ENGIE : Biodiversity notebook 2023

the value chain. Thus, the Group integrates in its analyses of risks and opportunities the potential impacts of its own activities, as well as those of its supply chain. In this way, it maintains an ongoing dialog with all its stakeholders.

Impacts on biodiversity are felt throughout

ENGIE contributes to the preservation of biodiversity at its various sites by optimizing the use of its land footprint, contributing to the restoration of ecological corridors and reducing the presence of invasive exotic species.

2

Climate change

The preservation of biodiversity and the fight

against climate change share strong ties.

This is why the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to combat global warming is one of the key requirements for the preservation of biodiversity. The reverse is also true

by preserving the ecological balance and functionalities ecosystems, climate conditions are regulated naturally.

4

Awareness

The Group's commitments can only be achieved with the active involvement of its employees.

ENGIE is therefore developing and widely distributing

resources for raising awareness and sharing best practices,

making them accessible to all.