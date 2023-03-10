ENGIE : FILING OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

FILING OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

ENGIE filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), on 9 March 2023, under the number D.23-0082.

The Universal Registration Document comprises:

the 2022 annual financial report;

information on report on corporate governance;

the Statutory Auditor's report and fees;

information required under the description of the share buyback program;

information related to social, environmental and societal responsibility (included the non-financial statement and the vigilance plan).

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public at no cost in accordance with applicable legislation on the Company website (www.engie.com). Copies of the Universal Registration Document are also available at the Company's headquarter, 1 place Samuel de Champlain - 92400 Courbevoie, France.