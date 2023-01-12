Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENGIE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:02:20 2023-01-12 am EST
13.42 EUR   +0.89%
05:30aEngie : Communique AMF CP. CP23879678
PU
05:10aEngie : Communique AMF CP. CP23879689
PU
05:10aEngie : Communique AMF CP. CP23879688
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENGIE : Communique AMF CP. CP23879678

01/12/2023 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Final Terms dated 9 January 2023

ENGIE

Issue of €1,000,000,000 4.000 per cent. Notes due 11 January 2035

under the Euro 25,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Legal Entity Identifier: LAXUQCHT4FH58LRZDY46

MIFID II product governance / Professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018, as determined by the manufacturer(s), has led to the conclusion that:

  1. the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes
    (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non-legislativematerials"), as determined by the manufacturers, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and, should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended ("MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and, should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 24 May 2022 which has received approval no. 22-176 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 24 May 2022, the first supplement to it dated 16 August 2022 which has received approval no. 22-350 from the AMF on 16 August 2022, the second supplement to it dated 31 August 2022 which has received approval no. 22-364 from the AMF on 31 August 2022 and the third supplement to it dated 28 December 2022 which has received approval no. 22-503 from the AMF on 28 December 2022, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"), (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus as so supplemented in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Base Prospectus and the supplements to the Base Prospectus are available for viewing on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of ENGIE (www.engie.com) and printed copies may be obtained from ENGIE at 1, place Samuel de Champlain, 92400 Courbevoie, France.

1.

Issuer:

ENGIE

2.

(i)

Series Number:

102

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

3.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Euro ("")

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(i)

Series:

€1,000,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

€1,000,000,000

5.

Issue Price:

99.011 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

6.

Specified Denominations:

€100,000

7.

(i)

Issue Date:

11 January 2023

  1. Interest Commencement Date: Issue Date

8.

Maturity Date:

11 January 2035

9.

Interest Basis:

4.000 per cent. per annum Fixed Rate

(further particulars specified below)

10.

Redemption Basis:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, the

Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity Date at 100 per cent. of their

nominal amount

11.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

12.

Put/Call Options:

Make-Whole Redemption by the Issuer

Residual Maturity Call Option

Clean-Up Call Option

(further particulars specified below)

13.

(i) Status of the Notes:

Unsubordinated

  1. Date of Board approval for issuance of Notes obtained:

Resolution of the Board of Directors (Conseil d'Administration) of the Issuer dated 8 December 2022 and decision of Mrs. Catherine MacGregor in her capacity as Directrice Générale of the Issuer dated

2

4 January 2023.

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

14.

Fixed Rate Note Provisions

Applicable

(i)

Rate of Interest:

4.000 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear on each Interest

Payment Date

(ii)

Interest Payment Date(s):

11 January in each year from and including 11 January 2024 to and

including the Maturity Date

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

€4,000 per €100,000 in nominal amount

(iv)

Broken Amount(s):

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA)

(vi)

Determination Dates:

11 January in each year

15.

Floating Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

16.

Zero Coupon Note Provisions

Not Applicable

17.

Inflation Linked Interest Note

Not Applicable

Provisions

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

18.

Call Option

Not Applicable

19.

Make-Whole Redemption by the

Applicable

Issuer

(i)

Notice period:

As per Conditions

(ii)

Reference Bond:

German Government Bund DBR 1.700 per cent. due 15 August 2032

(ISIN Code: DE0001102606)

(iii)

Reference Dealers:

As per Conditions

(iv)

Similar Security:

As per Conditions

(v)

Redemption Rate:

As per Conditions

(vi)

Redemption Margin:

+ 0.300 per cent.

(vii) Party, if any, responsible for

Not Applicable

calculating the principal and/or

interest due (if not the Calculation

Agent):

20.

Residual Maturity Call Option

Applicable

(i)

Residual Maturity Call

11 October 2034

Option Date:

(ii)

Notice period:

As per Conditions

21.

Put Option

Not Applicable

3

22.

Change of Control Put Option

Not Applicable

23.

Clean-up Call Option

Applicable

(i)

Clean-up Call Percentage:

75 per cent.

(ii)

Early Redemption Amount:

€100,000 per Note

24.

Final Redemption Amount of

€100,000 per Note

each Note

25. Early Redemption Amount

(i) Early Redemption Amount(s) As per Conditions of each Note payable on

redemption for taxation reasons (Condition 6(h)) or for illegality (Condition 6(l)):

(ii) Redemption for taxation Yes reasons permitted on days others than Interest Payment Dates (Condition 6(h)):

(iii) Unmatured

Coupons

to Not Applicable

become void

upon

early

redemption

(Materialised

Bearer Notes only) (Condition

7(f)):

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

26.

Form of Notes:

Dematerialised Notes

  1. Form of Dematerialised Notes: Bearer dematerialised form (au porteur)

(ii) Registration Agent

Not Applicable

(iii) Temporary Global Certificate: Not Applicable

  1. Applicable TEFRA exemption: Not Applicable

27. Financial Centre(s) (Condition 7(h)): Not Applicable

28.

Talons for future Coupons or

Not Applicable

Receipts to be attached to Definitive

Notes (and dates on which such

Talons mature):

29.

Details relating to Instalment Notes:

Not Applicable

30.

Redenomination, renominalisation

Not Applicable

and reconventioning provisions:

31.

Consolidation provisions:

Not Applicable

32.

Meeting and Voting Provisions

No Masse shall apply

(Condition 11):

4

RESPONSIBILITY

The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. Signed on behalf of ENGIE:

By:

Duly authorised

Grégoire de THIER Head of Funding & Rating

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 10:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENGIE
05:30aEngie : Communique AMF CP. CP23879678
PU
05:10aEngie : Communique AMF CP. CP23879689
PU
05:10aEngie : Communique AMF CP. CP23879688
PU
01/11Revolve Renewable Power Sells 1,250MW of Solar and Storage Projects to ENGIE; Rose 7.1%..
MT
01/10Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
01/09Engie : and the Belgian federal government set a frame for the extension nuclear reactors ..
PU
01/09Belgium to extend life of two nuclear reactors by 10 years
RE
01/09Belgium agrees with Engie to extend life of two nuclear reactors by 10 years
RE
01/08TotalEnergies To Lower Energy Prices For Small Businesses After French President's Dema..
MT
01/06France says energy firms agree tariff to help small businesses
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENGIE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 66 124 M 71 093 M 71 093 M
Net income 2022 5 044 M 5 423 M 5 423 M
Net Debt 2022 21 405 M 23 014 M 23 014 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,53x
Yield 2022 10,4%
Capitalization 32 213 M 34 634 M 34 634 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 154 364
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,30 €
Average target price 17,63 €
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre-François Riolacci Group Executive Vice President-Finance
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Claire Waysand Secretary, EVP-Strategy, Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE-0.67%34 634
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY2.92%108 357
SEMPRA ENERGY1.92%49 511
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 151
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.07%45 522
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.4.41%31 768