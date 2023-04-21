ENGIE : Climate report 2023

2045 Net Zero Carbon Strategy GHG reduction objectives
Well-below 2°C trajectory
Investment strategy
Development of new technologies
Decarbonization of the production and sales mix Carbon footprint of LNG
Appendix : ENGIE's carbon footprint
THE CLIMATE STRATEGY PURSUED
ENGIE has set a goal of reaching Net Zero Carbon (1) throughout its entire value chain (scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2045, following a well-below 2°C trajectory certified by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) in February 2023. In this way, the Group is reducing its direct and indirect greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by at least 90% compared with 2017 (2). At the same time, it plans to work on the development of carbon sinks in order to neutralize its residual emissions over the long term and thus contribute at the right level to planetary carbon neutrality. The Group is also committed to supporting its customers in the reduction of their GHG emissions in order to accelerate the decarbonization of its own value chain.
ENGIE's strategy to decarbonize its value chain is based on three pillars (Reduce, Avoid and Remove) in line with the methodological framework of the Net Zero Initiative: (3)
Reduce ENGIE's GHG emissions
Remove carbon from the atmosphere
First, reduce the direct and indirect GHG
Then, increase carbon sinks to neutralize
emissions resulting from ENGIE's activities
the last residual emissions that are
by at least 90% compared compared to 2017
the most difficult to abate.
Avoid customers' GHG
emissions through ENGIE's
solutions
Support customers'
decarbonization so that they can
reduce their GHG emissions.
ENGIE's 2045 Net Zero Carbon target
Definition of the SBTi's Net Zero standard (2) Baseline year for ENGIE's climate targets defined with the SBTi
Carbone 4 initiative supported by ADEME
ENGIE'S VISION FOR THE ENERGY TRANSITION IN EUROPE
Given the prevailing uncertainty regarding the evolution of the energy mix, public policies and the development of the sectors, ENGIE is building different scenarios for Europe's energy future. Each scenario quantifies the volumes and prices of the main commodities (electricity, gas, coal, hydrogen, oil and CO2) of the 19 main European energy markets between 2023 and 2050.
The reference decarbonization trajectory chosen by ENGIE focuses on a balanced mix, in which renewable gases along with electrification of usages all have their benefits, in order to guarantee the best levels of efficiency and resilience of the energy system. In addition,
energy sufficiency and efficiency are an integral part of the efforts to reduce GHG emissions.
Studies carried out by the Group for the European scope have shown that large-scale electrification would generate additional costs of more than 15% by 2050 and would result in increased vulnerability of the electricity system. The Group also believes that the use of a wider range of decarbonization options puts energy system players
in a better position to benefit from technological progress and meet
the needs of flexibility inherent to the energy market. It would also reduce the economic and political pressure on electricity infrastructures (new lines to be built, acceptability of decarbonized
production assets, whether it is wind, solar or nuclear).
Different gases will contribute to the energy system of tomorrow. Biomethane, the first contributor, is part of a circular economy, decentralized solutions and creates local jobs.
It can be injected into all existing networks without adaptation.
Renewable hydrogen produced by electrolysis from renewable energy sources will be key to decarbonizing high-temperature industrial processes and heavy transport.
Finally, synthetic methane will complete the possible solutions. More details on the role of renewable gases can be found in the "renewable gases" notebook.
ENGIE SCENARIO FOR GREENING NATURAL GAS IN EUROPE
EU19 METHANE DEMAND (TWh HHV)
EU19 METHANE SUPPLY (TWh HHV) (4)
TWh HHV
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
2020 2025 2030 2035 2040 2045 2050
Buildings
Transport
Industry & other
Elec. prod.
TWh HHV
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
2020 2025 2030 2035 2040 2045 2050
Natural gas (unabated)
Biomethane
NG+CCS
Local e-CH4
e-CH4 imports
This chart tracks methane demand only. It should be noted that ENGIE's reference decarbonization scenario integrates hydrogen for approximately 1,000 TWh HHV in 2050 (excluding e-CH4).
2023 CLIMATE NOTEBOOK / TCFD REPORT - 02
THE ROLE OF GAS IN
THE DECARBONIZATION
OF THE ENERGY SECTOR
A need for supply security: The Group's gas-fired energy production assets (combined cycle gas turbines, or CCGTs) are essential today to the security and balance of the energy systems of which they are part. In 2022, for example, gas assets played a central role in the balance of the French electrical power system when there was strong pressure on supply.
Needs for balance and flexibility:
In an electricity mix dominated by intermittent renewable energy, the need for flexibility solutions to ensure the balance of the energy system will increase significantly (fourfold increase in 2035 according to the IEA in its Net Zero Emissions scenario).
In the medium-term, only thermal assets can provide this flexibility on an intra- weekly and inter-seasonal basis.
Decarbonization of gas assets in the long term: Over the long-term, the fleet of thermal assets will progressively decline (end of life of power plants, partially replaced by renewable production), but the remaining assets will stay to help balance the system (peak assets).
In addition, biomethane and renewable hydrogen will contribute to the decarbonization of gas-fired thermal plants by 2040-2045.
THE MOST AFFORDABLE TECHNOLOGIES
TO MEET FLEXIBILITY NEEDS
HOURS DAYS WEEKS SEASONAL
Battery storage for flexibility needs in the very
short term
Pumped storage and dams for intra-daily flexibility needs
CCGTs (1) for short- and long-term flexibility needs
Gas storage for seasonal flexibility needs
(1) Combined cycle gas turbines
THE TRAJECTORY SELECTED
Already certified for a 2°C trajectory by the SBTi since 2020, ENGIE earned its new well-below 2°C certification early in 2023 with new targets for 2030 (see p. 79). ENGIE committed to reduce the carbon intensity related to energy generation and consumption (scope 1 and 2) that goes beyond the SBTi requirements with a commitment of -66% over the period from 2017-2030 instead of the -55% required by the SBTi.
Projections for use of gas-fired thermal power plants do not currently allow ENGIE to commit to a trajectory of 1.5°C, which would require a 78% reduction in carbon intensity over the same period. Such a reduction could not be achieved without the disposal of assets. These assets could not be closed Indeed, these thermal assets could not be closed, otherwise the security of the electrical system to which they are connected would be jeopardized. They would thus continue to emit GHG emissions. ENGIE is therefore playing its role as an industrial company engaged in the energy transition, remaining at this stage a key player in thermal generation, resolutely committed to decarbonizing these assets with different technologies (biomethane, carbon capture and, depending on technological developments, renewable hydrogen). To fully industrialize these technologies, despite promising changes in the regulatory framework (particularly in the EU), we believe that the credible horizon is 2040-2045.