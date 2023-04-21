ENGIE : Climate report 2023

01 - 2023 CLIMATE NOTEBOOK / TCFD REPORT

THE CLIMATE STRATEGY PURSUED

ENGIE has set a goal of reaching Net Zero Carbon (1) throughout its entire value chain (scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2045, following a well-below 2°C trajectory certified by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) in February 2023. In this way, the Group is reducing its direct and indirect greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by at least 90% compared with 2017 (2). At the same time, it plans to work on the development of carbon sinks in order to neutralize its residual emissions over the long term and thus contribute at the right level to planetary carbon neutrality. The Group is also committed to supporting its customers in the reduction of their GHG emissions in order to accelerate the decarbonization of its own value chain.

ENGIE's strategy to decarbonize its value chain is based on three pillars (Reduce, Avoid and Remove) in line with the methodological framework of the Net Zero Initiative: (3)