    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38:59 2023-03-10 am EST
14.10 EUR   +0.01%
03:25pEngie : Filing of the 2022 universal registration document
PU
01:25pEngie : Universal Registration Document 2022
PU
03/09Engie Sets Up with Alliance for Road Freight Transport Decarbonization
MT
ENGIE : FILING OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

03/10/2023 | 03:25pm EST
FILING OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

ENGIE filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), on 9 March 2023, under the number D.23-0082.

The Universal Registration Document comprises:

  • the 2022 annual financial report;
  • information on report on corporate governance;
  • the Statutory Auditor's report and fees;
  • information required under the description of the share buyback program;
  • information related to social, environmental and societal responsibility (included the non-financial statement and the vigilance plan).

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public at no cost in accordance with applicable legislation on the Company website (www.engie.com). Copies of the Universal Registration Document are also available at the Company's headquarter, 1 place Samuel de Champlain - 92400 Courbevoie, France.

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 66 823 M 71 270 M 71 270 M
Net income 2022 4 824 M 5 145 M 5 145 M
Net Debt 2022 22 199 M 23 676 M 23 676 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,34x
Yield 2022 9,51%
Capitalization 34 137 M 36 409 M 36 409 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 154 364
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,10 €
Average target price 17,10 €
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine MacGregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre-François Riolacci Group Executive Vice President-Finance
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Claire Waysand Secretary, EVP-Strategy, Research & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENGIE5.32%36 104
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-0.87%104 996
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.25%48 719
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.48%46 437
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.62%45 710
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-3.66%28 809