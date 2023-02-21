ENGIE : FY 2022 Financial results

leveraging our resilient and balanced assets base. Not only have we achieved robust operational and financial results, but we have also progressed on our strategic roadmap, establishing strong foundations for our Group to continue the implementation of the energy transition. Notably, we have reached our goal to increase from 2022 onwards the rate of additions in Renewables capacity from 3 GW to 4 GW on average.

2022 was also a year of refocus, both strategic and geographical. The completed €11 billion disposal plan will allow us to significantly increase our investments in renewable energy and decarbonisation solutions for our customers. In the new energy order, it is more crucial than ever to accelerate the transition and rely on a balanced energy mix, which guarantees the sovereignty and reliability of our energy system. Faced with these challenges, ENGIE's integrated model has demonstrated its relevance and strength."

2023-2025 outlook and guidance

The progress on the execution of the strategic plan solidifies the foundation for ENGIE towards delivering long- term growth while achieving its purpose of carbon neutrality.

The Group anticipates delivering growth in the medium-term primarily fueled by investment in Renewables and improved results from Energy Solutions, alongside a stable contribution from Networks. GEMS is projected to further enhance the integrated business model securing energy supply, optimising and managing risks for ENGIE and third parties. Nuclear contribution, due to the ongoing phase-out capacity plan in Belgium, has been excluded from the EBIT indication.

European commodity price assumption in the guidance for residual merchant exposure: the price assumption used in the guidance for 2023-2025 provided today is based on the European forward prices as at 31 December 2022.

ENGIE outlook for 2023 to 2025:

In € billion 2023 2024 2025 EBIT excluding Nuclear 6.6 - 7.6 7.2 - 8.2 7.5 - 8.5 NRIgs guidance 3.4 - 4.0 3.8 - 4.4 4.1 - 4.7

ENGIE remains committed to a "strong investment grade" rating and continues to target a leverage ratio of below or equal to 4.0x economic net debt to EBITDA.

Detailed guidance key assumptions are on appendix 4.

Dividend policy reaffirmed and €1.40 per share proposal for 2022

ENGIE is focused on delivering a progressively growing and sustainable dividend for shareholders.

The Board has reaffirmed the Group's dividend policy with a payout ratio of 65-75% of net recurring income Group share, and a floor of €0.65 per share for the 2023 to 2025 period.

For 2022, the Board has proposed a payout ratio of 65%. This translates to a dividend of €1.40 per share, which will be proposed for shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2023.