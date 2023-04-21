Advanced search
ENGIE : Climate report 2023

04/21/2023
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023 CLIMATE NOTEBOOK / TCFD REPORT

SUMMARY

01

The climate strategy pursued

03

Climate objectives

and associated action plan

07

A look at the risks and opportunities

09

Climate governance

13

Our decarbonization in figures

ADDENDUM 15

Background addendum

16

2045 Net Zero Carbon Strategy GHG reduction objectives

17

Well-below 2°C trajectory

18

Investment strategy

Development of new technologies

19

Decarbonization of the production and sales mix Carbon footprint of LNG

20

Appendix : ENGIE's carbon footprint

01 - 2023 CLIMATE NOTEBOOK / TCFD REPORT

THE CLIMATE STRATEGY PURSUED

ENGIE has set a goal of reaching Net Zero Carbon (1) throughout its entire value chain (scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2045, following a well-below 2°C trajectory certified by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) in February 2023. In this way, the Group is reducing its direct and indirect greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by at least 90% compared with 2017 (2). At the same time, it plans to work on the development of carbon sinks in order to neutralize its residual emissions over the long term and thus contribute at the right level to planetary carbon neutrality. The Group is also committed to supporting its customers in the reduction of their GHG emissions in order to accelerate the decarbonization of its own value chain.

ENGIE's strategy to decarbonize its value chain is based on three pillars (Reduce, Avoid and Remove) in line with the methodological framework of the Net Zero Initiative: (3)

Reduce ENGIE's GHG emissions

Remove carbon from the atmosphere

First, reduce the direct and indirect GHG

Then, increase carbon sinks to neutralize

emissions resulting from ENGIE's activities

the last residual emissions that are

by at least 90% compared compared to 2017

the most difficult to abate.

Avoid customers' GHG

emissions through ENGIE's

solutions

Support customers'

decarbonization so that they can

reduce their GHG emissions.

ENGIE's 2045 Net Zero Carbon target

(1)

Definition of the SBTi's Net Zero standard (2) Baseline year for ENGIE's climate targets defined with the SBTi

(3)

Carbone 4 initiative supported by ADEME

ENGIE'S VISION FOR THE ENERGY TRANSITION IN EUROPE

Given the prevailing uncertainty regarding the evolution of the energy mix, public policies and the development of the sectors, ENGIE is building different scenarios for Europe's energy future. Each scenario quantifies the volumes and prices of the main commodities (electricity, gas, coal, hydrogen, oil and CO2) of the 19 main European energy markets between 2023 and 2050.

The reference decarbonization trajectory chosen by ENGIE focuses on a balanced mix, in which renewable gases along with electrification of usages all have their benefits, in order to guarantee the best levels of efficiency and resilience of the energy system. In addition,

energy sufficiency and efficiency are an integral part of the efforts to reduce GHG emissions.

Studies carried out by the Group for the European scope have shown that large-scale electrification would generate additional costs of more than 15% by 2050 and would result in increased vulnerability of the electricity system. The Group also believes that the use of a wider range of decarbonization options puts energy system players

in a better position to benefit from technological progress and meet

the needs of flexibility inherent to the energy market. It would also reduce the economic and political pressure on electricity infrastructures (new lines to be built, acceptability of decarbonized

production assets, whether it is wind, solar or nuclear).

Different gases will contribute to the energy system of tomorrow. Biomethane, the first contributor, is part of a circular economy, decentralized solutions and creates local jobs.

It can be injected into all existing networks without adaptation.

Renewable hydrogen produced by electrolysis from renewable energy sources will be key to decarbonizing high-temperature industrial processes and heavy transport.

Finally, synthetic methane will complete the possible solutions. More details on the role of renewable gases can be found in the "renewable gases" notebook.

ENGIE SCENARIO FOR GREENING NATURAL GAS IN EUROPE

EU19 METHANE DEMAND (TWh HHV)

EU19 METHANE SUPPLY (TWh HHV) (4)

TWh HHV

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

2020 2025 2030 2035 2040 2045 2050

Buildings

Transport

Industry & other

Elec. prod.

TWh HHV

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

2020 2025 2030 2035 2040 2045 2050

Natural gas (unabated)

Biomethane

NG+CCS

Local e-CH4

e-CH4 imports

  1. This chart tracks methane demand only. It should be noted that ENGIE's reference decarbonization scenario integrates hydrogen for approximately 1,000 TWh HHV in 2050 (excluding e-CH4).

2023 CLIMATE NOTEBOOK / TCFD REPORT - 02

THE ROLE OF GAS IN

THE DECARBONIZATION

OF THE ENERGY SECTOR

  1. A need for supply security: The Group's gas-fired energy production assets (combined cycle gas turbines, or CCGTs) are essential today to the security and balance of the energy systems of which they are part. In 2022, for example, gas assets played a central role in the balance of the French electrical power system when there was strong pressure on supply.
  2. Needs for balance and flexibility:
    In an electricity mix dominated by intermittent renewable energy, the need for flexibility solutions to ensure the balance of the energy system will increase significantly (fourfold increase in 2035 according to the IEA in its Net Zero Emissions scenario).
    In the medium-term, only thermal assets can provide this flexibility on an intra- weekly and inter-seasonal basis.
  3. Decarbonization of gas assets in the long term: Over the long-term, the fleet of thermal assets will progressively decline (end of life of power plants, partially replaced by renewable production), but the remaining assets will stay to help balance the system (peak assets).
    In addition, biomethane and renewable hydrogen will contribute to the decarbonization of gas-fired thermal plants by 2040-2045.

THE MOST AFFORDABLE TECHNOLOGIES

TO MEET FLEXIBILITY NEEDS

HOURS DAYS WEEKS SEASONAL

Battery storage for flexibility needs in the very

short term

Pumped storage and dams for intra-daily flexibility needs

CCGTs (1) for short- and long-term flexibility needs

Gas storage for seasonal flexibility needs

(1) Combined cycle gas turbines

THE TRAJECTORY SELECTED

Already certified for a 2°C trajectory by the SBTi since 2020, ENGIE earned its new well-below 2°C certification early in 2023 with new targets for 2030 (see p. 79). ENGIE committed to reduce the carbon intensity related to energy generation and consumption (scope 1 and 2) that goes beyond the SBTi requirements with a commitment of -66% over the period from 2017-2030 instead of the -55% required by the SBTi.

Projections for use of gas-fired thermal power plants do not currently allow ENGIE to commit to a trajectory of 1.5°C, which would require a 78% reduction in carbon intensity over the same period. Such a reduction could not be achieved without the disposal of assets. These assets could not be closed Indeed, these thermal assets could not be closed, otherwise the security of the electrical system to which they are connected would be jeopardized. They would thus continue to emit GHG emissions. ENGIE is therefore playing its role as an industrial company engaged in the energy transition, remaining at this stage a key player in thermal generation, resolutely committed to decarbonizing these assets with different technologies (biomethane, carbon capture and, depending on technological developments, renewable hydrogen). To fully industrialize these technologies, despite promising changes in the regulatory framework (particularly in the EU), we believe that the credible horizon is 2040-2045.

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
