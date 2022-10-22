ENGIE : Communique AMF CP. CP22867807

Advanced search
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
12.22 EUR   -0.15%
05:20aEngie : Communique AMF CP. CP22867807
PU
10/21Decarbonising Heavy Mobility : ENGIE's fuel mix solution
PU
Engie : What is clean mobility?
PU
10/22/2022 | 05:20am EDT
Final Terms dated 23 September 2022

ENGIE

Issue of €650,000,000 3.500 per cent. Notes due 27 September 2029

under the Euro 25,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Legal Entity Identifier: LAXUQCHT4FH58LRZDY46

MIFID II product governance / Professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018, as determined by the manufacturer(s), has led to the conclusion that:

  1. the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes
    (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non-legislativematerials"), as determined by the manufacturers, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and, should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended ("MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and, should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 24 May 2022 which has received approval no. 22-176 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 24 May 2022, the first supplement to it dated 16 August 2022 which has received approval no. 22-350 from the AMF on 16 August 2022 and the second supplement to it dated 31 August 2022 which has received approval no. 22-364 from the AMF on 31 August 2022, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"), (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus as so supplemented in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Base Prospectus and the supplements to the Base Prospectus are available for viewing on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of ENGIE (www.engie.com) and printed copies may be obtained from ENGIE at 1, place Samuel de Champlain, 92400 Courbevoie, France.

1.

Issuer:

ENGIE

2.

(i)

Series Number:

100

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

3.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Euro ("")

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(i)

Series:

€650,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

€650,000,000

5.

Issue Price:

99.021 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

6.

Specified Denominations:

€100,000

7.

(i)

Issue Date:

27 September 2022

  1. Interest Commencement Date: Issue Date

8.

Maturity Date:

27 September 2029

9.

Interest Basis:

3.500 per cent. per annum Fixed Rate

(further particulars specified below)

10.

Redemption Basis:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the

Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100 per cent. of their

nominal amount

11.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

12.

Put/Call Options:

Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer

Residual Maturity Call Option

Clean-Up Call Option

(further particulars specified below)

13.

(i) Status of the Notes:

Unsubordinated

  1. Date of Board approval for issuance of Notes obtained:

Resolution of the Board of Directors (Conseil d'Administration) of the Issuer dated 16 December 2021 and decision of Mrs. Catherine MacGregor in her capacity as Directrice Générale of the Issuer dated 22 September 2022.

2

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

14.

Fixed Rate Note Provisions

Applicable

(i)

Rate of Interest:

3.500 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear on each Interest

Payment Date

(ii)

Interest Payment Date(s):

27 September in each year from and including 27 September 2023 to

and including the Maturity Date

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

€3,500 per €100,000 in nominal amount

(iv)

Broken Amount(s):

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA)

(vi)

Determination Dates:

27 September in each year

15.

Floating Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

16.

Zero Coupon Note Provisions

Not Applicable

17.

Inflation Linked Interest Note

Not Applicable

Provisions

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

18.

Call Option

Not Applicable

19.

Make-Whole Redemption by the

Applicable

Issuer

(i)

Notice period:

As per Conditions

(ii)

Reference Bond:

German Government Bund DBR 0.000 per cent. due 15 August 2029

(ISIN Code: DE0001102473)

(iii)

Reference Dealers:

As per Conditions

(iv)

Similar Security:

As per Conditions

(v)

Redemption Rate:

As per Conditions

(vi)

Redemption Margin:

+ 0.300 per cent.

(vii) Party, if any, responsible for

Not Applicable

calculating the principal and/or

interest due (if not the Calculation

Agent):

20.

Residual Maturity Call Option

Applicable

(i)

Residual Maturity Call

27 June 2029

Option Date:

(ii)

Notice period:

As per Conditions

21.

Put Option

Not Applicable

22.

Change of Control Put Option

Not Applicable

3

23.

Clean-up Call Option

Applicable

(i)

Clean-up Call Percentage:

75 per cent.

(ii)

Early Redemption Amount:

€100,000 per Note

24.

Final Redemption Amount of

€100,000 per Note

each Note

25. Early Redemption Amount

(i) Early Redemption Amount(s) As per Conditions of each Note payable on

redemption for taxation reasons (Condition 6(h)) or for illegality (Condition 6(l)):

(ii) Redemption for taxation Yes reasons permitted on days others than Interest Payment Dates (Condition 6(h)):

(iii) Unmatured

Coupons

to Not Applicable

become void

upon

early

redemption

(Materialised

Bearer Notes only) (Condition

7(f)):

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

26.

Form of Notes:

Dematerialised Notes

  1. Form of Dematerialised Notes: Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)

(ii) Registration Agent

Not Applicable

(iii) Temporary Global Certificate: Not Applicable

  1. Applicable TEFRA exemption: Not Applicable

27. Financial Centre(s) (Condition 7(h)): Not Applicable

28.

Talons for future Coupons or

Not Applicable

Receipts to be attached to Definitive

Notes (and dates on which such

Talons mature):

29.

Details relating to Instalment Notes:

Not Applicable

30.

Redenomination, renominalisation

Not Applicable

and reconventioning provisions:

31.

Consolidation provisions:

Not Applicable

32.

Meeting and Voting Provisions

No Masse shall apply

(Condition 11):

4

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 09:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
