground footprint of the Group's sites and strong interaction with the natural ecosystems of the territory.
End-of-life
Recycling of the materials used, particularly for the production of wind turbines and solar panels.
Multiple dependencies on nature
Raw materials of natural origin
The Group's activities depend on raw materials of natural origin, minerals (coal, natural gas, metals, rare earth elements) or vegetation (biomass).
Water cycle
Dependence of hydroelectric generation on waterways and their regulation.
Climate regulation
Dependence of solar and wind power production on climate regulation.
Exposure of the Group's activities on climate events.
Soil quality
Dependence of the activities of the networks (transport, distribution, heating / cooling) on the stability of the soils provided by the ecosystemic services of support (water filtration, biodiversity of the sub-soil, etc.)
REDUCING WATER USE
WITH A NEW TARGET
The water challenge is a local issue closely tied to the availability of fresh water and the degree of water stress of the watershed.
For ENGIE, the activities that consume the most fresh water are thermal power plants, LNG terminals, heating / cooling networks and the creation by dissolution of salt caverns for gas storage.
In 2022, ENGIE set a new target for 2030: the reduction of the fresh water consumption rate in relation to the energy produced (m3 / MWh) for the consolidated entities of the Group with the following target: 0.100 m3 / MWh.
This target thus represents a reduction of 70% in fresh water consumption per energy produced at the end of 2030 compared with 2019.
REDUCE THE IMPACT OF WIND FARMS ON BIODIVERSITY
Wind farms are sometimes criticized for their impact on birds.
The impacts can be minimized by avoiding sites that include the preferred areas of reproduction and food of birds or by using wind turbines that reduce the risk of collision.
In 2020, ENGIE launched a research project with the universities of Aix- Marseille and Groningen to study and predict the flight behavior of birds near the turbines and the connection with the rate of collisions. The study is being conducted at different wind farms, countries and on several species of birds of prey: the red kite, the common buzzard, the marsh harrier, the hen harrier and Montegu's harrier.